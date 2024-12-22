Dear Subscribers,

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to All! Julie and I have been living in Memphis, my second home town after Fort Worth, Texas, for the last four months and our favorite park is called Shelby Farms which is a superb example of a public-private partnership where a private organization took over the management of one of the largest urban parks in the US. 4500 acres, five times the size of New York City's Central Park. Under private management the park has thrived, raising $52 million in 2016 for a renovation and expansion that now boasts 1 million new trees, 40 miles of trails, 20 bodies of water, and a herd of buffaloes. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is Starry Nights, that decorates a section of the park with millions of Christmas lights for 3-4 weeks each holiday season where they charge $35 a car load to see them. There is one night a year they open the road to bikes and walking so Julie and I organized a group of friends to have fun and support the park! #Voluntaryism!

Everyone had a blast! That is former Fed Ex pilot Vernie Kuglin at the bottom right who beat the IRS in court and proved there is no law that requires you to pay federal income tax. They just trick everyone by stipulating "If You Are Required to File" without specifying who is required (Federal employees, DC resident, but NOT folks born in the 50 states or it would violate the apportionments clause of the Con-stitition which requires all federal taxes to be apprortioned. Since they don't want to go to the Supreme Court on the issue they result to this trickery. Vernie asked them to show her the law for years, they wouldn't and couldn't so she quit paying, they took her to court, the Jury asked the IRS the same thing, the IRS wouldn't and couldn't and the Jury found her NOT guilty. You can read all about it in the New York Times. The organized crime IRS then waged lawfare on her and stole millions from her and a home. She is bloody but unbowed! Her story was featured in the award winning documentary: America - From Freedom to Fascism by Aaron Russo, the Hollywood producer of Trading Places and the Rose, who realized that America had an organized crime "government" and began exposing it! Vernie and I were friends when I was a college student at the University of Memphis and she was the person who introduced me to the work of the original Etienne de la Boetie2!!!

Top Stories of the Week

In this insightful episode from Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference, economist and law professor David Friedman challenges the idea that law and law enforcement must be government functions. Drawing on historical examples, including feud law in medieval Iceland and present-day private legal systems in rural California, David discusses how societies can effectively self-regulate and enforce justice without central authorities. He explains key concepts such as feud law, where compensation and deterrence replace punitive government measures, and shares unique models like Somalia’s pre-government legal structures and the potential of modern technologies to create contract enforcement and private arbitration. David also introduces the concept of competitive “rights enforcement agencies” in a future stateless society, where individuals could choose the agency that best aligns with their values and needs. This market-driven legal system, he argues, would foster fairer, more responsive laws and minimize conflict. Exploring practical examples of private law and governance, this episode invites listeners to envision a society where law is shaped not by central authorities but by voluntary, market-based mechanisms!

In “Government”—The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! I break down the illegitimacy, illogical nature and criminality of “government” in 150ish pages, with another 20 pages of endnotes cataloging 776 references. In this short clip from a podcast, I was able to break down the basics in Five (5) minutes flat. Hat tip to David Rodrigues, the founder of the Gatto Project and Valor Academy, for adding value by editing in some examples from the book.

The weirdest thing about the scam of “Government” is that ANYONE can understand its illogical nature and immorality. Here are the basics… In memes!

Videos of the Week

We are crowdsourcing someone who can edit in some AI dialog edits and Berwick's face onto Uncle Rico and a new tag on the Time Machine TZLA Machine with funny specific references to “God Energy,” and make the other guy Stew Peters.

Donate to Art of Liberty’s Investigative, Publication, Content Creation, and Exposition Efforts Here: ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: In one of the most flagrant examples of criminality in the oval office, we have Biden pardoning and commuting the sentences of a variety of criminals who all seem to have one thing in common: They all stole multiple millions giving them the potential to make seven-figure payoffs to the Biden crime family to secure the pardon or commutation.

by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World

How absolutely fitting that the demented diaper soiling ice cream licking pedo criminal puppet “president” who in his lifetime accomplished less than zero in the private sector and only ever grifted off the taxpayer dime while extracting bribes as “the big guy” would end up on his way out of office pardoning some of the worst white collar Ponzi schemers in American history.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: Remember where you heard it first: 1. This book will not even come close to recouping the advance and 2. ultimately, someone will figure out the quid pro quo involving the publisher where a parent or subsidiary corporation got a piece of the Harris/Waltz 2024 campaign advertising where this is a kickback similar to the Obama Pearson scandal OR some some other similarly identifiable payoff.

by Tyler Durden

All time worst presidential loser Kamala Harris is set to make $20 million from a book deal, and may sign an exclusive contract with Netflix, according to a report citing a Harris insider.

<

"Daily News of The Week”

Controlled opposition Stew Peters and Jeff Berwick are “chumping” their audiences again, this time with a documentary on the Zionist occupation of the U.S. “government,” which is a real thing, while completely discrediting the information by wrapping it in poo. It is the same formula that Stew used to discredit factual information about the deaths caused by the Covid “vaccines” in his “documentary” Died Suddenly, whose expose The Died Suddenly Documentary – Understanding the Scam & Fact Check, is one of the top 10 most popular articles on this substack. Here is your guide to understanding what is “true vs. poo” in Occupied and how the inter-generational organized crime system controls the opposition by leading it themselves. Controlled Opposition voice Jeff Berwick features prominently in the documentary and Stew Peters will be attending Anarchapulco which we will cover in this article as well.

by A Midwestern Doctor

Throughout COVID-19, abysmal hospital care and the suppression of effective off-patent therapies killed approximately a million Americans. Much of this originated from Obamacare pressuring hospitals to aggressively treat patients so they could quickly leave the hospital and reduce health care costs

More frail patients respond poorly to aggressive protocols, resulting in them frequently being pushed into palliative care or hospice. Sadly doctors are no longer trained to gradually bring their patients back to health, and hence view many of those deaths as inevitable

During COVID-19, hospitals enforced rigid protocols centered around remdesivir and ventilators while denying alternative treatments, even in cases where patients were likely to die — in one striking example, patients who received court-ordered ivermectin had a 95% survival rate compared to just 5% for those denied it

Etienne Note: NH State Rep Ellen Read, A Democrat, Who Hauled It Home, Has a “D” Grade on Liberty Issues from NH Liberty Alliance that ranks legislators on how they vote using a simple metric of are their votes pro-liberty or pro-government tyranny. I think this story is illustrative of the kind of person who desires “government” power and what they do with that power, I.E vote against freedom, once they get it. I’m also adding this story to our archive “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, our Telegram archive of HUNDREDS of stories proving our thesis that “government” and media are being run as a criminal enterprise and populated by the worst people in society.

by Damien Fisher

Forget St. Nick; someone in Concord may end up on Satan’s naughty list after The Satanic Temple’s Baphomet statue was destroyed Monday night in an act of yuletide mayhem.

by A Midwestern Doctor

tory at Glance

Two decades ago, Merck introduced Vioxx, a profitable NSAID, despite knowing it could cause numerous heart attacks. After facing overwhelming lawsuits and ultimately withdrawing Vioxx, Merck quickly pushed Gardasil, an HPV vaccine, to market to recover losses.

Gardasil proved to be extremely dangerous, yet both Merck and the FDA ignored the alarming data and continued promoting it, even as it resulted in unprecedented injuries, including autoimmunity, POTS, infertility, and death. Notably, many of these issues mirror those associated with the COVID-19 vaccines.

This article examines the dangers of the HPV vaccine, the reasons behind its risks—including its tendency to cause rather than prevent cervical cancer—and the extensive negligence of the FDA and CDC. These lessons are crucial for understanding the events surrounding COVID-19.

By Pallavi Rao

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Born during the 1970s oil crisis, the G7 emerged as a group of the world economy’s cool kids: large, mature, high-income economies dominating key global sectors.

Then, in the 2000s, BRICS showed up—a collection of countries mostly from the “Global South”— vying for influence with their steadily growing economic might, boosted by globalization. Now they’re positioned as competitors to the G7.

Together, both groups are in the G20, the world’s 20 largest economies, which accounts for 70–85% of the world economy (depending if nominal or PPP-adjusted GDP is used).

This chart shows the value of each G20 member’s GDP in 2024, adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP). Data is sourced from the International Monetary Fund as of October, 2024.

by Tyler Durden

A series of drone sightings over New Jersey that began in mid-November has left residents and lawmakers spooked about the possibility of foreign adversaries breaching US airspace with drone swarms. While officials have attempted to reassure the public, some lawmakers have stoked fear, leading to widespread panic on social media, with people interpreting anything moving in the night sky as a potential drone (even commercial jets and stars).

Days ago, the FBI and the US Homeland Security Department released a statement indicating, "We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus."

"Historically, we have experienced cases of mistaken identity, where reported drones are, in fact, manned aircraft," the federal agencies said.

by Peter Imanuelsen

I have some very big and very good news for you today.

One of the largest dairy producers in Norway has now STOPPED giving their cows the methane suppressant Bovaer.

This is a major development.

The two largest dairy producers in Norway, Tine and Q-Meieriene began using Bovaer already in 2023 to make their cows fart less and reduce climate emissions.

They began to sell this as ”climate milk” in the stores. However, this was not popular at all with consumers. So guess what happened?

The dairy producer Tine stopped selling their climate milk, and instead just put it together with the normal milk without telling anyone. So people are now getting milk from cows being fed a TOXIC chemical without even knowing.

I have seen reports that supermarkets in Norway have been struggling to sell the milk from cows being fed Bovaer, forcing them to sell at heavily reduced prices. Meanwhile the Bovaer free milk has been flying off the shelves.

by Tyler Durden

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

Just a couple of days ago I wrote a piece reminding readers that, despite looking at bitcoin more favorably the last year or so, it still remains an unprecedented and opaque area of markets where risk could rear its head quickly, unexpectedly, and before chaos in broader equity and bond markets.

Collectively worth about $3 trillion now, cryptocurrency is like catnip for risk takers right now, I wrote. Then, I looked at the question of quantum computing:

I’ve also often raised the question of what comes next after SHA-256 hash functions and whether or not Bitcoin will be safe amidst the jump to quantum computing.

The prevailing sentiment has always been that to protect the Bitcoin network, miners and those invested in developing the network will have to stay on the forefront of technological change and encryption capabilities to ensure the network doesn’t lose a beat as the world of microprocessing advances. The ‘bull case’ thoughts about this risk, at least according to Michael Saylor the last time I talked to him, was that if you had the power to crack SHA-256 encryption right now, there would be much bigger potential targets to go after than the Bitcoin network, seeing as how the very same encryption ensures the integrity of almost all major, consequential defense, military, and government computer networks worldwide.

by The Vigilant Fox

Dr. Peter Hotez is back, this time cranking up the fearmongering. Last week, Hotez declared that a wave of potential pandemics is “coming down the pike,” predicting it will all “come crashing down” on Trump “on January 21st.”

On Friday, Hotez, who declined a $2.6 million offer to debate RFK Jr. on vaccine science, told CNN’s John Berman that polio, mumps, rubella, and other diseases could “come back” if vaccination rates fall.

“It doesn’t take much for these diseases to come back. You’ve got to maintain constant vigilance,” Hotez said.

“And so all of these [diseases] could look like they’re on their way up and coming back fairly quickly.”

Join 100K+ Substack readers and 1.4 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

Etienne Note: Not 48 hours after publishing our expose The Scam of Stew Peters' "Documentary" Occupied, where we speculate he is being used to discredit the truth movement by releasing documentaries and information designed to make his audience look foolish, he tweets a video of the Israeli military blowing up a munitions depot in Syria with a speculation that it was a nuclear attack… completely discrediting his followers who might have re-tweeted his baseless speculation. Why would Israel risk international condemnation for using nuclear weapons in Syria when they have 100% air superiority in the region and are bombing targets at will? Here is an article describing the destruction of the arms depot.

By Alex Shipman

Video has emerged of an enormous explosion in northwestern Syria on Sunday following an Israeli airstrike.

