Dear Subscribers,

Some stats on how our growth is doing. We have almost 7,000 subscribers to Five Meme Friday that we e-mail directly and another 1,000 or so who subscribe to the newsletter only BUT Gmail, Yahoo and other e-mail programs appear to be shadow banning / blacklisting us and sending our mail to the spam folder so unless you are whitelisting us you might not keep getting this newsletter. We just went over 5,000 subscribers to our Important News Substack, almost 2,000 to the Daily News on Substack, and another 1,300 subscribers to Five Meme Friday on Substack. Substack seems to be helping our email deliverability... for now... where we have a dramatically higher response rare which we attribute to the email coming from Substack vs. our domain name getting censored/blacklisted. A huge THANK YOU to everyone who has become a member of the Art of Liberty Foundation OR Gone Paid on Substack OR bought some of our books and merch at Government-Scam.com/Store

Other

We are about to announce our 2nd annual Liberty on the Rocks – Sedona conference on November 1-3. This year the focus will be on Voluntaryism. Is the only option on the menu besides holding your nose and voting for the less evil of two puppet politicians OR should a peaceful and orderly dissolution of the US federal government be an option? We are going to be the anti-election option this selection season! Save the date! If you want to know what Liberty on the Rocks-Sedona is all about then you can get the 2023 conference on both DVD and credit card-sized flash drive at Government-Scam.com/store

If you are digging Five Meme Friday, Don't forget you can buy us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR You Can Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee is winning!

In Liberty,

Sometimes our emails go missing. Click here for instructions on how to whitelist us.

The Art of Liberty Foundation and Etienne de la Boetie2 bring you 5 fresh and dank memes every Friday, delivered right to your inbox.



Is gmail cutting your newsletter short? To get the full effect,

read 5 Meme Friday in your browser.

Top Story of the Week

Our article 23 Solid Reasons to Suspect Trump’s "Assassination Attempt" was Faked and WHY the Organized Crime “Government” Would Stage a Fake Assassination on their Puppet has gone viral and has been read more than 25,000 times on Substack alone. It has been translated into French, syndicated across multiple other websites, and has been circulating around the world. In this interview on Revolution.Radio, I kicked around the topic with Dr. Kevin Barrett, a former college professor turned political scholar who publishes the Truth Jihad, False Flag Weekly News, and a Substack, where he, like myself, breaks down and categorizes the evidence that the US “government” and monopoly media are engaged in a variety of false flags attacks for war and domestic police state and hoax shootings for gun control. It was a great conversation, and we got into libertarianism and voluntaryism as well!

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

by Derrick Broze

On August 23, 2024, journalist Derrick Broze was a guest on Redacted discussing the breaking news regarding the U.S. government's National Toxicology Program final report on water fluoridation and IQ. Derrick explains the implications and what it means for the ongoing fluoride lawsuit.

Show Notes: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ntp-report-fluoride-lowers-iq/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

Continue reading...

by lifesitenews.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report issued last week reveals that nearly 300,000 illegal immigrant children are unaccounted for under the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement, which has been headed by now-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Continue reading...

By Station Gossip

Etienne Note: A woman exposes that a town in Arizona is paying their city attorney $266,000 a year and gets arrested for it.

An Arizona woman was arrested in front of her 10-year-old daughter after she seemingly offended the town mayor when she began criticizing city officials during a city council meeting last week.

Rebekah Massie took to the stand to voicing her opposition to a renewal of a city attorney’s contract which would include a salary raise. Massie, furious about the pay increase, began her attack by claiming that the official previously violated the U.S. Bill of Rights, the Arizona constitution, and the state bar’s rules of professional conduct.

Continue reading...

by Candace Hathaway

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) announced Monday that since he signed Senate Bill 1 into law in 2021, the state has removed more than 1 million ineligible voters from its voter rolls.

SB 1 aimed to "uphold the integrity of elections in Texas" by establishing uniform voting hours across the state and banning drive-through voting and unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots.

Continue reading...

"Daily News of The Week”

by Derrick Broze

Americans are increasingly becoming aware of the fact that the secretive Bilderberg Group is funding both sides of the 2024 Presidential Election, with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt going all in on Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris, and Peter Thiel investing millions in support of Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump. Both Thiel and Schmidt are steering committee members of the Bilderberg Group.

While knowledge of this illusion of choice is spreading, the connections between Thiel and Schmidt — as well as other members of the Bilderberg Group — run deeper than surface level relationships. Rather, the intersection between the hidden ruling class represented at the Bilderberg meetings, and the Big Tech Technocrats, has immense influence on the U.S. government, U.S. military-intelligence at the highest levels, and, thus, the world in general.

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

I sincerely apologize for the double email. Substack had a server issue that caused the embedded videos to not be included in the original email. They have been corrected here.

Story at a Glance:

•In early 2023, a private conference attended by heads of the pharmaceutical industry and large investors hosted the head of the FDA as its keynote speaker. That conference promised that anti-obesity drugs and Alzheimer’s drugs would be the most profitable investment opportunities in the years to come. Since that time the FDA has taken numerous questionable actions to push these drugs on the populace.

•The most popular anti-obesity drug is Ozempic. In the last two years, we’ve seen a relentless push for it to be given to everyone (including children) which has involved a number of shockingly appalling marketing tactics. Remarkably, the stampede for Ozempic is almost identical to what happened with fen-phen, a wildly popular weight loss drug that was eventually pulled from the market due to it frequently causing severe heart and lung issues.

Continue reading

by Simplicius

Last night Hezbollah carried out another large-scale attack on Israel, billed as their ‘retaliation’ for the death of commander Fouad Shukr. The usual occurred: Israel’s night sky bloomed with constellations of Iron Dome rockets and panicked citizens packed airports to flee the country.

Israel claimed to have carried out a large preemptive attack that destroyed much of Hezbollah’s rocket stock before it was used.

An IDF Dvora-class boat was even hit by what appeared to be a guided Hezbollah missile off the coast of Nahariya in northern Israel, with at least one crew member stated to have been killed:

What’s most remarkable is that we are now approaching the one year anniversary, this October, of the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, and yet Israel has still not been able to entirely defeat a tiny Hamas force. Russia gets criticism for taking what’s now over two years to defeat Europe’s largest military force, while the country previously billed as having “the world’s most advanced military” cannot defeat a tiny guerilla force in a year’s time.

Continue reading

Benzodiazepines, used to treat anxiety, can cause harmful side effects when taken long-term. The documentary "Medicating Normal" explores how psychotropic medications can worsen patients' conditions over time

Long-term use of benzodiazepines can lead to impaired thinking, confusion, disorientation and negative effects on fluid intelligence. Even teenagers are increasingly prescribed psychotropic medications for mental health issues

The pharmaceutical industry has redefined "normal" to equate discomfort with abnormality, leading to overprescription. This approach prioritizes profit over addressing root causes of mental health issues

Polypharmacy, the use of multiple medications simultaneously, is a growing problem in America. It affects various groups, particularly the elderly, and can lead to numerous health complications

Continue reading

by Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (Reuters) -No safer than a bund. Or a gilt. Or an OAT.

Long touted as hands-down the world's "safe haven" securities, the behavior of U.S. Treasuries during and after the COVID-19 pandemic calls that label into question, suggesting they are little different from the debt issued by the likes of Germany, Britain, France, or even big corporations.

That's the key finding of new research presented at the Kansas City Fed's annual research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It examines a shift in investor behavior in that period that raises questions about the "exorbitant privilege" the U.S. government has long enjoyed to borrow broadly on the global market even as federal budget gaps grow ever wider.

It's a timely question given growing deficits are seen as a near certainty regardless of who becomes the next U.S. president.

Continue reading

by Michael

Are you getting prepared? Right now, millions of Americans are stockpiling food and supplies in anticipation of what they believe is coming. People are on edge due to the approaching election, the rapidly escalating war in the Middle East, the alarming natural disasters that we have been witnessing all around the world, and the potential for another great global pandemic. In all my years, I have never seen more concern about the next 12 months as I am seeing at this moment. There is a growing consensus that major history changing events are about to happen, and there are lots and lots of people that want to be well prepared. In fact, Newsweek has reported that “doomsday prepping” has become a 2.46 billion dollar industry…

The once-fringe act of doomsday prepping is evolving into a booming $2.46 billion industry, tapping into a societal pulse of self-reliance amidst a world of uncertainties.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: This is over $200,000,000 per helicopter. The cost of a basic Sikorsky S-92 is $32 million dollars. How stupid do they think the American people are? Does anyone believe these helicopters have an additional $168 million in "enhanced communications?"

By Naveen Athrappully

The Social Security Administration (SSA) made nearly $72 billion worth of improper payments over a period of seven years, with almost one-third yet to be recouped, according to the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

Continue reading

By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Ukraine's global allies to take "decisive action" after Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv and other cities across the country that damaged vital utilities.

The Russian strikes targeted several Ukrainian cities early on August 26, killing at least seven people and wounding 47 others, according to Ukrainian officials.

Firefighters extinguished 22 fires as 740 rescuers and 176 pieces of equipment were deployed across the country to respond to the consequences of shelling, the Ukraine's Emergency Service said on Telegram.

Late on August 26, another strike hit the city of Kryviy Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A missile hit a hotel where many civilians were staying, according to Ukrainian media. Local politician Oleksandr Vilkul was quoted as saying "the news is bad."

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Despite Canada having a population just 12% the size of the United States, the country was home to a majority of the fastest-growing cities between the two neighboring countries.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes the population change of the central cities (i.e. not including suburbs) in Canada and the U.S. that saw the greatest increases and decreases in population in 2023.

The figures come from Toronto Metropolitan University’s Centre for Urban Research & Land Development’s analysis of U.S. Census Bureau and Statistics Canada population estimates as of July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023.

Below, we show the top cities in the Canada and the U.S. in terms of population growth between July 2022 and July 2023.

Eight of the top 10 fastest-growing cities were in Canada. Only two U.S. cities in Texas, Fort Worth and San Antonio, made the top 10.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Summer has officially come to a close. Families wrapped up beach and/or mountain vacations last weekend as kids now sit in the classroom, hopefully learning non-woke math and critical reading skills. A notable trend this school year is the increasing number of parents choosing to circumvent government-enforced vaccine requirements for their children through non-medical religious exemptions.

Local non-profit media outlet Maryland Matters cited new data showing an increasing number of parents have opted their children out of vaccination requirements through non-medical religious exemption. The trend surged after draconian requirements pushed by an overreaching government during the Covid era.

Here's more on the data from Maryland Matters:

The number rarely rises above a percent or two of an incoming kindergarten class, typically accounting for no more than a couple hundred children per year. But that means that in the years since 2002, a total of more than 10,000 kindergartners have attended public and private schools without vaccination records, according to historical data from the Maryland Department of Health.

Continue reading

by Chris Menahan

The US will spend a record $454 million this year to secure religious organizations, with the majority of the funds going to Jewish institutions and a minority being given to other religious groups, the Times of Israel reports.



From The Times of Israel, "US to spend record $454 million securing religious institutions as antisemitism spikes":

The US federal government will spend nearly $150 million more this year than it did in 2023 to secure religious organizations, a jump aimed at addressing a rise in antisemitism since October 7.



The Department of Homeland Security announced last week that it had allocated $454.5 million this fiscal year toward the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which funds security enhancements at houses of worship and religious organizations. It is the largest sum ever allocated toward the program, and a significant increase from last year's figure of $305 million.

Continue reading

By Dr Margaret Aranda

This is subsequent to Telegram Founder Pavel Durov’s Arrest in France for allowing free speech (i.e., failure to censor).

THE SATANIC WORLD

The Tweet ⬆️

Go through each step:

<Settings>

<Screen time>

<Content and Privacy Restrictions >

<TURN THE BUTTON ON>

<iTunes and App Store Purchases >

<Deleting Apps>

<CHECK “DO NOT ALLOW”

You can read my articles and download my images and videos here: 🎙️https://t.me/therebelpatient 🎙️

Continue reading

Etienne note: We cover 9-11 and WHY the organized crime "government" stages false flag attacks in our article: Understanding U.S. "Government" False Flag Terrorism for War and Domestic Police State

by Richard Gage, Aia - Architect

Now, what are those facts?

1. …that the third Tower, 47-story WTC Building 7, not hit by a plane, collapsed at 5:20pm on 9/11.

2. …that Building 7 fell at free-fall acceleration, which means that not one of its 81 columns gave any resistance. Where did they go?

3. …that Building 7 fell symmetrically — in the exact manner of a classic controlled demolition.

4. …that molten iron, the byproduct of the incendiary thermite, was found by first responders in pools throughout the debris pile of all 3 towers, and pouring out of the South Tower minutes prior to its collapse.

5. …that witnesses heard and felt explosions prior to the collapse of Building 7.

Continue reading

By Amna Nawaz and By —Azhar Merchant

NASA's initial launch with the Boeing Starliner capsule has not worked out well. The space agency announced this weekend it has finally decided the two astronauts stuck at the International Space Station will come back on a SpaceX Dragon capsule next year. The pair were initially sent on an eight-day mission in early June. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with science correspondent Miles O’Brien.

NASA's initial launch with the Boeing Starliner capsule has not worked out well. The space agency announced this weekend it has finally decided the two astronauts stuck at the International Space Station will come back on a SpaceX Dragon capsule next year. The pair were initially sent on an eight-day mission in early June. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with science correspondent Miles O’Brien.

Continue reading

To honor Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (after Kennedy was rebuffed by Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris), Trump announced that if Americans elect him president again, this time around he will order a release of the CIA’s long-secret JFK-assassination-related records.

What a crock. What amazes me is that Trumpsters believe anything and everything this guy says, despite his proven track record of failing to tell the truth.

Remember: Trump was president for four long years. During any of that period of time, he could have issued a simple order to the National Archives: Release the CIA’s 50-year-old Kennedy-assassination-related records to the public immediately.

Trump didn’t do that, even though he promised to do it, just as he is now promising to do it if American voters will give him another chance. After repeatedly promising to release those records when he was president, Trump buckled and granted the CIA’s demand for secrecy for several more years. When that new deadline came due, President Biden granted a new request for secrecy by the CIA and ultimately extended the secrecy into perpetuity.

Continue reading

By Greg Hunter’s

Almost everything you see and hear with the Lying Legacy Media and the government is a lie. Just this past week, the Biden Administration backtracked about employment as it was widely reported, “US economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than first reported in year that ended in March.” A huge miss or a huge lie–take your pick. Other big lies we have been told in recent years: “Trump is colluding with Russia,” “Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation,

and the “CV19 vax injections are “safe and effective.” That is just scratching the surface of the lies we are told on a daily basis. The lies, which people realize are becoming preposterous, are adding to the public’s lack of confidence in everything, including the economy. Martin Armstrong says, “We are in a period of great uncertainty. . .. When people are uncertain, they don’t spend. They save. That’s what happens in a depression and a recession. . .. So, if you have no confidence in the future because of all this crazy stuff going on, what do you do? You don’t borrow, and you pull back and say let me see what is going to happen.”

Continue reading

by Dave DeCamp

In a separate warning, Russia’s foreign minister said the US should understand World War III wouldn’t be confined to Europe

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday that the US would face “much harsher” consequences for backing Ukraine’s offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

“The impression is that our colleagues [in Washington] have discarded the remnants of common sense and believe that they can do anything,” Ryabkov said, according to TASS.

“The consequences [for the United States] could be much harsher than those they are already experiencing, they know where and in what areas we are reacting in practical terms,” Ryabkov added.

The US claims it was not involved in the planning of the Kursk offensive, but it has allowed Ukraine to use US-provided armored vehicles, missiles, and bombs in the attack on Russian territory.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

A study out of the University of Reading has found that a poor-quality diet may be associated with changes in the brain structure that are linked to depression and anxiety. This research provides new insights into the connection between what we eat and our mental well-being.

While the authors did not find a direct association between brain changes and anxiety or depression, they did see an increase in rumination, a common risk factor of the two.

The study is the first to examine the relationship between diet quality and brain neurochemistry in humans. Thirty adults were divided into two groups based on whether they followed a high- or low-quality diet. Participants in both groups were similar in age, gender, education, income, and caloric and macronutrient intake.

The quality of the diet was defined by adherence to the Mediterranean diet. Participants reported how frequently they ate 130 different food items, their consumption frequency, and food intake habits. Screening questionnaires were administered to assess current depression, anxiety, and rumination levels. Whole brain MRI scans measured prefrontal cortex metabolite concentrations and gray matter volume.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

SpaceX's Starlink "Direct to cell" service, in partnership with mobile carrier T-Mobile, will be offered free worldwide for connecting to emergency services.

"After thinking it through, SpaceX Starlink will provide emergency services access for mobile phones for people in distress for free," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on X, adding, "This applies worldwide, subject to approval by country governments. Can't have a situation where someone dies because they forgot or were unable to pay for it."

Musk's comments come as SpaceX has asked the Federal Communications Commission to let it begin commercial operations of its "direct to cell" technology, as AT&T and Verizon have demanded the FCC terminate the request on the premise Starlink satellites will generate an abundance of radio interference.

Continue reading

Donald Trump is back on the app formerly known as Twitter. After almost four years in the “Truth Social” wilderness he sat down with Elon Musk for a 3-hour conversation.

On our side of the pond, Musk is taking every opportunity he can to troll Keir Starmer’s government, comparing the UK to something from 1984 (accurately, it must be said).

During the Olympics, he chimed in with criticism of controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif for being a “man beating up women”.

Wherever there is controversy, Musk (or the PR intern running his X account) appears to pour fuel on the fire.

That’s not to say everything Musk says is wrong. A lot of it is right, or at least defensible and rational, but I think that itself is an integral part of the construction. Sugar among the salt, aiding in the sale of the overriding narrative:

Continue reading

By Sasha Latypova

Anne Wojcicki, late Susan Wojcicki’s sister, ex-wife of Sergei Brin, who is ex-husband of Nicole Shanahan, who is RFK Jr’s VP pick. It’s not complicated at all.

According to the Endpoint News:

In what feels like a desperate attempt to stay afloat, 23andMe plans to… start prescribing weight loss drugs. How did we get here, with the once-mighty DNA testing company becoming just the latest to join the GLP-1 trend, like so many others have already done? Even the company seems lukewarm about the move, with its execs giving the weight loss play little more than a mention on the company’s recent earnings call. (It's also a strategy that's not without trade-offs: Earlier this month, WeightWatchers said the cost of attracting new prescription drug customers is soaring because of all the competition in the space.)But 23andMe has few cards left to play. Once valued at $6 billion, it’s now a penny stock on the verge of being delisted from the Nasdaq. It’s struggled to stoke demand for its DNA spit tests, and its attempts to use its trove of genetic data for drug discovery and development have been predictably expensive, with potential profits a long way off.

Continue reading

By Foxyheterodoxy (Debra C)

Recently, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Attorney General released a devastating report that asserts that ICE has no idea where at least 32,000 unaccompanied minor children (UC’s) who crossed our border are residing. Couple that with an additional 291,000 UC’s in which ICE did not initiate removal proceedings and the total balloons to at least 323,000!

In April 2024, Jan Jekielek of American Thought Leaders, had the opportunity to interview Chad Wolf, former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under Donald Trump. Wolf offers incredible insight regarding the dubious and harmful policies that are yielding horrific outcomes at our porous border. The title can be a little misleading, as Wolf talks about so much more than the child trafficking aspect of the border. Very informative and eye-opening.

Continue reading

By Joe Salas

Microplastics. We've found them in the Arctic sea and even frozen into the ice. The Mariana Trench, the deepest part of all our oceans, is polluted with plastic debris. Mount Everest has microplastic contamination. Our drinking water and food, especially processed foods in single-use packaging, are contaminated with microplastics. Recent studies have found microplastics in our blood, lungs, liver, and kidneys ... They've even been found in the placentas of unborn babies.

Studies on the adverse health effects of microplastics in the human body have only recently been done. Respiratory, gastrointestinal, endocrine, developmental and reproductive issues, and even cancers are starting to be linked to the consumption and inhalation of microplastics. Micro and nanoplastics are inescapable. But now researchers from the University of Missouri have developed a relatively simple and safe method of extracting over 98% of nanoplastic particles from water.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Why would NewsCorp (FOX News- ArtOfLiberty.org/666), Google, Microsoft and Netflix which are supposedly independent businesses contribute overwhelming to anti-business Democrats? Because these are cartel companies that keep the retarded, corrupt, pro-communist Democrat Party and organized crime "government" in place. They are making sure the idiots in the Democrat party have enough funds to make it look like a legitimate election... They are trying to run communism (Government 2.0) on the country so the people are stripped of their private property rights and arms so the banksters at the top are protected from an armed populace with independent wealth. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/visualizing-us-election-contributions-corporate-employees

By Tyler Durden

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in a tightly matched race, with political donations now leaning in the Democratic party’s favor.

Continue reading

By Jeffrey A. Tucker

The word capitalism has no stable definition and should probably be permanently retired. That won’t happen, however, because too many people are invested in its use and abuse.

I’m long over trying to push my definition over someone else’s understanding, generally viewing disputes about vocabulary and dictionary definitions as a distraction against the real debate over concepts and ideals.

The point of what follows is not to define precisely what capitalism is (my friend CJ Hopkins is hardly alone in describing it as once emancipatory but now rapacious) but rather to highlight the many ways in which economic systems of the industrialized world have made a hard turn against the whole ethos of voluntarism in the commercial sector.

Still, let’s pretend we can agree on a stable description of a capitalist economy. Let’s call it the system of voluntary and contractual exchange of otherwise contestable and privately owned property titles that permits capital accumulation, eschews top-down planning, and defers to social processes over state planning.

Continue reading

By The Exposé

Excess deaths among children across Europe, excluding Ukraine have increased by 335% since the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted Emergency Use Authorisation of the Covid vaccines for use in children in week 21 of 2021 compared to the number of excess deaths recorded during the same time frame prior to EMA granting “authorisation” of the Covid vaccine for children.

In the scorching summer of 2021, a momentous decision swept across Europe, sparking a whirlwind of emotions among parents, who had fallen for the 24/7 propaganda, eagerly awaiting a ray of hope for their children.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had finally granted emergency use approval for the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15.

Relief and elation surged through the hearts of countless naive parents who saw this as a beacon of protection against the alleged pandemic.

Continue reading

By Simplicius

Well, the quintessential ‘game-changer’ of all game-changers was unceremoniously shot out of the sky on its maiden mission.

As I had stated from the get-go, F-16s were being utilized only in “safe” defensive roles in the far rear of the country to help shoot down Russian drones. Apparently even this task was too great for the poor F-16.

Official report from the Ukrainian General Staff:

But the more shocking detail was revealed when Ukrainian Rada rep Mariana Bezuglaya claimed on her official account that the F-16 was kiboshed by none other than a friendly American-made Patriot missile system. Face palm.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh confirmed the loss but refused to comment on whether it was indeed a Patriot that brought the plane down:

Another top Ukrainian channel stated that the Ukrainian F-16s in fact received the most advanced of NATO’s electronic warfare packages which would have made the F-16 completely “invisible” to the inferior Russian radar technology:

Continue reading

This year, Republicans are saying, “Hey, Elect Trump!” And honestly, he is going to rob everyone and force these policies on you.

The Democrats are saying, “Hey, Elect Kamala!” And honestly, she is going to rob everyone and force these other policies on you”

Voluntaryists are saying: “Hey, Let’s not rob anyone!” “Government” is illegitimate and immoral on its face; it is the “technique” being used to rob and control the population.

The world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order, and the free market can provide all the services provided by the “government” better, faster and cheaper without waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

Join Etienne de la Boetie2, Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, and more! in Sedona on November 1-3rd… live or via stream… to find out what the monopoly Mainstream Media and the controlled opposition voices of the Mainstream Alternative Media have been hiding from you.



This year, Don’t “Vote Harder” to Rob Your Neighbors! in fake elections! Discover the biggest secret in American politics:

We don’t really need “Government” AND how we can begin privatizing its essential services and rolling it back!

Liberty on the Rocks 2024

Voluntaryism: The Good Karma Alternative to Being Tricked Into Voting for the Lesser of Two Evils

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

Omniwar Symposium - Saturday, Sept 21st 9:00AM - 2PM

The People's Reset: UK - Sept 27-29th - Bath, UK

VONUFEST5 - Sept 30-Oct 7 - Vandalia, IL

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona (The Voluntaryist Conference) - November 1-3, Sedona

- SAVE THE DATE!! We are going to be back in Sedona for Year 2.. Just in time for the selection!

- Do we really need a fake "Hobson's Choice" between two crooked puppet politicians OR is the solution a peaceful and orderly dissolution of the US federal "government"?

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

The Peoples Reset - January 29th-Feb 6th 2025 - Morelia, Mexico

- Etienne de la Boetie2 will be a speaker

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Grant “Prezence” Ellman is a voluntaryist trubador and the musical/lyrical genius behind the top ballad exposing the fraud of Covid: Scam! Prezence is back with Psyop exposing both the trick of the false flag technique AND the ability of the organized crime “government” to put their social media propaganda “into the palm of your hand”

This song drops on Spotify on September 4th. Pre-save the song here:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/prezence/psyop

Continue reading...

The Free State Project is organizing tens of thousands of voluntaryists, libertarians, and anarcho-capitalists from all over the world to move to New Hampshire. There are currently 10,000+ “on the ground,” with more arriving almost daily. The “Porcupines” or “Porcs” as the members are called, are rolling back laws, getting libertarians elected to public office, opening businesses, and advancing the cause of freedom in what is already the freest State in the US with no personal income tax, no sales tax and one of the lowest regulatory and tax burdens in the country. New Hampshire also has one of the lowest crime rates, the lowest percentage of poverty, and one of the highest per capita incomes in the country.

Continue reading...

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee is winning!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty… and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!