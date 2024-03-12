Dear Subscribers,

We have so many new subscribers that I thought I would start with the basics: We are a start up voluntaryist think tank exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of "government." The basics of our thesis is inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking have been using "government" as a technique to rob and control populations. These organized crime elements are using fractional reserve banking to create money out of thin air and have bought up 99% of the politicians, media companies, and academia to widely control perception. We are trying to expose that control system.

We have a recurring section in every issue called: "Government," Media and Academia Criminality Exposed which featured articles that also go into a Telegram Channel of the same name. We have HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing that the "government" is being run as a criminal enterprise and the leaders of both political parties are criminals themselves and puppets of organized crime interests. This week that section is PACKED with stories exposing both Biden, Trump and the Zionist lobby that is taking out even relatively pro-Israeli legislators for saying ANYTHING negative about Isra-Hell.

The final article in the section is an article on the National Debt now climbing an astonishing $1 TRILLION every 100 days. This is economic warfare being waged against one of the last armed populations on earth with the military to oppose this inter-generational organized crime system. It looks like they are going to knock all the pieces off the board as the information revolution of the Internet begins to cut through their propaganda matrix and expose the theft of trillions and horrendous crimes.

Finally, We missed our fundraising goal by around $15,000 and we could really use some help to finish up: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All!

We are going to start hosting a monthly call for everyone who donates over $500 a year to the foundation to update our core supporters on our projects and progress. This month's call will be on Wednesday, March 13th at 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST. Become a $500 donor to the Art of Liberty Foundation OR a $50 a month donor and get an invite to the call, a signed high resolution hard copy of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!

Everything helps and we have some great perks to say THANK YOU!! ArtOfLiberty.com/Sponsor

Stories of the Week

We are going to start hosting a monthly call for everyone who donates over $500 a year to the foundation to update our core supporters on our projects and progress. This month's call will be on Wednesday, March 13th at 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST. Become a $500 donor to the Art of Liberty Foundation OR a $50 a month donor and get an invite to the call, a signed high resolution hard copy of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator + Stickers + 5 paperback copies of "Government" for friends. ArtOfLiberty.com/Sponsor

by Michelle Fox

The debt load of the U.S. is growing at a quicker clip in recent months, increasing about $1 trillion nearly every 100 days.

The debt load of the U.S. is growing at a quicker clip in recent months, increasing about $1 trillion nearly every 100 days.

The nation’s debt permanently crossed over to $34 trillion on Jan. 4, after briefly crossing the mark on Dec. 29, according to data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. It reached $33 trillion on Sept. 15, 2023, and $32 trillion on June 15, 2023, hitting this accelerated pace. Before that, the $1 trillion move higher from $31 trillion took about eight months.

U.S. debt, which is the amount of money the federal government borrows to cover operating expenses, now stands at nearly $34.4 billion, as of Wednesday. Bank of America investment strategist Michael Hartnett believes the 100-day pattern will remain intact with the move from $34 trillion to $35 trillion.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: I have been watching the Trump circus out of the corner of my eye and watching the fines and legal judgements against him pile up. Trump is a crappy businessman who burned through his dad's business empire and has been bailed out of bankruptcy six times... I have suspected the whole court thing has been a show to distract, divide and conquer, as Trump is largely a fake billionaire who would be dead broke if the Rothchilds didn't bail him out led by Wilbur Ross who did Trump's work out for the Rothschild and ended up in Trump's cabinet as Secretary of Commerce.

As the judgements went over half a billion and just as I was starting to wonder how organized crime's political puppet Trump was going to survive that kind of hit to his liquid net worth... Bloomberg details how Wall Street is about to... again... prop up and pay off... The Apprentice by handing him an astonishing $4-7 BILLION dollars for his failing media company that rightfully isn't worth a nickel.

Bloomberg buried the headline almost at the bottom of the article “Trump Media losing $49 million in the nine months through September while generating just $3.4 million in revenue, according to regulatory filings. As such, the company has warned that it may run out of cash without the merger, filings show”.

This is only one way that special interests have been funneling money to Trump OR where “government” money has been making its way into Trump’s pocket. It has come out that the “government” was paying $2.4 million to rent space in Trump Tower in 2017 for the White House Military Office. The state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China paid him an estimated $7 million to rent space in Trump Tower. My own favorite Trump scam was the three penthouse suites in Trump’s hotel in Washington DC where special interest could rent up to three for $25,000 per night each. Officials from six countries spent over $750k at Trump's DC hotel in 2017 and 2018 alone, not including other special interests.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Hunter Biden on Wednesday testified to Congress that his father, Joe, was indeed "the big guy" referenced in an email pertaining to a business deal with a Chinese state-linked energy company that made the Biden family and friends millions of dollars. He denied, however, that Joe Biden ever received a 10% stake as was indicated in the text message.

"At one point, we asked Hunter about the 10% for the ‘big guy,’" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Breitbart News following the first son's six-hour, closed-door deposition.

"We showed him the email … And he said, ‘Oh, that was after my father left office.’" she told the outlet.

Hunter then tried to downplay the 10% idea:

What’s wrong with having a pie-in-the-sky idea? When he [Joe Biden] left office in 2017, it thought he was done. I had no idea was gonna run for president. What’s wrong with just some pie?’ … thinking that he [Joe Biden] could be in the business. -Breitbart

Continue reading

By Elena Schneider And Melanie Mason

A California Democrat running for Rep. Katie Porter’s seat suddenly became the target of an unexpected barrage of negative ads from the nation’s premier pro-Israel group this year. So he emailed a former Michigan representative, Andy Levin, for advice.

Levin was ousted from his House seat in 2022, after the American Israel Public Affairs Committee spent $4 million against him. Levin was one of a handful of Democrats targeted by AIPAC last cycle, when the group went after a range of progressive candidates in mostly open House primaries over their criticism of Israel.

He told Dave Min, who has not called for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza but has privately criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to reach out to progressive Jewish groups for help. That’s what Levin had done.

But, he acknowledged, “we were simply swamped” by outside spending in his own primary, and Dave Min might face a similar fate.

“Most” candidates won’t be able to survive that spending barrage, Levin said in an interview with POLITICO, and “I’m afraid that they can be quite successful in wiping them out.”

This cycle, they are going even bigger. AIPAC is expected to spend $100 million across its political entities in 2024, taking aim at candidates they deem insufficiently supportive of Israel, according to three people with direct knowledge of the figure, who were granted anonymity to discuss private meetings.

Continue reading...

by Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts (WheelsWithinWales) writes... With the internal combustion engine to be consigned to history in the not-too-distant future, recent information has emerged regarding the European Union's plan to restrict repairs on older vehicles, reports EuroWeekly.

The proposal, originating from the European Commission and yet to be ratified, aims to phase out older, more polluting vehicles in favour of environmentally friendly options.

This prospective regulation, awaiting approval from the European Parliament and the Council, introduces the notion of a 'residual vehicle'.

Cars experiencing failures in major components such as engines, transmissions, brakes, or steering, and deemed old (potentially around 15 years), will fall under this category. Once labelled as residual, these vehicles would be barred from undergoing significant repairs and would likely be scrapped.

Continue reading

by Newstalk

A car dealer from Ireland explained that she is unwilling to take electric vehicles (EV) as trade-ins in the second-hand market because the value of EVs has dropped as there is no longer a shortage. She said that she will not buy any EVs that are out of warranty and usually expire after 8 years, as battery replacement can cost up to 20,000 euros. EV cars have a limited range and have re-charging issues.

Continue reading

By Loz Blain

Hovering uncannily close to the waves, the Airfish-8 carves its way over water three times quicker than a boat, and 2.3 times more efficiently than an aircraft. Singapore's ST Engineering has announced its first orders, set to enter service in 2025.

It's arresting enough to look at even when it's just floating, with its enormous reverse-delta wing, large double T-tail, top-mounted pusher props and wickedly upswept wingtips. But to watch it in action, gliding perilously close to the ocean, leaving more of an indentation behind it than a wake? Absolutely spectacular.

The Airfish-8 will carry two crew, and either 8 passengers or up to a ton of cargo. It's a combustion-powered seaplane requiring no particular infrastructure, since it'll operate off regular jetty facilities, and its 500-horsepower V8 car engine fills up on regular unleaded.

Continue reading

By The Exposé

Initial observations of the data prove that individuals in this age bracket who had received four doses of a COVID-19 vaccine exhibited higher mortality rates compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

In every single month, four-dose vaccinated teenagers and young adults were significantly more likely to die than unvaccinated teenagers and young adults. The same can also be said for one-dose vaccinated teenagers and young adults, and two-dose vaccinated teens and young adults in February 2023.

The difference in mortality rates was so stark that the unvaccinated only managed to reach a mortality rate of 31.1 per 100,000 person-years in January, whereas the four-dose vaccinated managed to reach a shocking mortality rate of 106 per 100,000 person-years in the same month.

The one-dose vaccinated also fared much worse than the unvaccinated with a mortality rate of 53.3 per 100,000 person-years in January 2023.

Continue reading

By Loz Blain

You've seen a ton of videos of humanoid robots – but this one feels different. It's Sanctuary's Phoenix bot, with "the world's best robot hands," working totally autonomously at near-human speeds – much faster than Tesla's or Figure's robots.

Canadian company Sanctuary AI has been accelerating its own progress toward general-purpose humanoids, using teleoperation to show Phoenix how to do things, and letting it go away and figure out more in simulation.

Phoenix is an odd duck in this space, in that the Sanctuary team hasn't got it up and walking yet, deciding to let others figure that bit out so its team can focus on the nitty gritty of work behaviors. Thus, it sits on a decidedly unsexy wheeled platform, but it has some of the most finely-tuned and human-like hands out of anything we've ever seen.

Continue reading

By Rachel Cormack

Sikorsky has already shown it can make a damn good chopper. Now it’s ready to prove it can make a fleet of futuristic hybrid rotorcraft, too.

The American aircraft manufacturer, helmed by aviation giant Lockheed Martin, just announced it is working on a hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (HEX/VTOL) demonstrator with a tilt-wing configuration (pictured top). The vessel is the first in a new series of large hybrid VTOL aircraft that will feature varying degrees of electrification and advanced autonomy systems.

Distinguished by a tilt-wing design, the inaugural fleet member can execute vertical takeoffs and landings and easily transition to winged horizontal flight to increase speed and range. The final demonstrator will have a maximum gross weight of 9,000 pound (4,000 kg) and pack a 1.2 MW-class turbogenerator.

Continue reading

by Alessandro Renesis

Construction of The Line, the massive $1 trillion project Saudi Arabia is working on, is well underway.

New drone footage shows how fast progress is being made - And it’s properly impressive.

The call it The Line because it is literally a ‘line’ that extends horizontally for miles across the desert.

The goal is to complete the project by 2030, and construction is well underway.

But we shouldn’t let the name fool us into thinking this is going to be a ‘thin’ line because it isn’t.

Designed by Santa Monica-based firm Morphosis Architects, the structure will be 105 miles (170 kilometers) long, 500 meters high and 200 meters wide.

It almost looks like a horizontally laid-down skyscraper, in a way, except it costs more – a lot more – than a skyscraper.

The goal is to build a city that can fully support itself and accommodate up to nine million residents.

Continue reading

by Simplicius the Thinke

A bombshell wiretap leak has set the intelligence and geopolitical world ablaze today, revealing high ranking members of the German Bundeswehr openly discussing plans to supply the Taurus missiles and help Ukraine destroy Russia's Kerch Bridge.

Many are understandably pinning the leak on Russia's GRU, but it seems just as—if not more—plausible that it was leaked by German insiders themselves in order to thwart the plans of their own deepstate establishment which is clearly bent on starting WWIII.

Before anyone questions the authenticity, let us first begin with the validation by Der Spiegel, who rules it as most likely legit:

Spiegel writes about the authenticity of the audio recording of German officers discussing the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

"After initial analysis, it is presumed that the recording of the meeting is authentic. According to the initial assessment, the possibility of forgery using AI is largely ruled out," the publication reports.

Continue reading

by Zowe And Rebunked News

After the last few years of medical tyranny, the entire world got to see the blatant and callous nature of the medical establishment, viscously attacking and silencing any doctor or scientist who dared to speak against the mainstream. However, unbeknownst to many, these tactics have been employed for decades to attack anyone who dares to raise any concerns over the safety of childhood vaccines.

In Part One and Part Two of this series, we took a look at the dramatic increase in the overall cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder and some possible explanations. We also looked into the work of Dr. Andrew Wakefield and his infamous 1998 study that laid the foundation for much of the debate around childhood vaccines and autism today.

Let’s take a look at another similar case to Dr. Wakefield’s, this time involving the deliberate tampering of crucial data by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

First brother Jim Biden told Congress last week that Hunter Biden held a previously undisclosed meeting with Patrick Ho, an executive with Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy - which, weeks earlier, paid Hunter and Jim Biden $5 million as part of a joint venture to find investments for the Chinese firm, the Washington Free Beacon reports.

Hunter had previously referred to Ho as "the fucking spy chief of China" in an audio recording dated May 11, 2018, which was broken by The National Pulse three years ago.

In a congressional deposition last month, Jim Biden said he accompanied Hunter Biden to Hong Kong in September 2017 to meet with Patrick Ho...

...The Biden family’s arrangement with CEFC China Energy has stoked national security concerns because of the Chinese firm’s links to Chinese military intelligence. Middlemen for CEFC China Energy approached Hunter Biden in 2015, when his father was vice president, about potential business deals.

Continue reading

by Brian Wang

These results provide initial support for beneficial effects of the FMD on multiple cardiometabolic risk factors and biomarkers of biological age.

Caloric restriction is among the most powerful life-extending interventions in mice. However, there is a lack of experimental data on its effect on human lifespan. Continuous caloric restriction is also very hard to maintain in humans in real life. Several substitutes have been proposed, such as time-restricted eating (intermittent fasting) and periodic long-term fasting.

USC Leonard Davis School Professor Valter Longo, a renowned geroscientist, has long been advocating for a particular type of caloric restriction, a fasting-mimicking diet (FMD).

FMD Against Fatty Liver and Immunosenescence

In this new study published in Nature Communications, Longo and his team analyzed additional data from two previous studies, focusing on body composition, liver adiposity, metabolic metrics, and biological age. Those studies, which included three FMD cycles, already showed reductions in body weight, trunk and total body fat, and blood pressure without any adverse effects.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

The plot of Ayn Rand’s 1957 novel Atlas Shrugged can be briefly summed up as follows: the productive leaders and innovators of the country go on strike by disappearing from society to protest the cronyism, corruption, and oppressive taxes that have made living a virtuous life unbearable.

The nation is then on the brink of an economic collapse as the remaining politicians, intellectuals, and mediocre businessmen are only able to take from others and have no capability to create or add value. Atlas Shrugged is very popular with those whose views lean toward libertarianism, while those who lean to the left react to it like a vampire does to a crucifix, despite never even reading a page.

Investors rely too much on Fed amid Gulf tensions - Kamen

Concerningly, the state of California seems determined to bring Rand’s novel to life.

Continue reading

by Michel Chossudovsky

This article was first published on January 27, 2023 following the controversial statement of Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock intimating that Germany’s Bundeswehr was preparing to wage war on Russia.

In recent developments it would appear that Chancellor Scholz:

“doesn’t have any idea about what his armed forces [Bundeswehr] are doing behind his back, which risks dragging Germany deeper into this conflict.”

On March 1, “a bombshell report containing the leaked conversation between high-ranking German military (Bundeswehr) officers was revealed. It pertained to “striking the Crimean Bridge with up to 20 “Taurus” air-launched cruise missiles.” by the Bundeswehr, which would constitute an act of war against Russia (Drago Bosnic)

Moreover, both France and the UK are contemplating the conduct of direct military operations against Russia under NATO auspices.

Continue reading

By James Gordon For Dailymail.Com

Medicare and Social Security are in crisis and face significant challenges according a report from the U.S. Treasury Department which indicates the programs are both underfunded to the tune of a $175 trillion.

The report suggests that if the current trends continue the programs may not be around when the current generation of American children reach retirement age unless substantial changes are implemented.

Projections suggest that Medicare and Social Security may struggle to meet full benefit obligations within the next decade, with factors like inflation and economic output adding strain due to insufficient funds coming in to support these programs.

Medicare and Social Security are facing a substantial underfunding crisis, amounting to $175 trillion according to a recent report by the U.S. Treasury

Continue reading

by CWR

The city of Chicago has become a time bomb, and it is a prime example of a very disturbing trend that is happening all over America. Criminal gangs are thriving in most of our major urban areas, and Joe Biden’s open border policies are greatly fueling their growth. With each passing day, more deeply impoverished young migrants pour into our cities, and many of them are quickly recruited by gangs. It would be difficult for me to overstate the seriousness of this crisis, but it is largely being ignored by the mainstream media.

A number of years ago I wrote about the gang problem in Chicago, and at that time gang members outnumbered police by 10 to 1.

Unfortunately, things have gotten so much worse since then.

Today, the CPD has identified more than 280,000 gang members in the city of Chicago…

Continue reading

By Nigel Quiroz

When people are brought in for questioning by police, they are expected to tell the truth. Most people would assume that goes both ways — that the police must also be truthful during interrogations, but the reality is that the police can lie to you during an interrogation, and it is not uncommon for them to do so.

But why would police lie? During an interrogation, officers may lie about evidence they have to pressure you into confessing to a crime they believe you have committed — even if you are innocent.

That’s what happened in the infamous case of the Exonerated Five (previously known as the Central Park Five). During individual interrogations, police told each of the five teens that the others had implicated them in committing the crime. In Connecticut, police falsely told 16-year-old Bobby Johnson that they had evidence he had committed the murder and that he would face the death penalty, but if he admitted guilt, they could make sure he would only get probation. As a result, he falsely confessed, with police eliciting three different confessions until his story “fit” the evidence. Both of these cases involved police officers lying to teenagers. Young people are especially vulnerable to falsely confessing under the pressure of police deception tactics. Today, there is a growing movement for change in a number of states across the US and we have the power to protect people from police deception by supporting legislation that reduces the risk of false or unreliable confessions.

Continue reading

by Kyle Anzalone

A new poll found that young Americans’ support for Israel is plummeting. Over the past year, the number of adults under 35 who view the country favorably has decreased by 26%. In that age group, more Americans sympathize with the Palestinians.

The results from Gallup’s World Affairs Survey show support for Israel and the Palestinian Authority has decreased among all ages. For younger Americans, approval for Israel dropped significantly.

The number of Americans aged 18-34 who view Israel favorably decreased from 64% to 36%. Support for Israel decreased less significantly among older Americans but still dropped. For the 35-64 group, favorability for Tel Aviv was down 11% over the past year.

The youngest of the three age blocks sympathized more with Palestinians than Israelis, 45% to 37%. Overall, about half of the respondents said they sympathized more with Israelis, and only about a quarter with Palestinians. In the last decade, that gap has narrowed by about 20%.

Continue reading

By Janet Phelan

Dean Sallas leans against his current home, a 2005 Toyota mini van, and jokes about the sub-zero Chicago winter weather. He doesn’t seem to fit the general profile of a homeless guy or an elder abuse victim. The former tend to have substance abuse or mental health issues, while the latter are often typified as confused and vulnerable women who fall prey to online scams.

In fact, Sallas worked in real estate and garnered a small fortune before he fell prey to institutionalized US government abuse.

Cheerful and not prone to complaining, Dean, age 86, has been rendered homeless by his abuser. Dean is one of a growing number of individuals whose abuse has been inflicted by his own government.

The abuse report was filed by a social worker with the federal government. Delia de Avila works as head social worker with the homeless vets program at Lovell Veteran’s Hospital in North Chicago, Illinois. During a lengthy conversation with Dean earlier this year, she announced she would file an APS abuse report.

Continue reading

Andrew Bridgen has written to Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Metropolitan police asking for an urgent meeting with him and Metropolitan Police detectives to discuss serious issues that have come to light regarding the Covid 19 pandemic and vaccination programme. Andrew Bridgen informs Rowley that this is a matter of importance for the well being and safety of the British public and has added that “very disturbing new and damning news has recently come to light that will be revealed and discussed at the meeting.

Andrew Bridgen says that the COVID inquiry team had told him that if criminality is suspected then it is a matter for the police. As we know, and as Andrew Bridgen says “there is evidence of criminal activity at the highest levels of the UK Government, including British Prime Minister and his financial links to Moderna.” and this will be presented.

Continue reading

by Doug Casey

International Man: There’s no question the years ahead will be turbulent.

Wealthier people have a leg up and will be better able to insulate themselves from the coming chaos.

For those without significant wealth, how would you recommend they allocate their limited resources in the coming chaos for both protection and profit?

Doug Casey: First, let me draw your attention to one of my favorite quotes from Ayn Rand. When asked what should be done about the poor, she answered: “Don’t be one of them.”

That’s quite correct. But a better question might be: How do you leave the ranks of the struggling and become rich?

As I’ve said many times on this blog, it’s by producing more than you consume and saving the difference.

That means doing whatever you can to increase your income while simultaneously cutting your expenses. It may mean taking a second job and abstaining from lattes at Starbucks. It means cutting out smoking if you smoke and cocktails if you drink. It means not following fashion. It means not keeping up with Joneses, and driving a functional used car, bought for cash, not glitzy new one that financed or leased.

Continue reading

By Patrick Wood

Story at a glance

Trump signed Executive Order 13887 well before COVID hit

It set the stage for mRNA and DNA injections

It turned over design, manufacturing and distribution to the military

It set up a huge private-public partnership with Big Pharma

It set up a task force co-headed by the Secretary of Defense

Operation Warp Speed confirmed the design, manufacturing and distribution by the military

It is inconceivable that this editor missed former President Trump’s Executive Order EO 13887 on September 19, 2019, titled Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States To Promote National Security and Public Health. Since then, it apparently has been swept under the carpet, virtually scrubbed from the Internet. Nevertheless, I found it, and this changes everything about Trump’s role in the biggest health fiasco in our nation’s existence.

Continue reading

By Mike Shedlock

The Arms Pipeline to Israel

The Wall Street Journal notes How the U.S. Arms Pipeline to Israel Avoids Public Disclosure

The U.S. has sent tens of thousands of weapons including bombs and precision guided munitions to Israel since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks using procedures that have largely masked the scale of the administration’s military support for its closest Middle East ally, according to current and former U.S. officials.

Continue reading

By Michael

How much more are you spending on food each month compared to two or three years ago? In recent years, our leaders have been flooding the system with money at the same time that global supplies of food have been getting tighter and tighter. On the other side of the world, hundreds of millions of people do not have enough food to eat on a regular basis and children are literally dropping dead from starvation. Here in the United States, nobody is dropping dead from starvation, but demand at food banks is absolutely exploding as U.S. households struggle to deal with how oppressively expensive groceries have become. Unfortunately, things are about to get even worse.

Right now, the largest fire in the entire history of Texas continues to rage out of control…

The biggest inferno in Texas history is being fueled by winds and high temperatures as it rages Sunday, threatening to incinerate more buildings, cattle and livelihoods across the Texas Panhandle while residents sift through ashes of what used to be homes.

Continue reading

by Amelia Jean Hershman-Jones

Humanoid robots have descended on Amazon warehouses in a move to automate their systems.

‘Digit’ is in the midst of a test period as Amazon experiment with the capabilities of the tech.

It’s been tasked initially with spending time shifting empty tote boxes on the floor.

The humanoid robot was developed by Amazon-backed, Oregon-based startup Agility Robotics, and it can walk and crouch.

Digit is 5ft 9in (175cm), weighs 143lb (65kg), and can carry up to 35lb (16kg) in hands that can both grasp and lift.

From the fastest humanoid robot to Tesla’s Optimus, the world of robots is currently making strides.

Amazon is experimenting with a humanoid robot as the technology company increasingly seeks to automate its warehouses.

With a workforce of almost 1.5 million humans, there have been concerns raised that Digit will displace human employees from their roles.

Continue reading

A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit has revealed that the Biden administration has flown at least 320,000 migrants into the United States in an effort to reduce the number of crossings at the southern border, according to Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies

.By Tyler Durden

"The program at the center of the FOIA litigation is perhaps the most enigmatic and least-known of the Biden administration’s uses of the CBP One cellphone scheduling app, even though it is responsible for almost invisibly importing by air 320,000 aliens with no legal right to enter the United States since it got underway in late 2022," wrote Bensman.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had initially refused to disclose information about the flights, which use a cell phone app, CBP One, to arrange.

"Under these legally dubious parole programs, aliens who cannot legally enter the country use the CBP One app to apply for travel authorization and temporary humanitarian release from those airports. The parole program allows for two-year periods of legal status during which adults are eligible for work authorization," Bensman continues.

Continue reading

By Marcia Kramer

NEW YORK -- A series of violent incidents on the subways has prompted Mayor Eric Adams to order a new series of security protocols to keep knives, box cutters, clubs and guns off of trains and platforms.

That's in addition to a more robust police presence.

When Adams walked into the Blue Room at City Hall on Tuesday, the first thing he did was put up a picture to show that subway violence was on his mind. Then came a frank admission.

"We know people feel unsafe," he said.

Top Videos00:2101:302 correction officers at Rikers assaulted by inmate,union says

And he didn't need to hear the complaints of Passengers United standing outside Gov. Kathy Hochul's office to know it was time to act. And so, he did.

"We have crisis in our subway system right now. So far this year, three people have been killed in the subway. Three people have been killed. So our subway system right now is in a state of emergency," said Charlton D'Souza of Passengers United.

Continue reading

by Adam Gray

All the talk at the minute seems to be about flying cars.

If the truth be told, they’ve long been promised but are still to be delivered.

That could all be about to change, though, thanks to news about Doroni Aerospace’s H1-X flying car.

READ MORE! Flying car startup backed by SpaceX says preorders are reaching big numbers

The Miami-based company announced that customers could receive the first units of the H1-X as early as 2025 if everything goes according to plan.

Later this year, Doroni plans to test the H1-X and is confident it will received Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) certification by 2025.

We’ve already seen the Xpeng X2, which recently made its first cross-river flight.

Then there’s the colossal 40-passenger flying taxi bus that would transport people 331 miles in one hour.

Continue reading

by Adam Gray

Kelekona’s flying taxi bus is unlike any eVOTL aircraft we’ve seen before.

For starters, the audacious New York City startup is proposing an aircraft that could carry up to 40 passengers.

Not only that, though – this eVOTL would apparently travel long distances and high speeds, too.

Kelekona is just one of a number of companies trying to compete in an emerging eVOTL market.

So far we’ve seen the world’s first flying car, the Xpeng X2, complete a cross-river flight.

We’ve also seen an eVOTL air taxi complete its first inter-city flight in China.

But in both of these instances, the aircraft are only capable of carrying between two to five passengers.

The flying taxi bus, on the other hand, would be able to carry 40 passengers plus a pilot per flight – or an enormous 10,000 lb (4,540 kg) of cargo.

Continue reading

By Francesca Block

An activist group in California has paid nearly 100 public high schoolers $1,400 each to learn how to fight for racial and social justice, The Free Press has learned.

Contracts between Long Beach Unified School District and Californians for Justice from 2019 to 2023, exclusively obtained by The Free Press, show the school district used taxpayer funds to pay the group nearly $2 million to facilitate equity and leadership development training for students and teachers. In addition to the student stipends, the contracts also allocated a total of $20,200 to 13 parents for participating in the group’s programs.

Starting from December 2019 until now, the Long Beach Unified School District south of Los Angeles has paid at least 78 students a total of nearly $100,000 for participating in a club run by the organization, also known as CFJ. The most recent contract runs until June 2024.

Continue reading

by Meryl Nass

I rushed home from my trip to DC to hear the State of the Union last night. In previous years, I had learned about the plans for Paxlovid and Molnupiravir this way. What might Biden be offering today?

But I had to shut it off after 15 minutes because it went back and forth between lies and false promises. Lowest inflation in the developed world. Bringing manufacturing jobs home. Job creation. Good jobs you can get without a college education. Lowering the price of drugs. Basically these were things the Biden administration had not given 2 hoots about till now.

And Mara Liasson’s pre-game analysis was maple syrup-sickening at NPR.

I don’t necessarily agree with Glenn Kessler’s analysis below, but thought I’d post to show that facts didn’t matter last night.

Continue reading

Patrick Wood's Free Speech Summit - March 5 , 2024, Eastern

Announcement: VSRF Litigation Conference - March, 7-8, 2024, Las Vegas, New York

Art of Liberty Club 500 Call - March 13th - For Donors Who Donate $500 OR $50 Per Month - Invite Only

Free State Project’s Liberty Forum - March 14th – 17th, 2024, Nashua, New Hampshire

Austrian Economics Research Conference 2024 -March 21st-23rd, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MidFest) - April 2024, Tahlequah, Oklahoma

Libre Planet – Free Software Foundation’s Conf - May 4th & 5th, 2024, Boston, Massachusetts

Mises Institute Summer Fellowship 2024 - May 13th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Human Action Conference 2024 - May 16th-18th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2024 - June 9th-14th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 17th – 23th, 2024, Lancaster, New Hampshire

Liberstad Freedom Festival - July 24th - July 28th, Liberstad, Norway

Mises University 2024 - July 28th – August 3rd, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Midwest Peace and Liberty Fest - July 25-29, 2024, Gaines, Michigan

AnarCon Outdoor Liberty Festival - August, 2024, Gore, Virginia

Music & Sky 2023 - August 2024, Cuyama Valley, California

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Captain Sterling’s Little Problem by The Coup

The Coup’s Boots Riley is an idiot communist, BUT even a blind squirrel can find a nut now and then. Captain Sterling’s Little Problem is a lyrical reminder of what happens if the military leadership forces a war on the troops and the troops refuse not only to participate BUT turn their guns on the officers. Because Hollywood is changing history for the intelligence agencies and the Pentagram (See the documentary Theatres of War to understand how they have influenced THOUSANDS of Movies and shows), most folks don’t realize that the murderous Vietnam War was stopped by the peace movement and grunts starting to “frag” officers and NCOs who were needlessly risking their lives in a foreign war based on lies like the Gulf of Tonkin incident. Check out the documentary Sir!, No Sir! In the Liberator, to understand the real reason the war ended, The GIs refused to fight!

Etienne Note:The Art of Liberty Foundation will have a table at the Free State Project's Liberty Forum this year but, alas, I won't be able to make it as I am in Mexico, living on the cheap and working on my next book. I wanted to throw that out there since last year one nice woman drove two hours from Massachusetts to meet me and get a signed copy of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!

James Robert Cordiner, the host of the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Truth, will be manning the booth and I think we have one more free ticket ( a $169 value!) if anyone wants to help him out OR I'll sell the ticket for $150 to fund the evolution!

As usual, we will be exhibiting our White Rose MUCHO GRANDE posters, slinging copies of "Government" the Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and pumping the Pre-State Project, our plan to widely expose the illegitimacy and criminality of "government" in a single state.

We also distribute copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! to NH Legislators, authentic voice speakers and VIPs. We have hundreds and hundreds of copies of the book circulating in New Hampshire and my SWAG/guesstimate is at least 1/2 of the Free State Project are self-described voluntaryists, peaceful anarchists or anarcho-capitalists. Unfortunately, the old time religion of Statism dies hard and there are plenty of folks who still haven't shaken off the indoctrination of the mandatory "government" school.

It is a weird dynamic because on one side you have the Statists moving the ball and slowly and surely gaining more and more influence in the legislature, while the other half of the FSP is slowly and surely educating the statists in the FSP (and tax-slaves of New Hampshire!) on the illegitimacy of "government" on its face... Reminds me of the Daniel Dennett quote that: "There's simply no polite way to tell people they've dedicated their lives to an illusion."

I think ultimately you are going to see the rise of "Privaticians" in New Hampshire where the population realizes that "government" has been a scam BUT good, honest people step forward willing to help their communities by explaining the fraud, illogical nature and illegitimacy of "government" to their neighbors and serve as honest stewards to privatize everything that can be privatized vs. the robbing and redistributing of your average "politician." There are lots of "Privaticians" already in the New Hampshire legislature even if they aren't using the term... yet! You can tell whose who by looking at the New Hampshire Liberty Alliance's Liberty Ratings where every house and senate member in the State is ranked on every vote as being "Pro-Liberty" or Anti-Liberty" so you can tell the "Heroes" from the "Zeroes!" I just renewed my NHLA membership and encourage everyone to do the same because you can't tell the players without a scorecard!

If you are voluntaryist-leaning in New Hampshire and are tired of the FSP's promotion of obvious controlled opposition politicians and CFR members like Tulsi Gabbard or the ridiculousness of Vermin Supreme, then consider helping the Art of Liberty Foundation's effort to expose the illegitimacy and criminality of "government" widely in a single state. We are looking for an executive director of our Pre-State Project. The ideal candidate is a voluntaryist who was born in New Hampshire looking for a good-natured race with the FSP to 25,000 members in the state. We think that New Hampshire is the ideal place to achieve the "100th Monkey Effect" where the majority of the population comes to the understanding that "government" has been a scam and illegitimate from the get-go.

Find out more about the Free State Project Here:

Find out more about the Pre-State Project Here: ArtOfLiberty.org/PSP

Donate copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and Liberator flash drives to journalists, bloggers, FSP critics, legislators, libraries, and police chiefs in New Hampshire here:Government-scam.com/store

Free State Project Corner - The Free State Project is moving 20,000 + libertarians to New Hampshire with the goal of reducing "Government" to just protecting life, liberty and property. We are supporting and reporting on this dynamic. If you have heard Etienne talk about the plan to accelerate this dynamic by dropping 100,000 copies of "Government", the 64GB Liberator and a TBD documentary to the influential in the state and want more details in our Executive Summary. You can also donate a single copy OR 10 copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! at the Government-Scam.com/Store where we will send them directly to NH legislators, journalists, Police Chiefs, and other influential within the state. You can also donate a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore to a Liberty Group in New Hampshire that will earn the profits from reselling and distributing copies of the book in the state!

