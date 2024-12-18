Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: In one of the most flagrant examples of criminality in the oval office, we have Biden pardoning and commuting the sentences of a variety of criminals who all seem to have one thing in common: They all stole multiple millions giving them the potential to make seven-figure payoffs to the Biden crime family to secure the pardon or commutation.

by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World

How absolutely fitting that the demented diaper soiling ice cream licking pedo criminal puppet “president” who in his lifetime accomplished less than zero in the private sector and only ever grifted off the taxpayer dime while extracting bribes as “the big guy” would end up on his way out of office pardoning some of the worst white collar Ponzi schemers in American history.

Biden commuted sentences for scammers who defrauded $5 billion from over 1 million victims. It's the single mass jailbreak of scammer in history Here are some of the names and stories. Zeek CEO Paul Burks' $900 million Ponzi scam claimed over 1 million working-class victims. A decade later, victims of the scam in a town in North Carolina are still suffering. People took out mortgages on their homes and cashed out their life savings. Biden had no sympathy for them. Only for the CEO. Biden also commuted the sentence of James Fry, a hedge fund manager convicted in the Petters Group $1.9 billion Ponzi scheme described as “one of the largest and most complex Ponzi schemes in U.S. history” Biden commuted the sentence of Timothy McGinn accused of defrauding 900 investors of $136 million, who had been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Victims included a father of two wounded veterans who had been putting aside the money for their expenses. Former CEO Eric Bloom, accused of committing the "biggest fraud in Chicago court history" in what was described as a $665 million fraud scheme also got a pass from Biden. Gregory McKnight, who ran a $72 million Ponzi scheme that targeted at least 3,000 investors in every state in the country, got bailed out by Biden.

Biden also sprang Nevin Shapiro, sentenced to 20 years in prison for a $930 million Ponzi scheme. Biden also intervened on behalf of former CEO Gregory J. Podlucky, who ran a bottled water company and had been accused of a $685 million pyramid fraud loan scheme in which the money was spent on jewels and toy trains. Marc Dreier, had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a $740 million Ponzi scheme with losses to investors estimated at $400 million, also got a helping hand from the White House. The full list includes 18 names involved in multi-million dollar scams. There were also other notorious figures including Paul Daugerdas : a lawyer accused of manufacturing $7 billion in fake tax deductions in what was described as “the biggest tax fraud prosecution ever." “No one is above the law,” Biden told us, before pardoning his son and executing a mass jailbreak of some of the worst financial scammers and fraudsters in the United States. No president has ever left office bailing out individuals who did so much harm to so many. Source

Most Americans are utterly clueless about the magnitude of crimes perpetrated by the installed “Biden” regime, just as they are completely oblivious to the fact that they have been genetically modified by the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that were most magnanimously foisted upon them for “free.”

The entire illegitimate Federal government operating out of the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. is nothing more than a monumental grifting democide operation, and “Biden” was the perfect puppet to continue this murderous looting spree against We the People; thus, it is of little surprise to anyone paying attention that as he shuffles out of the White House pumped full of dementia meds and methamphetamine cocktails with his blanked out dilated thousand-yard stare that he would spring from prison the worst of the worst scammers. And do not think for a second that all of these scammers did not sock away fortunes for themselves, and that more backroom kickbacks and favors are not in store for the Biden Crime Family.

