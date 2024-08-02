By Tyler Durden

Google has been blasted for a commercial touting its Gemini AI tool, with viewers describing the ad as completely “soul crushing.”

The minute-long video was aired over coverage of the Olympics and features a young girl who is a big fan of American Olympic hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

The girl’s father is seen in the commercial saying “She might even be the world’s number one Sydney fan.”

Then comes the kicker.

The ad shows the girl turning to Google’s Gemini AI to help understand running and hurdling techniques.

OK, that’s not so inherently bad, but the father might have done his own research and at least put on a show of interacting with his daughter.

But then it gets worse.

The father notes that his daughter “wants to show Sydney some love, and I’m pretty good with words, but this has to be just right,” before again turning to the AI, this time to write a letter to the Olympian for the girl.

The backlash was immediate, even from leftists.

Professor Shelly Palmer of Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications noted “This is exactly what we do not want anyone to do with AI. Ever.”

The globalist technocrat mindset is that children shouldn’t have to think for themselves and the human authenticity factor of a child’s imagination wasn’t even a consideration.

