Have we had enough of the World Economic Forum leading our nations? Heads of government who undermine their nations for the WEF are falling fast
WEF-associated Presidents and Prime Ministers are falling like dominoes, first in Ireland, now Canada, Germany, France, UK. Long gone in NZ and elsewhere.
Here are two PARTIAL lists of WEF Young Global Leaders, as the WEF has become more cagey about who it has been training:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_Global_Leaders — by nation
https://maloneinstitute.org/wef —by year
Here are some of its ALUMNI and the nations they tried to wreck:
Leo Varadkar lost his job as PM of Ireland a few months back after his failed attempt to change the Constitution of Ireland by tricking the public.
Here are 4 more heads of state teetering on the brink:
WEF Agenda Contributor and PM of Germany Olaf Scholz:
Emmanuel Macron, Young Global Leader and WEF Agenda Contributor
Keir Starmer, UK PM, teetering with the lowest approval rating of any PM in the UK’s history, was not a Young Global Leader, but only a WEF sycophant and speaker:
Chrystia Freeland, until yesterday the Deputy Canadian Prime Minister and Finance Minister, sits on the WEF Board of Trustees.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (but for how long?) was a Young Global Leader and is now a WEF Agenda Contributor.
