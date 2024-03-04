by Alessandro Renesis

Construction of The Line, the massive $1 trillion project Saudi Arabia is working on, is well underway.

New drone footage shows how fast progress is being made.

And it’s properly impressive.

The call it The Line because it is literally a ‘line’ that extends horizontally for miles across the desert.

The goal is to complete the project by 2030, and construction is well underway.

But we shouldn’t let the name fool us into thinking this is going to be a ‘thin’ line because it isn’t.

Designed by Santa Monica-based firm Morphosis Architects, the structure will be 105 miles (170 kilometers) long, 500 meters high and 200 meters wide.

It almost looks like a horizontally laid-down skyscraper, in a way, except it costs more – a lot more – than a skyscraper.

The goal is to build a city that can fully support itself and accommodate up to nine million residents.

That equates to 8,350 acres or 13.5 square miles, making The Line larger than the Principality of Monaco and Gibraltar combined.

The city will include residential areas as well as commercial areas, along with its own stadium, a yacht marina, and other facilities like shopping malls and office spaces.

The Line will also have its own public transport system, making it possible to travel from one end of the city to the other in just 20 minutes.

Continue reading..

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! AND a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.