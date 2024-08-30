By Sasha Latypova

Anne Wojcicki, late Susan Wojcicki’s sister, ex-wife of Sergei Brin, who is ex-husband of Nicole Shanahan, who is RFK Jr’s VP pick. It’s not complicated at all.

According to the Endpoint News:

In what feels like a desperate attempt to stay afloat, 23andMe plans to… start prescribing weight loss drugs. How did we get here, with the once-mighty DNA testing company becoming just the latest to join the GLP-1 trend, like so many others have already done? Even the company seems lukewarm about the move, with its execs giving the weight loss play little more than a mention on the company’s recent earnings call. (It's also a strategy that's not without trade-offs: Earlier this month, WeightWatchers said the cost of attracting new prescription drug customers is soaring because of all the competition in the space.)But 23andMe has few cards left to play. Once valued at $6 billion, it’s now a penny stock on the verge of being delisted from the Nasdaq. It’s struggled to stoke demand for its DNA spit tests, and its attempts to use its trove of genetic data for drug discovery and development have been predictably expensive, with potential profits a long way off. On Friday, August 9, the company said it’s shutting down its internal drug discovery efforts but will continue to fund development of two cancer drugs. 23andMe's attempt in recent years to connect consumer DNA tests to health — showing the diseases people are at risk for, and visits with doctors who can help determine next steps — seems like an offering that should catch on, especially given how popular the longevity and wellness fads have become.

The experts are baffled - why, given the mountain of precious DNA information, the “code of life” and “software for everything” the company can’t make it work? Some brave souls have suggested there’s not much doctors can do with the information gleaned from consumer DNA tests.

OMG, noooooooo!!!!

By the way, it’s not much anyone can do with DNA data, other than make Ponzi schemes investing into stupid things like 23andMe, then pumping and dumping the stock. Admittedly, a Ponzi scheme can last a while and be profitable for some, who dump the stock ahead of others.

Even Scott Gottlieb’s Illumina, the flagship DNA sequencing company is struggling! After the entire human genome can be sequenced for $100 - no growth. What, nobody needs their computer-generated garbage for anything, even when it only costs one Benjamin?

High-flying “gene editing” companies spun from the most prestigious academic places are going bust left and right. I get news articles like these daily:

Tome Biosciences, a high-profile gene editing startup spun out of MIT, is halting its lab work and looking to sell itself or find a partner to continue developing its technology.

What about the existential threat of making new weaponized viruses with the help of AI advertised by the GOF propagandists on all sides of freedom? Turns out, AI is useless in making routine decisions in molecular design, such as figuring out which molecules would bind to target proteins. And we are talking about small chemical molecules, i.e. conventional drugs, not orders-of-magnitude larger and more complex biological constructs, i.e. proteins and “chimeric viruses”:

Artificial intelligence models fail at predicting biology, results from a new AI competition suggest.

Shortly after launching in April, a tiny startup in Utah called Leash Bio kicked off a challenge to test how accurately AI models predict molecules binding to specific protein targets. The results are in, Leash CEO Ian Quigley exclusively tells Endpoints News — and they aren’t good.“No one did well,” said Quigley, summing up the results of about 2,000 teams that competed over three months.For the competition, which ran on the data science competition platform Kaggle, Leash provided its training data, which consisted of lab results showing how millions of molecules bind — or don’t bind — to target proteins. Leash’s dataset is roughly 1,000 times larger than the largest publicly available database focused on protein-small molecule interactions, to Leash’s knowledge.Despite that size, Quigley said the results showed there still aren’t enough data to solve the binding problem with AI. Models were best at predicting molecules that looked like the training data, but they got worse at guessing the binding of more unfamiliar drug candidates. The startup posted a blog post on Substack describing the results in detail.

The DNA helix is a mathematical model and has never been observed in the wild by anyone, as it is not possible to observe. The Watson-Crick Nobel prize was given for a 1-page theoretical paper, where a salt of DNA was imaged (not at all the same as DNA) and a lot of assumptions, assertions and hand waving was made. Isolation of DNA from nucleus of cells is just as hocus-pocus as isolation of viruses from samples. Despite several decades after the hyped-up “human genome sequencing” project completion, which promised to cure cancer (yeah… again…) and all diseases, none of that happened. Nothing really useful came out of those billions invested into the pipe dream of cracking the genetic “code of life”. At the completion of the human genome project, Svante Paabo could not coherently explain the difference between a chimpanzee and a human, while any 5 year old will have no difficulty explaining it.

Well, maybe monkeys are genetically too close. Oh, look! DNA testing can’t differentiate between a dog and a human (video clip in the linked post). I recommend subscribing to Jamie Andrews, he is doing excellent job debunking fake science:

Here as part of a huge 3 part series CBS NEWS (YES Mainstream NEWS) sent in Human samples into Dog DNA sampling companies. Of ALL the companies they checked either came back registering the Human samples as Dogs or “unreadable”, not a single one came back identifying it as human.

What about “ethnically targeted bioweapons”? Despite spy novels and Netflix shows like “Blacklist” advertising this alleged existing technical capability, they can’t target “bioengineered viruses” to your ethnic genome or your unique genome either. The bogus narrative about “covid virus” being optimized to kill black people and protect the Jewish people was based on junk science and tiny statistical effects.

I wrote about this a while ago:

The study showed a VERY WEAK ethnic differences in susceptibility to covid illness and its severity (whatever the true cause of it). Any ethnic based “risk” identified was much weaker than the risk associated with, for example, male gender. Thus having more ACE2 receptors overall was a larger risk than a particular configuration of them that a university lab can measure and call a “genetic subtype”.

Gender is frequently a much better predictor of risk than “genes”. A Jewish man was at a greater risk than a black woman from whatever was called “covid” illness.

The CEO of 23andMe, Anne Wojcicki plans to take the company private, with nothing more original in the pipeline than prescription weight loss drugs in the segment which has already started the pricing wars - Lilly is now selling its weight loss drug at 50% below all competitors.

In the meantime, in response to my article about Susan Wojcicki’s death, one of my readers informs me, there is still no official information on the cause or place of death of Susan Wojcicki:

To date, no published obituary of Wojcicki; no information about where she died, either. And, no death certificate of her published that I've seen. I believe she lived in Los Altos, California, and may have died in California. In Cali, an "Informational Copy" of death certificates are public records; these contain same information as "Authorized Copy".

If any of my readers in California can try to find her death certificate - this is still an open question. Although, I am pretty certain the real cause of it is covid shots.

Art for today: Still Life with Grapes, oil on panel 8x10 in.

