Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: This is over $200,000,000 per helicopter. The cost of a basic Sikorsky S-92 is $32 million dollars. How stupid do they think the American people are? Does anyone believe these helicopters have an additional $168 million in "enhanced communications?"

By Naveen Athrappully

The Social Security Administration (SSA) made nearly $72 billion worth of improper payments over a period of seven years, with almost one-third yet to be recouped, according to the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

“SSA issues over $1 trillion in benefit payments annually. Even the slightest error in the overall payment process can result in billions of dollars in improper payments,” the OIG said in an Aug. 19 statement, citing an analysis published in July. Improper payments can be either overpayments or underpayments.

“From fiscal years 2015 through 2022, SSA paid almost $8.6 trillion in benefits and made approximately $71.8 billion (0.84 percent) in improper payments, most of which were overpayments,” the OIG stated.

The agency still had a $23 billion uncollected overpayment balance at the end of fiscal year 2023. The report cited improper payments as a “longstanding challenge” for the SSA. The agency has taken actions to remedy the situation, according to the OIG. For instance, the SSA is developing an information exchange to access wage data from payroll data processors to reduce payment errors. And in October 2023, the agency initiated a review of its overpayment procedures, systems, and communications to identify areas in which improvements can be made. It’s crucial for the SSA to find ways to prevent improper payments before they occur to reduce the administrative and productivity costs incurred to correct these errors, according to the OIG.

“There is more it needs to do,” the report states. Improper payments not only create additional work for SSA employees but also impose burdens on beneficiaries who receive such payments, the watchdog noted. “Without better access to data, increased automation, systems modernization, and policy or legislative changes, improper payments will continue to be a major challenge for SSA into the future,” Michelle L. Anderson, assistant inspector general for audit and acting inspector general, said.

An earlier SSA OIG report found that the backlog of pending actions at the SSA was responsible for $1.1 billion in improper payments.

Tackling Improper Payments

Lawmakers have raised the issue of the SSA’s improper payments. In November 2023, Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) wrote a letter to the SSA’s acting commissioner urging the agency to take “additional action to reduce overpayments and prevent undue harm on the most vulnerable Social Security recipients when recovering overpayments.”

“We have been deeply concerned by stories from our constituents and recent reports of the extreme financial hardship placed upon beneficiaries who are asked to quickly repay in full or whose payments are halted, reduced, or reclaimed as the agency attempts to correct improper payments, many of which occurred due to agency error,” they wrote. While the senators admitted that the SSA may be facing constraints such as low staffing levels and high staffing turnover, it asked the agency to prioritize efforts to correct the improper payments issue.

In March, the SSA announced several updates to address the issue of improper payments. For example, the agency changed the way it recouped Social Security overpayments.

Earlier, the agency would have deducted 100 percent of a beneficiary’s monthly benefits until the overpaid amount was clawed back. The SSA’s new system limits this to just 10 percent of monthly benefits. The SSA took steps to make it “much easier” for overpaid beneficiaries to request a waiver of repayment, which would be applicable in conditions in which an individual does not have the ability to repay the overpaid amount.

Earlier, beneficiaries who were overpaid had to return the funds within 36 months. The SSA has now extended this by two years. As such, people have 60 months to repay the overpayments. “Implementing these policy changes—with proper education and training across the people, policies, and systems of the agency—is an important but complex shift,“ Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley said. ”And we are undertaking that shift with urgency, diligence, and speed.”

The issue of improper payments is not plaguing the SSA alone. A March report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that for fiscal year 2023, the federal government made $236 billion in improper payments, of which roughly $186 billion was accounted for by just five programs: Medicare, Medicaid, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and Paycheck Protection Program Loan forgiveness. Medicare and Medicaid had more than $50 billion each in improper payments.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.