By Patrick Wood

It is inconceivable that this editor missed former President Trump’s Executive Order EO 13887 on September 19, 2019, titled Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States To Promote National Security and Public Health. Since then, it apparently has been swept under the carpet, virtually scrubbed from the Internet. Nevertheless, I found it, and this changes everything about Trump’s role in the biggest health fiasco in our nation’s existence.

Before you all attack dogs launch at me, be aware I voted for Trump. I have previously given him every benefit of the doubt on his role in starting Operation Warp Speed and his role with characters like Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, and Francis S. Collins. Certainly, he was just used or perhaps duped, right?

Ah, not so fast. The EO 13887 that Trump signed on Sept. 19, 2019, was just before COVID hit. It was one month BEFORE the now-infamous Event 201 role-playing exercise where the elitist response to COVID was carefully laid out. It was before anyone in the public sphere had even conceived that there was a new “vaccine” technology based on genetic engineering that would soon spring into existence, turning Americans into guinea pigs without so much as an “informed consent” form. Safe and effective, they said. No matter that you would get your shot under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), in lieu of any safety trials. Trust us, they said.

Since Trump signed EO 13887, we need to see what it says.

The setup, Section 1 (a):

Periodically, new influenza A viruses emerge from animals, including birds and pigs, that can spread efficiently and have sustained transmission among humans. This situation is called an influenza pandemic (pandemic). Unlike seasonal influenza, a pandemic has the potential to spread rapidly around the globe, infect higher numbers of people, and cause high rates of illness and death in populations that lack prior immunity. While it is not possible to predict when or how frequently a pandemic may occur, there have been 4 pandemics in the last 100 years. The most devastating pandemic occurred in 1918–1919 and is estimated to have killed more than 50 million people worldwide, including 675,000 Americans.

The complaint, Section 1 (d):

The current domestic enterprise for manufacturing influenza vaccines has critical shortcomings. Most influenza vaccines are made in chicken eggs, using a 70-year-old process that requires months-long production timelines, limiting their utility for pandemic control; rely on a potentially vulnerable supply chain of eggs; require the use of vaccine viruses adapted for growth in eggs, which could introduce mutations of the influenza vaccine virus that may render the final product less effective; and are unsuitable for efficient and scalable continuous manufacturing platforms.

Thus, the traditional method of creating vaccines is declared dangerous (“could introduce mutations”) and inadequate (“unsuitable for efficient and scalable continuous manufacturing platforms”.)

The Solution Announced, Section 2:

This order directs actions to reduce the United States’ reliance on egg-based influenza vaccine production; to expand domestic capacity of alternative methods that allow more agile and rapid responses to emerging influenza viruses; to advance the development of new, broadly protective vaccine candidates that provide more effective and longer lasting immunities; and to support the promotion of increased influenza vaccine immunization across recommended populations.

Alternative methods? More agile and rapid responses? Longer lasting immunities? Hmm.

The Solution Revealed

The EO excessively (in 4 separate sections) talked about cell-based and recombinant vaccines but who knew what this meant?

Sec. 4 (A) estimate the cost of expanding and diversifying domestic vaccine-manufacturing capacity to use innovative, faster, and more scalable technologies, including cell-based and recombinant vaccine manufacturing, through cost-sharing agreements with the private sector, which shall include an agreed-upon pricing strategy during a pandemic;

Sec. 4 (G)(iii)(C) further support the conduct, in collaboration with the DOD, BARDA, and CDC, of applied scientific research regarding developing cell lines and expression systems that markedly increase the yield of cell-based and recombinant influenza vaccine manufacturing processes;

Sec. 4 (G)(iv)(A) expand vaccine effectiveness studies to more rapidly evaluate the effectiveness of cell based and recombinant influenza vaccines relative to egg-based vaccines

Sec. 4 (b)(v) investigate, in collaboration with HHS, alternative correlates of immune protection that could facilitate development of next-generation influenza vaccines; (vi) direct the conduct of a study to assess the feasibility of using DOD’s advanced manufacturing facility for manufacturing cell-based or recombinant influenza vaccines during a pandemic;

What is “recombinant” you ask? Cambridge Dictionary defines it as “produced by combining genetic material from different places”. Merriam-Webster tell us that is “relating to or containing genetically engineered DNA” and “produced by genetic engineering”.

EO 13887 did not mention the words mRNA, DNA or genetic engineering. Thus, even if you had read the whole thing, you would not have understood what it was a talking about. Now that you know what “recombinant” is, you know it was all about SYNTHETIC mRNA and DNA!!

Enter the Public-Private Partnership

The above Sec. 4 (A) states specifies how the government will participate with Big Pharma to provide: “cell-based and recombinant vaccine manufacturing, through cost-sharing agreements with the private sector, which shall include an agreed-upon pricing strategy during a pandemic.”

“Private sector” means Big Pharma, period. Why does Big Pharma need to use taxpayer funds to promote its insane profiteering juggernaut?

