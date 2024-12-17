by R!CKYRANTS

The story of the alleged assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson has, to some degree, united the long-divided masses. While reported murders tend to cause heated debates, this one was mostly met within a range of indifference to glee. Critics of America’s abysmal healthcare system look to this event as a window for potential change—hope. But hold your horses, reactionaries. Here is some of my favorite commentary on this topic…

A lawyer on X doesn’t really understand the motive for the alleged shooter Luigi Mangione, given that he is an affluent young guy who likely wasn’t denied care. She goes on to point out a ridiculous quote from police.

He was very careful with trying to stay low profile, uh, avoid cameras, not all that successfully in some cases. Really? He wasn’t really trying to keep a low profile beforehand. Remember the grinning Starbucks picture?

But something isn’t adding up.

Josh Walkos

points out the inconsistent eyebrows which couldn’t be a mistake…could it?

It gets even stranger…

Was Luigi’s X account coded?

Click image to watch.

Miles Mathis put forth his opinions in a

At the time of writing, Mangione has over 450,000 followers on X.

Good rant, Peggy Hall.

Continue reading...

