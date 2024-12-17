We are crowdsourcing someone who can edit in some AI dialog edits and Berwick's face onto Uncle Rico and a new tag on the Time Machine TZLA Machine with funny specific references to “God Energy,” and make the other guy Stew Peters.

Is Berwick specifically ripping off voluntaryists & libertarians?

Controlled opposition Stew Peters and Jeff Berwick are “chumping” their audiences again, this time with a documentary on the Zionist occupation of the U.S. “government,” which is a real thing, while completely discrediting the information by wrapping it in poo. It is the same formula that Stew used to discredit factual information about the deaths caused by the Covid “vaccines” in his “documentary” Died Suddenly, whose expose The Died Suddenly Documentary – Understanding the Scam & Fact Check, is one of the top 10 most popular articles on this substack. Here is your guide to understanding what is “true vs. poo” in Occupied and how the inter-generational organized crime system controls the opposition by leading it themselves. Controlled Opposition voice Jeff Berwick features prominently in the documentary and Stew Peters will be attending Anarchapulco which we will cover in this article as well.:

Chumped: The Unfortunate Truth About Anarchapulco and HBO’s Series: The Anarchists

Actual Anarchpulco Graphic Promoting the Fact They Are Featured in the Control-of-Perception Media… Where Every Story Tars Everyone Associated with the Conference

By Etienne de la Boetie2, Founder-The Art of Liberty Foundation and author of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! - The best-selling book at Anarchapulco from 2018-2020

Preface

Anarchapulco (Anarchy in Acapulco) is an annual conference of voluntaryists, peaceful anarchists, anarcho-capitalists, and crypto-currency enthusiasts that takes place each February in Acapulco. The current conference of 100-200ish? attendees going on this week is the rotting corpse of the original conference that once attracted thousands before; we believe it was tarred and discarded by the intelligence agencies that created it. This article breaks down what I believe to be an intelligence agency operation to steer the most important political movement in the world because voluntaryism and peaceful anarchy expose the illegitimacy and criminality of “government.”

I believe the Anarchapulco conference is an intelligence agency (organized crime) operation to steer the modern peaceful anarchist/voluntaryist, anarcho-capitalist and crypto-anarchist movements into drugs, controlled opposition voices/media operations, unintelligible, unwholesome or controlled artists, infighting, etc. while smearing/tarring the movement through association with con men, drug dealers, and murder while stealing the oxygen from legitimate liberty movement conferences, artists and authentic voices. The operation is very similar to the now-admitted CIA's creation/promotion of admitted CIA asset Gloria Steinem and Ms. Magazine to steer the agency-created and controlled “feminist movement” documented by the book: The Mighty Wurlitzer - How the CIA Played America.

