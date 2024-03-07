A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit has revealed that the Biden administration has flown at least 320,000 migrants into the United States in an effort to reduce the number of crossings at the southern border, according to Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies

.By Tyler Durden

"The program at the center of the FOIA litigation is perhaps the most enigmatic and least-known of the Biden administration’s uses of the CBP One cellphone scheduling app, even though it is responsible for almost invisibly importing by air 320,000 aliens with no legal right to enter the United States since it got underway in late 2022," wrote Bensman.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had initially refused to disclose information about the flights, which use a cell phone app, CBP One, to arrange.

"Under these legally dubious parole programs, aliens who cannot legally enter the country use the CBP One app to apply for travel authorization and temporary humanitarian release from those airports. The parole program allows for two-year periods of legal status during which adults are eligible for work authorization," Bensman continues.

The flights resulted in illegal immigrants being placed in at least 43 American cities from January through December 2023.

Under the terms of their release, migrants are able to remain in the US for two years without obtaining legal status, and are meanwhile eligible for work authorization.

The Biden administration initially refused to disclose which airports undocumented aliens were being flown into, citing a 'law enforcement exception,' new information reveals that the government thought 'bad actors' might pose a safety risk or create law enforcement opportunities - with CBP lawyers writing that revealing the specific airports would "reveal information about the relative number of individuals arriving, and thus resources expended at particular airports."

Treason indeed!

In response to the CIS report, Elon Musk wrote on X: "Treason indeed! Ushering in vast numbers of illegals is why Secretary Mayorkas was impeached by the House," adding "They are importing voters. This is why groups on the far left fight so hard to stop voter ID requirements, under the absurd guise of protecting the right to vote."

Musk also suggested that the national security threat posed by the program makes it "highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11.

"

Meanwhile, in 2022 it was revealed that the Biden administration was flying illegal immigrants all over the US on redeye flights, according to the NY Post (and noted by modernity.news)

