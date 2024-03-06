By Janet Phelan

Dean Sallas leans against his current home, a 2005 Toyota mini van, and jokes about the sub-zero Chicago winter weather. He doesn’t seem to fit the general profile of a homeless guy or an elder abuse victim. The former tend to have substance abuse or mental health issues, while the latter are often typified as confused and vulnerable women who fall prey to online scams.

In fact, Sallas worked in real estate and garnered a small fortune before he fell prey to institutionalized US government abuse.

Cheerful and not prone to complaining, Dean, age 86, has been rendered homeless by his abuser. Dean is one of a growing number of individuals whose abuse has been inflicted by his own government.

The abuse report was filed by a social worker with the federal government. Delia de Avila works as head social worker with the homeless vets program at Lovell Veteran’s Hospital in North Chicago, Illinois. During a lengthy conversation with Dean earlier this year, she announced she would file an APS abuse report.

Samantha Richardson with Adult Protective Services in Skokie was assigned the APS report. Her response was swift and aggressive. Morning found Samantha banging on the window of the car in which Dean spent the night. But when Richardson discovered that Dean Sallas was being abused by actions involving another government agency, the Cook County Public Guardian, which was aided and abetted in the abuse by a state court judge, Shauna Boliker, her investigation came to a screeching halt.

According to Dean Sallas, Richardson told him she was told to “stand down” and that APS would not investigate a sister agency. Richardson hastily got off the phone when this reporter called her to verify her statement and from that point on, will not return this reporter’s calls.

Due to illegal actions approved by Judge Shauna Boliker, Sallas was deprived the natural protections of Illinois law, including the marital property statute, which would bar the Public Guardian from seizing any income or property in which Dean holds an interest. Dean Sallas is only in Boliker’s court due to the fact that his wife, Amy, was put under a guardianship by Cook County Public Guardian and removed by force from the Skokie home she shared with her husband of over fifty years. Not content to interfere in their marriage, the Public Guardian denied Dean the ability to contact his wife by phone or through visitation. It should be noted that there are no verified abuse reports concerning Dean’s treatment of his wife Amy is currently residing in Belmont Village in Buffalo Grove, Illinois

As a result of Boliker’s failure to adhere to Illinois Statute 755 ILCS 5/11a – 22, which makes it a criminal act for a bank to honor a loan which has been signed by an alleged incapacitated person, the Public Guardian stopped paying on a home mortgage that never should have been processed, signed by Amy, and having taken nearly all the couple’s marital property and funds, summarily foreclosed on their Skokie home. Dean is now homeless and living in his car.

Boliker’s free-wheeling tendencies to ignore Illinois law and to side with state authorized guardians are not unknown to the powers that be in Illinois. Her actions in other cases, such as the Kumpkin and Pratt guardianships, have also achieved some notice. What is of some concern is that reports of her questionable financial transactions, such as lodged here have not resulted in any modification of her behavior. Indeed, Boliker appears to be bullet-proof.

