The city of Chicago has become a time bomb, and it is a prime example of a very disturbing trend that is happening all over America. Criminal gangs are thriving in most of our major urban areas, and Joe Biden’s open border policies are greatly fueling their growth. With each passing day, more deeply impoverished young migrants pour into our cities, and many of them are quickly recruited by gangs. It would be difficult for me to overstate the seriousness of this crisis, but it is largely being ignored by the mainstream media.

A number of years ago I wrote about the gang problem in Chicago, and at that time gang members outnumbered police by 10 to 1.

Unfortunately, things have gotten so much worse since then.

Today, the CPD has identified more than 280,000 gang members in the city of Chicago…

The Chicago Police Department maintains two massive gang databases, collectively labeling more than 280,000 people as “gang members.” 95% of those people listed are people of color, most being young men in their late teens and 20s, but also thousands being Black and Latinx youth and elders.

That is the size of a small army!

And it is important to note that these are just the individuals that the CPD has been able to identify and put into their databases.

There are undoubtedly more that they don’t know about or have not been able to identify.

Meanwhile, the size of the CPD has been hovering just above 12,000…

However, the size of the Chicago Police Department was essentially unchanged on Johnson’s 100th day in office as compared with his first day in office. CPD had 12,360 employees on Johnson’s first full day in office and 12,363 employees on Monday, according to a city database. The number of sworn officers has also remained steady, with 11,720 officers on duty as of May 1, and 11,722 on the force as of Aug. 1, according to a database maintained by the Chicago Police Department.

Once I had the numbers, I did the math, and I discovered that gang members now outnumber police in the city of Chicago by a ratio of 22 to 1.

So it should come as no surprise that major crime in the Windy City was way up in 2023…

Overall major crime was up in 2023 by 16%, with robberies up 23%. There is likely significant underreporting of crimes given police shortages. Over half of “high priority” 911 calls did not have an officer available to respond when the call came in. This is a huge increase compared to 2019, when 19% of all calls didn’t have an officer available.

Memphis is another city that has an absolutely massive gang problem.

It is being reported that the mayor recently met with gang leaders and “asked them to agree to a seven-day ceasefire”…

The mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, met with local gang leaders and asked them to agree to a seven-day ceasefire, as crime has seemingly spiraled out of control in the city. The mayor said that he had talks, not “negotiations,” with Memphis gang leaders, with community representatives adding that the number of gangs in the city has also become a problem in itself.

