by Michel Chossudovsky

This article was first published on January 27, 2023 following the controversial statement of Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock intimating that Germany’s Bundeswehr was preparing to wage war on Russia.

In recent developments it would appear that Chancellor Scholz:

“doesn’t have any idea about what his armed forces [Bundeswehr] are doing behind his back, which risks dragging Germany deeper into this conflict.”

On March 1, “a bombshell report containing the leaked conversation between high-ranking German military (Bundeswehr) officers was revealed. It pertained to “striking the Crimean Bridge with up to 20 “Taurus” air-launched cruise missiles.” by the Bundeswehr, which would constitute an act of war against Russia (Drago Bosnic)

Moreover, both France and the UK are contemplating the conduct of direct military operations against Russia under NATO auspices.

In late February French President Emmanuel Macron effectively called for the deployment of NATO ground troops to Ukraine.

In turn, UK’s General Staff, headed by Admiral Tony Radakin, has intimated the destruction by British forces of “Russian naval assets, primarily targeted against the Black Sea Fleet”.

Three major NATO member states are contemplating attacks against Russia which could lead us into a World War III scenario.

The article was originally published by Global Research

Michel Chossudovsky, Substack, March 5, 2024

***

Introduction

While there are divisions within NATO, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock –who assiduously studied foreign policy in Klaus Schwab’s WEF Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL)– confirmed in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) (January 25, 2023), that Germany and its allies [NATO] are at war with Russia.

Baerbock’s comments come on the heels of nearly a year of direct Russophobic narrative, including openly declared plans for war with Russia.

In mid-November 2022, Der Spiegel published a leaked German Defense Ministry document [68 pages], revealing that the Bundeswehr is preparing for war with Russia [see below].

The secret document titled “Operational guidelines for the Armed Forces” was drafted by Germany’s Chief of Staff, General Eberhard Zorn.

“He stressed the need for a “mega-reform” of the German military and clearly identified Russia as an “immediate threat”. (Infobrics)

Screenshot from Der Spiegel, November 14, 2022

Translation of the above (From German by Global Research)

Feared confrontation with Russia Preparation for “forced war” – The Bundeswehr must become significantly more powerful” In a confidential strategy paper, General Chief of Staff Zorn swears that the Bundeswehr will face tough years ahead. A conflict with Russia is becoming more likely. The troops must concentrate fully on defence [Abwehr] against an attack.

What this bold statement suggests is that Germany and its allies should “defend themselves” (plural) against a Russian attack.

See also the contradictory statement of Germany’s Foreign Minister:

“The most important is that we do it together, we are fighting against Russia”

Say No to Article V of The Washington Treaty

We are at a dangerous crossroads.

These confused “do it together” statements tacitly pertain to Article Five of the Washington Treaty and NATO’s Doctrine of Collective Defence, namely the undocumented “claim of an attack” against one member of the Atlantic Alliance (aka Germany) could be presented as an Attack against ALL members of the Atlantic Alliance, leading humanity into a “World War III Scenario”.

Is Article V of the Washington Treaty (with regard to Russia) a talking point in the corridors of the U.S, State Department and the White House?

