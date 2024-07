By Aaron Siri

Not a single routine childhood vaccine was licensed based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial. Not one. See the carefully created and fully referenced chart at https://icandecide.org/no-placebo which was compiled by our firm with funding from the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).

I will also be holding a Spaces event on Twitter this Tuesday at noon Eastern time to discuss this chart: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1ynJODQVbDXxR. See you there!

