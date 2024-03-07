by Amelia Jean Hershman-Jones

Humanoid robots have descended on Amazon warehouses in a move to automate their systems.

‘Digit’ is in the midst of a test period as Amazon experiment with the capabilities of the tech.

It’s been tasked initially with spending time shifting empty tote boxes on the floor.

The humanoid robot was developed by Amazon-backed, Oregon-based startup Agility Robotics, and it can walk and crouch.

Digit is 5ft 9in (175cm), weighs 143lb (65kg), and can carry up to 35lb (16kg) in hands that can both grasp and lift.

From the fastest humanoid robot to Tesla’s Optimus, the world of robots is currently making strides.

Amazon is experimenting with a humanoid robot as the technology company increasingly seeks to automate its warehouses.

​With a workforce of almost 1​.5​ million human​s, there have been concerns raised that Digit will displace human employees from their roles.

However, in stark contrast to these fears, Tye Brady, chief technologist at Amazon Robotics, claims that while it will render some jobs redundant, robots would also create new roles.

According to Brady, Digit is only designed to eliminate menial, mundane and repetitive tasks, but this doesn’t mean Amazon will require fewer staff or lead to cut jobs.

He also firmly insisted that human staff are “irreplaceable” in the company’s operation and they would work collaboratively with Digit.

Last but certainly not least, he also added that Amazon warehouses will not be fully automated.

Amazon announced it was deploying a robotic system called Sequoia at one of its Houston warehouses.

Sequoia is designed to speed up deliveries by helping identify and store inventory 75 percent faster.

It’s hoped this will reduce order processing time of orders by up to 25 percent

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! AND a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.