by The Vigilant Fox

Dr. Peter Hotez is back, this time cranking up the fearmongering. Last week, Hotez declared that a wave of potential pandemics is “coming down the pike,” predicting it will all “come crashing down” on Trump “on January 21st.”

On Friday, Hotez, who declined a $2.6 million offer to debate RFK Jr. on vaccine science, told CNN’s John Berman that polio, mumps, rubella, and other diseases could “come back” if vaccination rates fall.

“It doesn’t take much for these diseases to come back. You’ve got to maintain constant vigilance,” Hotez said.

“And so all of these [diseases] could look like they’re on their way up and coming back fairly quickly.”

Join 100K+ Substack readers and 1.4 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

After scaring the daylights out of CNN’s audience, Hotez claimed there is a “coordinated” anti-vaccine “disinformation campaign” and insisted, “there is no relationship with any of these vaccines in autism.”

“And that’s why I get so frustrated with people like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” he added, accusing Kennedy of continually shifting his arguments to undermine confidence in vaccine safety.

Continue reading...

Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation!

We Goofed! Our discount code for 20% didn’t work on December 8th so we are extending the 20% discount until midnight on Thursday, December 12th!

Celebrate the season with special discounts:

20% off from December 5th-12 th with the code Liberty20

15% off from December 13th-16th with the code Liberty15

10% off from December 17th until Christmas with the code Liberty10

Shop for unique books and gifts now at Government-Scam.com/store and make this holiday season extra special!