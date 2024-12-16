Etienne Note: Not 48 hours after publishing our expose The Scam of Stew Peters' "Documentary" Occupied, where we speculate he is being used to discredit the truth movement by releasing documentaries and information designed to make his audience look foolish, he tweets a video of the Israeli military blowing up a munitions depot in Syria with a speculation that it was a nuclear attack… completely discrediting his followers who might have re-tweeted his baseless speculation. Why would Israel risk international condemnation for using nuclear weapons in Syria when they have 100% air superiority in the region and are bombing targets at will? Here is an article describing the destruction of the arms depot.

By Alex Shipman

Video has emerged of an enormous explosion in northwestern Syria on Sunday following an Israeli airstrike.

A munitions depot was targeted as Benjamin Netanyahu's military seeks to limit the threat of any forces hoping to attack Israel following the sudden end of Bashar al-Assad's reign.

The explosions occurred in the Tartus region which is known to house multiple military bases, including one used by Russia's navy. War Monitor page OSINTdefender said the blast measured magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale.

Syrian rebels are understood to have taken control of the region on the Mediterranean coast though Moscow has denied claims it retreated from the bases.

Air defense units and "surface-to-surface missile depots" were struck in “the heaviest strikes in Syria’s coastal region since the start of strikes in 2012,” according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Israel has been carrying out a wave of heavy airstrikes across Syria as its troops advance deeper into the country.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military it carried out more than 350 strikes over the last 48 hours, hitting “most of the strategic weapons stockpiles” in the country to stop them from falling into the hands of extremists.

Troops have pushed into a buffer zone inside Syria following the overthrow of President Assad, who fled to Russia on December 8.

It is unclear if Israeli soldiers had gone beyond that area, which was established more than 50 years ago.

Continue reading...

Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation!

Today is the last day of our 15% discount and one of the last days to guarantee delivery by the holidays.

Celebrate the season with special discounts:

20% off from December 5th-12 th with the code Liberty20

15% off from December 13th-16th with the code Liberty15

10% off from December 17th until Christmas with the code Liberty10

Shop for unique books and gifts now at Government-Scam.com/store and make this holiday season extra special!