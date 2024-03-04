By Tyler Durden

Hunter Biden on Wednesday testified to Congress that his father, Joe, was indeed "the big guy" referenced in an email pertaining to a business deal with a Chinese state-linked energy company that made the Biden family and friends millions of dollars. He denied, however, that Joe Biden ever received a 10% stake as was indicated in the text message.

"At one point, we asked Hunter about the 10% for the ‘big guy,’" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Breitbart News following the first son's six-hour, closed-door deposition.

"We showed him the email … And he said, ‘Oh, that was after my father left office.’" she told the outlet.

Hunter then tried to downplay the 10% idea:

What’s wrong with having a pie-in-the-sky idea? When he [Joe Biden] left office in 2017, it thought he was done. I had no idea was gonna run for president. What’s wrong with just some pie?’ … thinking that he [Joe Biden] could be in the business. -Breitbart

Greene said that Hunter insisted that "there was no percentage for my father in the business," and that the 20 speakerphone calls Joe Biden joined was considered normal.

"He was saying it’s totally normal for your parents to call you," said Greene. "He just totally kept on saying, ‘Oh, this is normal. This is normal.'"

Greene also confirmed Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-KY) statement that Hunter testified he joined the board of Burisma Holdings to counter Russian aggression. “He said he was picked to serve on Burisma ‘s board to defend democracy and Burisma was stopping Russian aggression,” Greene said. Hunter’s stated purpose for joining Burisma’s board is a new claim that indicates bizarre reasoning never before revealed. In 2015, Burisma was under suspicion of money laundering and public corruption. Prosecutor Victor Shokin investigated the case before his termination due to pressure from then-Vice President Joe Biden, who threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma. Joe Biden later bragged about the firing during a 2018 appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations. -Breitbart

According to Greene, Republicans need to "get ready" for Democrats to fabricate another Russian disinformation hoax related to Hunter and the 2024 election - and that it would likely fit the media's existing narrative against both Trump and protecting the Biden family.

"I have a prediction that they’re gonna move it on to members of Congress like me and others, Jim Jordan, Jamie Comer, any of us that got hot and heavy on this Ukraine Burisma stuff, that they’re somehow going to say that Republicans are Russian sympathizers. They’re gonna call me that anyway, because I won’t fund the Ukraine war. They’re probably going to accuse us of being Russian sympathizers and falling for Russian disinformation and its election meddling. And then Democratic members of Congress here already saying they will not certify Trump’s election if he wins." -MTG

"It was there’s a really weird theme in there with the whole Russian thing," said Greene.

In November, the House Oversight Committee revealed that President Biden received $40,000 in Chinese funds which were "laundered" through his brother, James Biden, in a "complicated financial transaction" marked as a 'loan,' which took place just weeks after Hunter Biden threatened the Chinese with his father's wrath in a July 30, 2017 text message to a CEFC China Energy employee.

The alleged 2017 transfer from first brother James Biden to the future president involves the same business deal in which Joe Biden was called the “big guy” and penciled in for a 10% cut — and would be the first proven instance of the commander-in-chief getting a piece of his family’s foreign income. ... The money ended up in Joe Biden’s bank account on Sept. 3, 2017, via a check labeled “loan repayment” from his younger brother, who partnered with Hunter in the venture. -NY Post

"Remember when Joe Biden told the American people that his son didn’t make money in China?" asked Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) in a video posted to X. "“Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden’s bank account in the form of a personal check."

