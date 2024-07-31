Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Patty McMurray

On October 16, 2020, the Muskegon City Clerk’s office called the Muskegon Police Department to investigate what appeared to be a mass voter registration fraud effort targeting urban communities across the state of Michigan. Between 8,000 and 10,000 voter registrations (many of which, according to the police reports, were fake) were being mailed from the Staybridge hotel in Auburn Hills, MI, and from the GBI Strategies/Empower Michigan headquarters in Southfield, MI, to the Muskegon Clerk’s office.

Later in our investigation, we discovered that clerks across the state of MI were receiving similar packages from GBI Strategies.

Although the Gateway Pundit was provided access to a private MI Clerks Facebook page that revealed many clerks across the state were receiving similar packages filled with fraudulent voter registrations, Muskegon Clerk Ann Meisch appears to have been the only clerk to have reported the fraudulent voter registrations to law enforcement.

Curiously, top elected Democrats SOS Jocelyn Benson, and MI AG Dana Nessel, kept the large-scale voter fraud investigation a secret from the public, and even worse, they never told MI clerks to be on the lookout for fake registrations that if successfully added to the MI voter rolls, could shift the outcome of the election.

The MSP (Michigan State Police Department) joined the criminal investigation shortly after the hero Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch alerted the Muskegon Police Department. The image below is a screenshot of a post by Ann Meisch on a private MI Clerks Facebook page that a whistleblower gave us access to.

Election integrity expert Phil O'Halloran gave the lengthy MSP report to Patty McMurray of the Gateway Pundit, who was first to report the stunning details of both police reports.

The investigation revealed that "EM" is actually Empower Michigan, a name used by GBI Strategies while operating in the state of Michigan. Once they were caught, Empower MI disbanded. It’s very likely that GBI STrategies or a similar organization is currently operating under a different name in Michigan today.

The MSP report also identified two political candidates who paid GBI Strategies for their work in Michigan. Curiously, the campaigns of Democrat Senator Gary Peters and then-presidential candidate Joe Biden each paid GBI Strategies exactly the same amount—$242,133 each.

The investigation reveals that law enforcement was focused on GBI Strategies, its employees, and its founder, Gary Bell. Additionally, the report lays out the potential charges of the crime of "Election Fraud Forgery" (remember, according to the GBI Strategies supervisor, she admitted to turning in over 1,000 fraudulent voter registrations herself). According to the MSP report, investigators are also trying to examine "who may be criminally liable" and who, exactly, "profited from the fraud"?

Brianna Hawkins, a compliance officer for GBI Strategies, was identified in the MSP report as the individual who dropped off over 2500 voter registrations in person at the Muskegon Clerks office.

Hawkins told AG Investigator Morse she was working out of the GBI Strategies headquarters in Southfield, MI before she was sent to the Muskegon office when GBI Strategies management discovered that the clerk had reported their massive dump of false registrations to law enforcement.

