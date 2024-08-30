By Foxyheterodoxy (Debra C)

Recently, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Attorney General released a devastating report that asserts that ICE has no idea where at least 32,000 unaccompanied minor children (UC’s) who crossed our border are residing. Couple that with an additional 291,000 UC’s in which ICE did not initiate removal proceedings and the total balloons to at least 323,000!

In April 2024, Jan Jekielek of American Thought Leaders, had the opportunity to interview Chad Wolf, former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under Donald Trump. Wolf offers incredible insight regarding the dubious and harmful policies that are yielding horrific outcomes at our porous border. The title can be a little misleading, as Wolf talks about so much more than the child trafficking aspect of the border. Very informative and eye-opening.

View the 1-minute TRAILER below:

The gist of the issue:

“We’re approaching about 500,000 unaccompanied children that have been trafficked across that border,” Mr. Wolf says. They have to pay the cartels or work off the debt when they get to America, he says. And the Biden administration did away with background checks and vetting of sponsors in America for such unaccompanied minors.

“It’s almost as though the federal government is the last link in that human smuggling chain. They’re facilitating that child going to a sponsor—and not knowing who that sponsor is. Are we putting that child in harm’s way or not?”

You can listen to the full 56-minutes on Apple Podcast (start at 29:00 for child trafficking section).

