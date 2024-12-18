by Paul Serran

The Kiev regime once again resorts to ‘asymmetrical tactics’ (a.k.a. terrorism) and assassinates a top Russian General, in a move that is sure to generate a considerable escalation and also certain retaliation by the Russians against top Ukrainian officials.

On today’s early morning (17), an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated on Moscow’s Ryazansky Prospekt.

The massive, deadly blast killed high profile Russian chemical defense chief General Igor Kirillov.

“The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the murder of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense of the Russian Armed Forces, and his assistant.

The IED was planted on an electric scooter positioned at the entrance of a residential building in southeast Moscow.”

A top Russian Lt. General was killed blocks from the Kremlin on Tuesday morning. Ukrainian intel services are taking credit for the assassination.

Watch: the moment where a bom attached to a scooter explodes killing the General and an assistant.

The device contained 200 grams of TNT, and blast resulted in the deaths of Igor Kirillov and his assistant.

“Bomb squad forensic experts and investigators are working at the scene to determine all the circumstances of the crime. Video footage from nearby surveillance cameras has been seized and is being reviewed by investigators, emergency services reported.”

A criminal case has been opened, and a search for the perpetrators is underway for the killers of the General who dared expose the US Biolabs in Ukraine.

“General Kirillov had ‘systematically and fearlessly exposed the heinous crimes of the Anglo-Saxons and NATO provocations’, noted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.”

Russia’s Medvedevev vows revenge.

As one would expect, the Russians are vowing swift and terrible revenge over the assassination.

RIA Novosti reported (translated from the Russian):

“The military-political leadership of the Kyiv regime is waiting for imminent retribution for the murder of the head of the Russian Armed Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

[…] ‘Bandera Nazis, including the top military and political leadership of the disappearing country, will face imminent retribution’, said Medvedev in a telegram [post] of condolences in connection with the death of Kirillov, his words are quoted by the secretariat of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.”

Continue reading...

Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation!

We Goofed! Our discount code for 20% didn’t work on December 8th so we are extending the 20% discount until midnight on Thursday, December 12th!

Celebrate the season with special discounts:

20% off from December 5th-12 th with the code Liberty20

15% off from December 13th-16th with the code Liberty15

10% off from December 17th until Christmas with the code Liberty10

Shop for unique books and gifts now at Government-Scam.com/store and make this holiday season extra special!