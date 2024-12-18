by Meryl Nass

Here are two PARTIAL lists of WEF Young Global Leaders, as the WEF has become more cagey about who it has been training:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_Global_Leaders — by nation

https://maloneinstitute.org/wef —by year

Here are some of its ALUMNI and the nations they tried to wreck:

Leo Varadkar lost his job as PM of Ireland a few months back after his failed attempt to change the Constitution of Ireland by tricking the public.

Here are 4 more heads of state teetering on the brink:

WEF Agenda Contributor and PM of Germany Olaf Scholz:

Emmanuel Macron, Young Global Leader and WEF Agenda Contributor

Keir Starmer, UK PM, teetering with the lowest approval rating of any PM in the UK’s history, was not a Young Global Leader, but only a WEF sycophant and speaker:

Chrystia Freeland, until yesterday the Deputy Canadian Prime Minister and Finance Minister, sits on the WEF Board of Trustees.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (but for how long?) was a Young Global Leader and is now a WEF Agenda Contributor.

