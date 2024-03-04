by Simplicius the Thinke

A bombshell wiretap leak has set the intelligence and geopolitical world ablaze today, revealing high ranking members of the German Bundeswehr openly discussing plans to supply the Taurus missiles and help Ukraine destroy Russia's Kerch Bridge.

Many are understandably pinning the leak on Russia's GRU, but it seems just as—if not more—plausible that it was leaked by German insiders themselves in order to thwart the plans of their own deepstate establishment which is clearly bent on starting WWIII.

Before anyone questions the authenticity, let us first begin with the validation by Der Spiegel, who rules it as most likely legit:

Spiegel writes about the authenticity of the audio recording of German officers discussing the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

"After initial analysis, it is presumed that the recording of the meeting is authentic. According to the initial assessment, the possibility of forgery using AI is largely ruled out," the publication reports.

Here are the most damning snippets: (See source for 5 embedded audios of German planners scheming)

Here is the full recording for those interested—though, caveat, it's an auto-machine translation and may have irregularities:

And here is a transcript of it provided by RT's Margarita Simonyan, for those who prefer reading—though you'll have to do a machine translation in your browser:

https://vk.com/@m_s_simonyan-rasshifrovka-razgovora-vysokopostavlennyh-oficerov-bundesver

It's clear that there is an ongoing internal revolt in Europe by the last remaining sane faction against the hardliners pushing WWIII. This is evident by the fact that this entire pressure wave of 'leaks' suddenly coincided together from a variety of directions, which included Scholz himself outing British involvement in the war - In light of Scholz's disclosures, a slew of revelations have come to light about NATO's true involvement in the war:

But what's more, according to the Le Monde article (left)—though it's behind a paywall—France is considering sending a contingent of special forces to Ukraine specifically to create a "strategic dilemma" for Russia:

The French government allegedly views such a troop deployment as a way of posing a "strategic dilemma" for Moscow, the paper said, adding that it could "constrain" Russia's targeting and strike capabilities. In particular, it may prove to be "essential" ahead of the arrival of US-made F-16 fighter jets, scheduled to take place later this year, the French daily added.

Keep in mind, ostensibly, they're referring to a small contingent of troops placed somewhere in the rear to 'train' Ukrainian soldiers. But the 'strategic dilemma' part is very interesting—what could they possibly mean by that?

The article makes some interesting revelations. For instance, it seems to suggest that the timed release of all the current hints is a precisely choreographed CIA campaign meant specifically to give signals to Moscow:

US intelligence services's controlled transparency operation – known as "campaigning" – is part of their plan to reinforce a form of strategic ambiguity that was initiated by Monday's meeting of allies in Paris, several sources close to the matter told Le Monde. Although the US was not involved in the precise wording of what Macron was going to say and may have been surprised by his remarks, the prospect of sending Western troops to Ukraine had been talked about in advance. The US had also sent a representative to Paris. The growing pressure from Moscow on Europe's eastern flank is worrying the US as much as the other participants.

On the aspect of 'strategic dilemma' they note specifically:

But here is the final and most important paragraph of the entire article, which ties directly into things I've been writing about and predicting here from the very beginning:

Paris wants to provide Kyiv training in surface-to-air defense in particular, which has been targeted by the Russians. The presence of French soldiers, or those of other nationalities, would potentially secure certain areas of Ukrainian territory and severely restrict Moscow's current unfettered bombing. An allied presence would also prove essential to the promised arrival of American-built F-16s in Ukraine in 2024.

And that, folks, is what gives the true game away.

Recall my earliest predictions about NATO coming in to 'secure' certain critical areas of West Ukraine from Russian takeover at the final hour when all else fails and it seems certain that Russia will overrun the AFU. I spoke specifically about Odessa, with the 101st and 82nd coming to dogpile and squat on it simply in the hopes that Russia will cautiously refuse to send troops, in fear of 'clashing' with NATO forces and starting WWIII.

It seems the French have got the same idea, though it may be for a different area or areas—hoping that by simply placing troops there, Russia will hesitate from striking the critical infrastructure for fear of killing NATO soldiers.

Interestingly, however, soon after French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne rejected this possibility:

https://www.rt.com/news/593559-no-combat-troops-ukraine-france/

No combat troops will be sent to Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne told Radio France Inter on Friday. Earlier, the nation's president Emmanuel Macron told journalists that NATO could entertain such a possibility in the future.

Paris would not risk a direct conflict between Moscow and the US-led bloc, Sejourne said when asked to comment on Macron's remarks. "Everything we do is to avoid war" between Russia and NATO, the minister said, adding that the French government did not want to increase the level of anxiety among its citizens.

A new poll from Le Figaro likewise showed 68% of French citizens do not approve of troop deployment to Ukraine...

