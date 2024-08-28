by lifesitenews.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report issued last week reveals that nearly 300,000 illegal immigrant children are unaccounted for under the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement, which has been headed by now-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The DHS report explains that as of May 2024, U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) has not served a Notice to Appear (NTA) in immigration court to more than 291,000 unaccompanied migrant children (UCs). Nor has ICE “developed a formal policy or process to follow up on UCs who did not appear in court,” the report notes, adding that ICE has “resource limitations” and “limited” oversight capabilities.

“Without an ability to monitor the location and status of UCs, ICE has no assurance UCs are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor,” the report admits.

The report has raised concerns about Harris’ role in the effort to “ste[m]” migration to the U.S. southern border, a goal she was officially tasked with by President Joe Biden on March 24, 2021. Under Harris, Customs and Border Protection has recorded about 10 million encounters with illegal immigrants across the country and more than 8 million encounters at the southwestern border alone.

In addition, “Encounters at official ports of entry have exploded, from just under 20,000 in January 2021 to more than 117,000 in June 2024” under Harris, the New York Post reported. The news outlet considered the numbers to be unsurprising considering that in 2015, Harris declared, “[a]n undocumented immigrant is not a criminal.”

ICE has not made progress in tracking unaccompanied children despite new guidance issued in December 2023 aimed at confirming the location of children who did not show up to their court hearings. This month’s DHS report found that “ICE often neither followed this guidance nor issued corresponding guidance for its officers in the field.”

The immigration enforcement arm is reportedly still short-staffed and suffers from resource constraints that “can limit officers’ time and ability to check the location or immigration case status of migrants.”

“ICE must take immediate action to ensure the safety of UCs residing in the United States,” the DHS report concludes, noting that “UCs who do not appear for court are considered at higher risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.”

