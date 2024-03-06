Andrew Bridgen has written to Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Metropolitan police asking for an urgent meeting with him and Metropolitan Police detectives to discuss serious issues that have come to light regarding the Covid 19 pandemic and vaccination programme. Andrew Bridgen informs Rowley that this is a matter of importance for the well being and safety of the British public and has added that “very disturbing new and damning news has recently come to light that will be revealed and discussed at the meeting.

Andrew Bridgen says that the COVID inquiry team had told him that if criminality is suspected then it is a matter for the police. As we know, and as Andrew Bridgen says “there is evidence of criminal activity at the highest levels of the UK Government, including British Prime Minister and his financial links to Moderna.” and this will be presented.

There are “very serious criminal offences” wrote in the letter, these include:

Misconduct in public office.

Misfeasance in public office.

Manslaughter

Gross Negligent Manslaughter

Gross Corporate Manslaughter

Fraud

Murder

Grievous Bodily Harm.

As well as conspiracy to commit and aiding and abetting the aforementioned crimes.

A room big enough to facilitate at least twenty people who will attend to give evidence from their field of expertise has also been requested.

Those giving evidence include:

