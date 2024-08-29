By Amna Nawaz and By —Azhar Merchant

NASA's initial launch with the Boeing Starliner capsule has not worked out well. The space agency announced this weekend it has finally decided the two astronauts stuck at the International Space Station will come back on a SpaceX Dragon capsule next year. The pair were initially sent on an eight-day mission in early June. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with science correspondent Miles O’Brien.

Amna Nawaz: NASA's initial test launch with the Boeing Starliner capsule has not worked out well, to say the least. The space agency announced this weekend it's finally decided that the two astronauts stuck at the International Space Station, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, will come back on a SpaceX Dragon capsule next year instead. The pair were initially sent on an eight day mission in early June. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the priority has to be safety of the astronauts.

Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator: Spaceflight is risky, even at its safest and even at its most routine. And a test flight, by nature, is neither safe nor routine. And so the decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the International Space Station and bring the Boeing Starliner home uncrewed is a result of a commitment to safety.

Amna Nawaz: So, here to discuss the latest now is our science correspondent, Miles O'Brien. So, Miles, we know NASA's been weighing whether to try to bring Suni and Butch home on the Boeing craft or a SpaceX craft. What do we know about why they ultimately decided to go with SpaceX?

Miles O’Brien: Well, Amna, they just couldn't be certain about the thrusters, which are key here. Now, all of the people making these decisions, we should point out, lived through the searing tragedy of Columbia back in 2003, when the orbiter disintegrated on reentry. It's really important that these thrusters work as advertised when they're supposed to, because it's a very unforgiving, risky portion of the flight, to say the least. If they come in too hot, that's a problem. If they come in with not enough speed, they could skip off the atmosphere. So since they went through the testing, they tried to understand the problems with these thrusters, which manifested as they approached for docking, and they just don't feel confident that they know enough about why they failed to understand if they might be reliable enough to get the crew home. And so, at that point, there was no logical or safety rationale to put two human beings at risk for this return of the Boeing Starliner. So it will go back uncrewed.

Amna Nawaz: So, Miles, if they can't be sure it's reliable, what does this mean for the future of the Starliner and also for Boeing's relationship with NASA? I mean, will they still work on missions together?