Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: Remember where you heard it first: 1. This book will not even come close to recouping the advance and 2. ultimately, someone will figure out the quid pro quo involving the publisher where a parent or subsidiary corporation got a piece of the Harris/Waltz 2024 campaign advertising where this is a kickback similar to the Obama Pearson scandal OR some some other similarly identifiable payoff.

by Tyler Durden

All time worst presidential loser Kamala Harris is set to make $20 million from a book deal, and may sign an exclusive contract with Netflix, according to a report citing a Harris insider.

The book is set to recount her side of the story regarding what went down in the White House, when Harris replaced Biden as the nominee.

The Daily Mail notes that the source told them “Virtually the moment Kamala lost to Trump, the offers began pouring in from the publishing world for her to do the definitive book on what really went on between Joe and Kamala,”

“They are throwing around advance numbers in the $20 million range, maybe more with other publishing rights,” the source adds.

$20 million just happens to be the exact amount of debt Harris’ campaign ended up with.

What a coincidence!

What’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Continue reading...

Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation!

We Goofed! Our discount code for 20% didn’t work on December 8th so we are extending the 20% discount until midnight on Thursday, December 12th!

Celebrate the season with special discounts:

20% off from December 5th-12 th with the code Liberty20

15% off from December 13th-16th with the code Liberty15

10% off from December 17th until Christmas with the code Liberty10

Shop for unique books and gifts now at Government-Scam.com/store and make this holiday season extra special!