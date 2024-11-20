Jeff Berwick is a serial con artist who tarnished the voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist movements by participating in the HBO docuseries The Anarchists, which sullied everyone associated with the Anarchapulco conference. We conducted a five-part investigation into the conference and the HBO producers involved in the documentary and came to the conclusion that it was a CIA “Smear & Steer” operation to deal drugs into the developing voluntaryist movement, promote controlled opposition voices, steal the oxygen from authentic voluntaryist conferences, and rip off voluntaryists and libertarians with crypto-scams and pump & dumps. One of the drug dealers featured in the series is now a co-producer of the animated corpse of the conference that stumbles along ripping off newbies that don’t know the history…

You can find links to all five installments of the investigation in our summary article: Chumped: The Unfortunate Truth About Anarchapulco and HBO’s Series: The Anarchists. The investigation includes links to other Jeff Berwick scams including Galt’s Gulch Chile, where voluntaryist and libertarian investors lost millions of dollars, his scam to sell Mexican passports to potential ex-pats where he failed to deliver, and a variety of scams and crypto “pump & dumps” promoted at the Anarchapulco conference and on his show webvlog: Anarcast.

He is evidently at it again, selling a $10,000 medical device “the TZLA machine” that looks like a collection of fluorescent bulbs, wires & a tool box… There is a spark gap on the tool box and some lights so obviously it is producing, to quote Jeff: “God Energy”…

Berwick describing how, essentially, every member of his family fell ill over the same two day period and were miraculously cured by the “God Energy” inside the plastic toolbox

33% of the testimonials in the brochure appear to be from Jeff and his wife… Where their names are semi-anonymized to trick the reader into thinking they aren’t affiliated with the company…

The Comments on the Company’s Video Mock the Idiocy of the Whole Thing

But Berwick’s videos are great… He is exposing the organized crime “government”? – Kinda. Berwick promotes the information already out there but does it in a way that makes sharing ineffective. #1 because he is a seedy-ass scumbag, and anyone that looks into his background would find numerous websites detailing his crimes. Like this one.. and this one…and this one… #2. Even if you don’t know his background, his “television character” has been made to seem not credible, I.E., Walk-and-talks with his dog Lucy , ??? where he talks to his dog in a baby voice. If you can’t share it, then watching Berwick telling you about it vs. an authentic voice was a waste of your time…

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the pen name of a voluntaryist author who has been an attendee of Anarchapulco since the 1st conference in 2015, a speaker since 2019 and a mainstage speaker in 2020 where author and podcaster Charlie Robinson said his 2020 main stage speech "Burned the House Down!" His book "Government" – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! was the best-selling book at Anarchapulco in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime's control of the "government," media and academia.

