By Bronwyn Thompson

In some good news for nearly half the world's men, scientists have found that a naturally occurring sugar in humans and animals could be harnessed as a topical treatment for male pattern baldness. This discovery could deliver a non-invasive, inexpensive and safer alternative to leading treatment minoxidil.

An international team of scientists from the University of Sheffield and COMSATS University Pakistan has found that the organic compound 2-deoxy-D-ribose (2dDR) can stimulate new hair growth, following eight years of research into how this deoxy sugar could assist wound healing. The accidental discovery came about when they saw how hair around wound patches was showing accelerated growth, compared to non-treated areas. They believed it was having a direct impact on ailing hair follicles.

“Male pattern baldness is such a common condition, affecting men all over the world, but at the moment there are only two FDA licensed drugs to treat it," said Sheila MacNeil, a professor at the University of Sheffield. "Our research suggests that the answer to treating hair loss might be as simple as using a naturally occurring deoxy ribose sugar to boost the blood supply to the hair follicles to encourage hair growth."

To test their theory, the researchers recreated testosterone-driven hair loss in mice, to mimic male pattern baldness in humans. They were then allocated groups: a dihydrotestosterone (DHT)-treated negative control, a minoxidil-treated positive control, animals treated with 2dDR gel, and another given a gel made up of 2dDR and minoxidil.

Minoxidil, which is sold in topical form as brands Rogaine and Theroxidil, is one of only two FDA-approved hair-loss drugs currently on the market, and it does come with some side effects, such as sensitivity to light and scalp discomfort among the most common adverse reactions. It doesn't treat receding hairlines, is more effective in people under the age of 40, and should not be used by anyone on blood-pressure medication.

In the study, the mice received their respective treatments daily for 20 days, after which skin sections were analyzed to gauge hair length, diameter, follicle density and width, hair anagen (growth) and telogen (rest) ratio, melanin coverage of hair bulbs and growth in blood vessels.

At 21 days, the mice treated with the sustained-release sodium alginate-based 2dDR-SA gel had similar hair regrowth to that of the minoxidil cohort. However, it resulted in a slighter greater number of blood vessels, and an increase in hair follicle length and denseness that once again mirrored minoxidil treatment. The 2dDR-SA gel also boosted the amount of hair in the anagen, or growth, stage of development, which is vital for maintaining hair density.

Overall, the 2dDR-SA treatment was 80-90% as effective as minoxidil, and there were no significant gains in combining 2dDR-SA and minoxidil, suggesting that the sugar compound has great potential as an affordable and safe alternative to current offerings.

“This pro-angiogenic deoxy ribose sugar is naturally occurring, inexpensive and stable and we have shown it can be delivered from a variety of carrier gels or dressings," said Muhammed Yar, an associate professor at COMSATS. "This makes it an attractive candidate to explore further for treatment of hair loss in men.”

The scientists believe this sugar compound upregulates vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which stimulates new hair growth. And they don't see why it would be limited to male pattern baldness (androgenetic alopecia), with potential use also for chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

"However, to study the mechanism of action of 2dDR, further work will be required to investigate the levels of VEGF in this model, following the addition of 2dDR, and to what extent the hair follicle stimulation can be blocked by the addition of VEGF inhibitors," the researchers noted.

While still in its early stages, the findings offer hope to treating hair loss, and shift the focus to harnessing natural compounds, such as one found in cinnamon, for the development of new and effective topical treatments that could benefit millions worldwide.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.