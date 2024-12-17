by Courageous Lion

Recently I read an interesting book. Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes by Andrew M. Lobaczewski . I purchased the book back in about 2008 and it sat around here like a lot of the books that I purchased that end up not being read mainly because of the advent of the internet where I spend a lot of time reading and responding to different subjects. Do you have the same problem too? Ponerology is a study of evil. Major subdivisions of the study are the nature of evil, the origin of evil, and evil in relation to administering Government.

Well this one took the cake. Here is some information from the review at Amazon about it that you’ll find rather interesting.

“The original manuscript of this book went into the furnace minutes before a secret police raid in Communist Poland. The second copy, painfully reassembled by scientists working under impossible conditions of violence and repression, was sent via courier to the Vatican. Its receipt was never acknowledged - the manuscript and all valuable data lost. In 1984, the third and final copy was written from memory by the last survivor of the original researchers: Andrew Lobaczewski. Zbigniew Brzezinski blocked its publication. After half a century of suppression, this book is finally available. Political Ponerology is shocking in its clinically spare descriptions of the true nature of evil. It is poignant in its more literary passages revealing the immense suffering experienced by the researchers contaminated or destroyed by the disease they were studying. Political Ponerology is a study of the founders and supporters of oppressive political regimes. Lobaczewski’s approach analyzes the common factors that lead to the propagation of man’s inhumanity to man. Morality and humanism cannot long withstand the predations of this evil. Knowledge of its nature and its insidious effect on both individuals and groups - is the only antidote.’

Could it be this is the plausible answer to a long-unanswered question? Why does it seem, no matter how much goodwill exists in the world, there is so much war, injustice and suffering? It never seems to end no matter what ideology, religion, creative plan or philosophy brilliant minds come up with, it just seems that nothing improves our situation. This pattern has been repeating itself over and over again, since the dawn of civilization. Isn’t repeating the same thing over and over again with the same ending results a definition of insanity? Is the human race inherently INSANE?? Just looks at history!

Apparently the reason is that civilizations, as we know them, are largely the creation of psychopaths. All civilizations, ourselves included, have been built on slavery and mass murder. Psychopaths have played a disproportionate role in the development of civilization, because they are mentally wired to lie, cheat, steal, torture, manipulate, kill, and generally inflict great suffering on other humans without feeling any remorse in order to establish their own sense of security and superiority through domination. The first tribal leader who successfully brainwashed an army of controlled mass murderers – was almost certainly a genetic psychopath. Since that momentous discovery, psychopaths have enjoyed a significant advantage over non-psychopaths in the struggle for power in social hierarchies – especially within military organizations. Think about all of the tyrannical regimes just in the past 100 years. Stalin, Mao, Lenin, Pol Pot, Hitler and I could even go back a bit farther and say Lincoln.

Behind the obvious insanity of current history, is the actual insanity of psychopaths working overtime to preserve their tyrannical positions of power. And as their power becomes more threatened, the psychopaths grow ever more desperate. We are currently witnessing the deification of the deep state over world – the overlapping criminal syndicates that work above ordinary society and law just as the underworld that lurks below us.

During the past hundred years or so, psychopaths have gained pretty much absolute control over all the branches of the US government, as well as governments world wide. And it isn’t just at the national level, it is right down to the local government and the enforcers of the edicts that are called “laws”.

It becomes more obvious if you observe carefully that no matter what illegal thing a modern politician does, no one will really take him to task. Especially when it comes to trampling on the rights of the citizens. And if a politician is against their rule, and currently the effort is for a “one world government” all of the effort they can muster will be against anyone who isn’t part of their “club”. Just look at the way the NATIONALIST, Donald Trump, has been attacked for the last six years. All of the so called scandals that have come up, any one of which would have taken down a legitimate administration if they had been true, are just dog and pony shows played out for the public, to distract us and to make us think that “democracy” or “representative government” is still working. It’s a bad joke.

A major understanding to consider in terms of how a society can be taken over by a group of pathological tyrants is that the psychopaths’ only limitation is the participation of controllable individuals within that given society. Lobaczewski gives an average figure for the most active control freaks at approximately 6% of any given population. (made up of1% essential psychopaths and up to 5% other psychopathies and wanna be psychopaths) The essential psychopath is at the center of the web. The others form the first tier of the psychopath’s system of control. Many of that tier are enforcers that claim to “just be doing their job”.

The next layer of such a system is made up of individuals who were born normal, but are either already damaged by long-term exposure to psychopathic material via family or societal influences, or who, through mental weakness have decided to meet the demands of the psychopath for their own selfish ends. According to Lobaczewski, numerically, this group makes up about 12% of any given population under normal conditions.

So approximately 18% out of a given population are active in the creation and imposition of a Pathocracy. The 6% group constitutes the Pathocratic political class and the 12% group forms the new middle or upper middle class, whose economic situation is the most advantageous.

Understanding the true nature of psychopathic leverage, that it is emotionless, selfish, conscienceless, calculating, and cold and totally devoid of any ethical or moral standards, you are shocked, but at the same time everything suddenly begins to makes sense when you look around and realize what is going on around us. Our society has become ever more soulless because the people who lead it and who set the example are soulless – they have no conscience, literally.

Frequently, in posts I make you will find me using the statement “psychopathic control freaks”.

Let this sink in… When you understand the true nature of psychopathic influence, that it is conscienceless, emotionless, selfish, cold and calculating, and devoid of any moral or ethical standards, you are horrified, but at the same time, like I’ve said, everything suddenly begins to makes sense. Our society is ever more soulless because the people who lead it and who set the example are soulless – they literally have no conscience.

In this book, Political Ponerology, Andrej Lobaczewski explains how clinical psychopaths enjoy advantages even in non-violent situations and how they manage climb the ranks of social hierarchies. Because they can lie without the telltale physiological stress that is measured by lie detector tests, psychopaths can always say whatever is necessary to get what they want. In court, for example, psychopaths can tell extreme bald-faced lies in a plausible manner, while their sane opponents are handicapped by an emotional predisposition to remain within a reasonable distance of the truth. Typically, the judge or jury will imagine that the truth must be somewhere in the middle, and then issues decisions that benefit the psychopath. Those charged, as with judges and juries, with decisions concerning who to promote and who not to promote in military, governmental, and corporate hierarchies. The result is that all chains of command inevitably become controlled by psychopaths at the top. Since psychopaths have no limitations on what they can or will do to get to there, the ones in charge are generally pathological. It truly not power that corrupts, but rather that corrupt individuals seek power.

How can we distinguish between healthy people and psychopaths? What is the face of a true psychopath?

Such a dangerous question is almost never successfully asked. Why? Because we mistakenly confuse healthy for normal. Human psychological differences is the health of our race. There is no normal because healthy humans continuously evolve beyond all what could be considered normal standards. The problem of searching through hierarchies for anyone deviating from normal is no different from inquisitions or witch hunts. You must remember that hierarchies thrive on such shallow dramas, torturing their victims until they confess to evil thoughts. It wasn’t so long ago that the state and church consistently acquired significant income and property through such witch hunts as well as inquisitions. This actually continued for well over two hundred years. As many as ten generations of Europeans understood persecution as normal life. We need not return to that nightmare. Testing for “normal” is sure to backfire in our face. There honestly is no normal. But there is the conscience.

There seems to be very little actual evidence to support the idea that true psychopathy is the result of an abused childhood, but there is much empirical evidence to support that it is genetic in nature. The neurobiological model offers us the greatest hope of being able to identify even the most devious psychopath. Lately some recent studies have lead to similar results and conclusions: that psychopaths have greater difficulty processing verbal and nonverbal emotional material, that they tend to confuse the emotional significance of events, and most importantly, that these issues can show up in brain scans! A missing internal connection between the thinking brain and the feeling heart is detectable.

Psychopaths are incapable of authentic deep emotions. When, in fact, Robert Hare, a Canadian psychologist who spent his career studying psychopathy, did brain scans on psychopaths while showing them two sets of words, one set of words with no emotional associations and a second set replete with emotionally charged words, while different areas of the brain showed activity in the non-psychopathic control group, while in the psychopaths, both sets of words were processed in the same area of the brain, the area that deals with language. They did not have an emotional reaction until they concluded intellectually that it would be better if they had one, and at that point they whipped up an emotional response just for effect.

The clearest, simplest and obvious portrait of the psychopath is given in the titles of three expert works on the subject: The Mask of Sanity by Hervey Cleckley, Without Conscience by Robert Hare, and Snakes in Suits by Robert Hare and Paul Babiak. A psychopath is simply conscienceless. The most important thing to remember is that this lack of conscience is hidden from view behind a mask of normality that is often so convincing that even experts are deceived. As a result, psychopaths become the Snakes in Suits that control our world.

Psychopaths lack a sense of remorse or empathy with normal people. They are experts at using talk to charm and hypnotize their victims. They are also typically very irresponsible. Nothing is ever their fault; someone else or the world at large is always to blame for all of their mistakes or their problems. I found that Martha Stout, in The Sociopath Next Door, identified what she calls the pity ploy. Psychopaths use pity to manipulate. They convince you to give them one more chance, and to not tell anyone about what they have done. So another very important trait – is their ability to control the flow of information.

They also seem to have little real conception of past or future, living entirely for their immediate needs and desires. And because of the barren quality of their internal life, they often seek new thrills, anything from feeling the power of manipulating others to engaging in illegal activities simply for the rush of adrenaline.

Another trait of the psychopath that Lobaczewski mentions is their special psychological knowledge of normal people. They continually study us. They know us better than we know ourselves. They are experts in knowing how to push buttons, and how to use our emotions against us. But beyond that, they also seem to have some sort of hypnotic power over us. When we begin to get caught up in the web of the psychopath, our ability to think deteriorates, gets muddied. They seem to cast some sort of spell over us. It is only later when we are no longer in their presence, out of their spell, that the clarity of thought returns and we find ourselves wondering how it was that we were unable to respond or counter what they were doing. Ever had that type of experience before?

Psychopaths also learn to recognize each other in a group early in childhood, and therefore develop an awareness of the existence of other people who are similar to themselves. They are also conscious to being of a different world from the majority of other people surrounding them. They view us from a certain distance as being prey. Of course they won’t tell you that as they look for the chance to strike.

Think about the ramifications of psychopaths are, to some extent, self-aware as a group even in childhood. Recognizing their fundamental difference from the rest of us, their allegiance would be to others of their kind, that is, to other psychopaths. Maybe that is why so many of them gravitate to the political arena at the local, state and national level. And that might be why nothing that normal people would benefit from is ever accomplished. Like spending billions on fixing the infrastructure instead of financing the war machines.

Their own twisted sense of honor compels them to cheat and revile non-psychopaths and their values. Literally opposite to the ideals of normal people, psychopaths feel breaking promises and agreements is normal behavior. How many politicians fit this example?

Not only do they covet possessions and power and feel they have the right to them just because they exist and can take them, but they gain special pleasure in usurping and taking from others. What they can steal, con or manipulate from their victims are fruits far sweeter than those they can earn through honest labor. They also learn how their personalities can have damaging effects on the personalities of non-psychopaths, and how to take advantage of this root of terror for purposes of achieving their goals. Fear is one way they control normal people. How have these last two years been for you?

So now, imagine how human beings who are totally in the dark about the presence of psychopaths can be easily deceived and manipulated by these individuals, gaining power in different countries, pretending to be loyal to the local populations while at the same time playing up obvious and easily discernible physical differences between groups (such as race, skin color, religion, etc). Psychologically normal humans would be set against one another on the basis of unimportant differences while the deviants in power, with a fundamental difference from the rest of us, a lack of conscience, an inability to feel for another human being, reap the benefits and pulled the strings.

Even as I write this, witness a desperate power-grab of untouchable gangs of CIA drug-runners, brutal money-laundering international bankers and their assassins and mercenary-killers; – economic and otherwise as well as the kill them all mentality generals as well as controlled and corrupted military contractors and their corporate predators as well as their political enablers. Main stream media brain washers and mind rapists who are paid propaganda specialists. Basically the whole crew of certifiable psychopaths running our so-called civilization. And they are running scared. Just look at the news.

Why do these control freaks fear they are losing control? Because it is threatened by the spread of knowledge. The greatest fear of any psychopath is of being found out.

Psychopaths go through life knowing that they are completely different from other people. Deep down they know something is missing from their very being. They quickly learn to hide their lack of empathy, while carefully studying others’ emotions so as to mimic normalcy while manipulating those who are normal.

However, thanks to new information technologies, we are on the brink of unmasking the psychopaths and building a civilization of, by and for the healthy human being – a civilization without war, a civilization based on truth, a civilization in which the saintly few rather than the diabolical few would gravitate to positions of power. We already have the knowledge necessary to diagnose psychopathic personalities and keep them out of power. We have the knowledge necessary to dismantle the institutions in which psychopaths especially flourish – military, intelligence agencies, large dominating corporations, and secret societies. We have to disseminate this knowledge, and gather the will to use it, as widely and as quickly as possible.

Until the knowledge and awareness of psychopathic human beings is given the attention it deserves and becomes part of the general knowledge of all human beings, there is no way that things can be changed in any way that is effective and long-lasting. If people agitating for truth or stopping war or saving the earth would focus their time money and efforts, on exposing the psychopaths, we might get somewhere.

One might ask if the weakest point of our society has been our tolerance of psychopathic influence? Or our disbelief that someone could appear to be an intelligent leader but still be acting deceptively on their own behalf without conscience? Or is it merely our ignorance? They are becoming so brazen that it is hard to deny the facts.

If the general public is not aware that there exists a group of people we sometimes perceive as almost human, who work with us, look like us, who are found in every race, every culture, speaking every language, but who are lacking conscience, how can the general public take care to block them from taking over their world? General ignorance of psychopaths may prove to be the downfall of civilization. We stand by grazing like sheep as political elites throw armies of our innocent sons and daughters against fabricated enemies as a way of generating trillions in profits, vying against each other for pathological hegemony. Are there not any lions?

Nearly everyone who has been part of an organization working for social change has probably seen the same scene play out over and over. The sincere work of many can be destroyed by the actions of one person. That doesn’t word to well for bringing some sort of justice to the planet! In fact, if psychopaths dominate politics, is it any wonder that peaceful demonstrations have zero impact on the outcome of political decisions? Perhaps it is time to choose something other than massive, distant ruling bodies as a way of governing ourselves. Aren’t we capable on our own to govern ourselves? Shouldn’t laws only be for crimes involving victims?

So many efforts to provide essays, writing your “representatives”, research reports and books to leaders so they might take the new information to heart and change their behavior have come to naught.

Some still believe that if the people of the world can be helped to understand the situation we are in, the options available, and the consequences of the path we are currently on, then it will at least be possible that they can be persuaded to undertake the effort and sacrifice that will be needed for a peaceful transition to a locally based, decentralized, social regime. But inspired leadership will be required.

And that is the just murdered fantasy. There are no inspired leaders anymore. True leaders are already withdrawn from the corrupt system and wouldn’t be allowed to lead. And in governmental structures there can’t be real leaders. Assuming that you can elect men or women to office who will see reason and the light of day, and who will change and learn and grow, make compassionate decisions and take conscientious actions… is a foolish, childish dream. Continuing to dream it simply plays into psychopathic agendas.

Only when the 75%+/- of humanity with a healthy conscience come to understand that we have a natural predator, who lives among us, viewing us as victims who are powerless, to be freely fed upon for achieving their inhuman ends, will we take the fierce and immediate actions needed to defend what is preciously human. Psychological deviants have to be removed from any position of power over people of conscience, period. People must be made aware that such individuals exist and must learn how to spot them and their manipulations. The hardest part is that one must also struggle against those tendencies to mercy and kindness in oneself in order not to become prey.

The real problem is that the knowledge of how psychopaths rule the world has been effectively hidden. People do not really have the adequate knowledge they need to really make a change from the bottom up. Again and again, throughout history it has been meet the new boss, same as the old boss. If there is any work that is deserving of full time efforts and devotion for the sake of helping humanity in this present dark time, it is the study of psychopathy and the propagation of this information as far and wide and fast as possible.

There are only two things that can bring a psychopath under submission:

1. The non-violent, absolute refusal to submit to psychopathic controls no matter the consequences.

2. A bigger psychopath.

Let us choose # 1 for if individuals simply sat down and refused to lift a hand to further one single aim of the psychopathic agenda, if people would refuse to pay taxes on the local level, (Federal level is a different story since they create all they want out of thin air and taxes are just there to make you think they are needed and to impart an illusory value to the “money”). If soldiers refused to fight, better yet, stay out of the unconstitutional standing army, if government workers and corporate employees and prison guards refused to go to work, if doctors refused to treat psychopathic elites and their families, the whole system would come grinding to a screeching halt.

Real change happens the moment a person becomes aware of psychopathy and the chilling details. From this new understanding, the world looks different, and entirely new actions can be taken. Distinguishing between human and psychopathic qualities begins the foundation of responsibility upon which we have a real chance to create a normal world. Take note of the psychopathic control freaks. They are everywhere. Down to your local pastor, to school administrators, local county commissioners, local tax collectors, state representatives, corporate executives, police, judges pretty much ANYWHERE there is a position of power. Because one thing is for sure...NORMAL people don’t want to rule over anyone. However, if we want to have a peaceful society, normal people are going to need to step forward for the job.

“The eyes of a psychopath will deceive you, they will destroy you. They will take from you, your innocence, your pride and eventually your soul. These eyes do not see what you and I can see. Behind these eyes, one finds only blackness, the absence of light. These are of a psychopath.” ~ Dr. Samuel Loomis

Continue reading...

Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation!

We Goofed! Our discount code for 20% didn’t work on December 8th so we are extending the 20% discount until midnight on Thursday, December 12th!

Celebrate the season with special discounts:

20% off from December 5th-12 th with the code Liberty20

15% off from December 13th-16th with the code Liberty15

10% off from December 17th until Christmas with the code Liberty10

Shop for unique books and gifts now at Government-Scam.com/store and make this holiday season extra special!