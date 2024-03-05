by Zowe And Rebunked News

After the last few years of medical tyranny, the entire world got to see the blatant and callous nature of the medical establishment, viscously attacking and silencing any doctor or scientist who dared to speak against the mainstream. However, unbeknownst to many, these tactics have been employed for decades to attack anyone who dares to raise any concerns over the safety of childhood vaccines.

In Part One and Part Two of this series, we took a look at the dramatic increase in the overall cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder and some possible explanations. We also looked into the work of Dr. Andrew Wakefield and his infamous 1998 study that laid the foundation for much of the debate around childhood vaccines and autism today.

Let’s take a look at another similar case to Dr. Wakefield’s, this time involving the deliberate tampering of crucial data by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Dr. William Thompson, Dr. Brian Hooker and the CDC Cover-Up

This story begins back in 2004 when a paper entitled “Age at First Measles-Mumps-Rubella Vaccination in Children With Autism and School-Matched Control Subjects: A Population-Based Study in Metropolitan Atlanta” was published by DeStefano and colleagues that sought to compare the age of the first Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR) vaccines between children who had been diagnosed with autism and children who did not have autism.

The results of the study showed that there was no statistically significant link between the age that a child received their MMR vaccines and the onset of autism:

The overall distribution of ages at MMR vaccination among children with autism was similar to that of matched control children; most case (70.5%) and control children (67.5%) were vaccinated between 12 and 17 months of age.

The story becomes incredibly interesting when, 10 years later in 2014, one of the researchers on the 2004 study, Dr. William Thompson, a psychologist who worked at the CDC, came forward alleging that the CDC altered the data to give the report a more favorable outcome, suggesting no association with MMR vaccination and autism. This information came to light in a phone call that was recorded by Dr. Brian Hooker, a biochemical engineer who had a son that fell victim to autism following an MMR injection.

Dr. Rashid Buttar

“Autism is the result of exposure to mercury during the critical period of neurodevelopment. It is nothing more than mercury toxicity on board a physiology with a genetic predisposition for the inability to excrete.” -Dr. Rashid Buttar

Dr. Rashid Buttar rose to prominence in the COVID Lockdown Era as a strong voice pushing back on the corrupt and tyrannical medical/government establishment. But did you know that he was also a fearless proponent of the dangers of childhood vaccines and their association with the rise in autism?

Dr. Rashid Buttar 1966-2023

Unfortunately, Dr. Buttar passed away on May 18, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of helping patients using unconventional means, which led to the full weight of the medical industry bearing down on him repeatedly over the years

Here is a great farewell to Dr. Buttar from Children’s Health Defense.

Dr. Rashid Buttar was an emergency medicine doctor and an osteopathic physician based out of North Carolina. He recieved his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and was an osteopathic physician for over 20 years.

