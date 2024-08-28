by Chris Menahan

The US will spend a record $454 million this year to secure religious organizations, with the majority of the funds going to Jewish institutions and a minority being given to other religious groups, the Times of Israel reports.



From The Times of Israel, "US to spend record $454 million securing religious institutions as antisemitism spikes":



The US federal government will spend nearly $150 million more this year than it did in 2023 to secure religious organizations, a jump aimed at addressing a rise in antisemitism since October 7.



The Department of Homeland Security announced last week that it had allocated $454.5 million this fiscal year toward the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which funds security enhancements at houses of worship and religious organizations. It is the largest sum ever allocated toward the program, and a significant increase from last year's figure of $305 million.





"The funds announced today will provide communities across the country with vital resources necessary to strengthen their security and guard against terrorism and other threats," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who is Jewish, said in a statement. "The impact of these grants will be measured in lives saved and tragedies averted."



Jewish organizations have historically championed the program, which began in 2005 with an allocation of $25 million and has since grown exponentially. Most of the funding has historically gone to Jewish institutions such as synagogues, day schools, and other religious organizations — a trend that continued this year, according to the Orthodox Union.



The funds are available to all denominations facing credible threats, and in recent years Muslim and Black Christian institutions have applied for funds, often with the guidance of Jewish groups more experienced in the application process.

In related news, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has already spent over $100 million this election cycle.





BREAKING: AIPAC has officially surpassed the $100 million spending mark on 2024 U.S. elections.https://t.co/C8W08jHj1H — Sludge (@Sludge) August 27, 2024

"AIPAC's PAC has spent $44.8 million as of the end of July, according to the FEC, with $42 million given to the campaigns of members of Congress and other candidates, as well as to party groups and leadership PACs," Sludge reports.



"AIPAC's super PAC, the United Democracy Project (UDP), has spent about $55.4 million so far this election cycle, according to the FEC. More than $35 million of that spending has been on independent expenditures for things like television ads and mailers designed to influence voters, while the rest has been for operating expenses and contributions to other political groups."



"The super PAC has spent money on more than a dozen U.S. House races this year, but its spending totals were particularly large in a pair of Democratic primaries, where it backed candidates who unseated progressive incumbents who have criticized Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza."

Easy come, easy go!

