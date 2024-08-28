Etienne note: We cover 9-11 and WHY the organized crime "government" stages false flag attacks in our article: Understanding U.S. "Government" False Flag Terrorism for War and Domestic Police State
by Richard Gage, Aia - Architect
Now, what are those facts?
1. …that the third Tower, 47-story WTC Building 7, not hit by a plane, collapsed at 5:20pm on 9/11.
2. …that Building 7 fell at free-fall acceleration, which means that not one of its 81 columns gave any resistance. Where did they go?
3. …that Building 7 fell symmetrically — in the exact manner of a classic controlled demolition.
4. …that molten iron, the byproduct of the incendiary thermite, was found by first responders in pools throughout the debris pile of all 3 towers, and pouring out of the South Tower minutes prior to its collapse.
5. …that witnesses heard and felt explosions prior to the collapse of Building 7.
6. …that 186 First Responders were recorded hearing, seeing, feeling, explosions as well as flashes of light prior to the "collapses" of the Twin Towers.
7. …that the downward motion of the Twin Towers came down in 2/3 of free-fall acceleration, meaning that 90% of the structure was immediately removed.
8. …that most all of the 100,000 tons of steel in each tower was displaced laterally at 80mph, landing up to 600 feet in every direction, so it was not available to crush the building below.
9. …that most all of the 90,000 tons of concrete in each tower was pulverized to a fine powder and distributed laterally from river to river across Lower Manhattan in a 3" thick blanket, so it also was unavailable to crush the building beneath it.
10. …that the US Geological survey and RJ Lee both independently confirm the discovery of what amounts to about 4 tons of previously molten iron microspheres in the WTC dust samples, indicating temperatures exceeding 2,800º F — and they don't know where they could have possibly come from.
And, a bonus fact:
11. …that a team of 8 international scientists discovered what amounted to several tons of high-tech nano-thermite in the WTC dust samples, in the form of small red-gray chips that produce molten iron microspheres after ignition in a DSC at 850º F, with the same chemical signature as the iron microspheres discovered by the USGS.
Pass these fact around and help wake up the world!
good article. WRT what took down building 7 sans airplane on 9/11, a bit of a small point, most likely it wasn't Thermite is was Thermate, a form of Thermite enhanced to create extreme heat and melt steel. I have not been able to prove that nano-particles thermite may be considered thermate, but it may be related. From Wikipedia:
"Thermate is a variation of thermite and is an incendiary pyrotechnic composition that can generate short bursts of very high temperatures focused on a small area for a short period of time. It is used primarily in incendiary grenades........Because thermate burns at higher temperatures than ordinary thermite,[1] it has military applications in cutting through tank armor or other hardened military vehicles or bunkers."
Sounds like the ideal stuff to make molten iron and take down a building. and a country.
Only 3* structural steel buildings "burned" to the ground in the history of man, happened on one day.
All 3* were controlled demolition- able to fall into their own footprint.
How does structural steel turn into a puddle of molten metal and concrete into dust from jet fuel, furniture, carpet, --- and paper found not burned?
*from Microwave Energy Weapons.
*RE: Dr. Judy Wood- "Dustification"!
Thermite was also found. Testimonies of "gangs with torches working nights".
Pre-positioned charges and precutting.
Texas- WH JB video quote: "they had the blue roofs, the right roof" Gov. Abbot "we saw the beams from the sky".
CA Camp forest fire 2015 DEWs on video. Trees burned from inside- leaves remained untouched.
Texas 2024 same evidence.
Maui- how did glass & steel melt from a wood fire?
How do 1/3rd of food plants burn into 100% ashes? Refineries? Oil drilling & heavy equipment companies/garages?
* ACTS OF WAR