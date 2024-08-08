Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/solving-covid-the-covid-19-eugenics and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction at https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/the-covid-19-suspects-and-their-ties to understand who is behind "The Covid"

by Aussie17

Singapore recently released it’s Annual Birth & Death Statistics and let me tell you it’s not looking good.

The damning chart appears on page 1 of the Annual Statistics Report, showing that the natural increase decreased from single digits when the pandemic hit and accelerated when the population started taking the vaccination, reaching double digits at 13.0% and a staggering 39.4% after the boosters.

As I was curious of further historical data I pulled out the numbers from 2014-2018.

There was not a single year in the last 10 years where the natural increase dropped by double digits.

in 2015 there was a natural increase of 2.4%

in 2016 there was a natural increase of 0.8%

in 2017 there was a natural increase (decrease) of -6.5%

in 2018 there was a natural increase (decrease) of-5.1%

So, one should be stunned when the natural increase shot up to -13.0% in 2021 (2 years after the pandemic started, and first year of vaccination). And in 2022, the natural increase shot up to -39.4% dropping from 14,380 to 8,714.

If you contrast this information to the number of official COVID deaths in Singapore, you can clearly see that the intervention is much worse than the so-called pandemic.

2020 : Singapore recorded a total of 29 COVID-19 deaths by the end of 2020.

2021 : The cumulative death toll rose to 828 by the end of 2021.

2022 : By the end of 2022, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Singapore was 1,727.

2023: As of June 4, 2023, the cumulative number of deaths reached 1,727, and by July 23, 2023, it increased to 2,024

SOURCE

Yes, the total cumulative COVID deaths in Singapore is 2,024, but somehow, the population’s natural increase(Deaths minus Live Births) is decreasing and continues to drop by orders of magnitude more than the total COVID deaths so far.

Excess Deaths - Things that make me go hmmmm…🤔🤔🤔

During the peak of excess deaths in Q2 2022, Singapore ranked number one in the world in terms of excess deaths. Subsequently, Singapore was suspiciously removed from the mortality.watch database. Did someone make a phone call? 🤔🤔🤔

More things that make me go hmmmm…🤔🤔🤔

Singaporeans are looking for answers regarding excess deaths. Just two days ago, two citizens (aged 72 and 69) were found dead in their homes on the same day. I mean, there are always people dying at home, but two on the same day?

This isn't the first time two bodies were found on the same day. In 2023, a similar incident occurred with individuals aged 62 and 70.

If you start digging into coincidences, you'll find more stories. For example, two brothers died a day apart just two months ago, aged 72 and 77, also in 2024.

The common denominator seems to be these coincidental deaths occurring after approximately 80% of the population received mRNA vaccine boosters. However, we can't definitively attribute this to the vaccines without forensic autopsies, right?

Talking about forensic autopsies: more things that make me go hmmmm..🤔🤔🤔- The Amendment of Coroner’s Act

According to Singapore’s law (Coroner’s Act), under "Deaths for which inquiry must be held," point number 2 states that “any death in Singapore that occurred directly or indirectly as a result of any medical treatment or care.”

However, for some reason, that specific law was removed in May 2023. This is particularly strange at a time when everyone wants to understand if the experimental vaccine contributed to excess deaths.

[SOURCE]

At this point, I can only express myself with lots of emoji. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Hey, at least I am not the only one!

Professor Gabriel Oon, Founding President of Singapore’s Society of Oncology just tweeted the same sentiment on X.

Live Births

On Chart 1 of the Annual BD Statistics 2023, note the decline in live births in the post-mRNA boosted population (in red). You can see that although there is a declining trend in the crude birth rate, the biggest drop in the last 10 years occurred between 2021 and 2022, from 8.6 to 7.9, and it continues to decrease dramatically in 2023 from 7.9 to 7.4.

Remember what Prof. Dr. Pietro Vernazza said about declining births post-vaccination? You can read more about it here.

