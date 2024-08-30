by Candace Hathaway

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) announced Monday that since he signed Senate Bill 1 into law in 2021, the state has removed more than 1 million ineligible voters from its voter rolls.

SB 1 aimed to "uphold the integrity of elections in Texas" by establishing uniform voting hours across the state and banning drive-through voting and unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots.

'Illegal voting in Texas will never be tolerated.'

Texas removed from its rolls people who are noncitizens, deceased, or those who had moved out of the state and were no longer residents, according to a press release from Abbott's office.

More than 6,500 of those removed from the voter rolls are noncitizens. Abbott's office claimed that 1,930 of those individuals — approximately 30% — had voted in previous elections.

"The Secretary of State's office is in the process of sending all 1,930 records to the Attorney General's Office for investigation and potential legal action," the press release read.

Over 6,000 of those removed from Texas' voter rolls had felony convictions, 457,000 were deceased, and 463,000 were on the suspense list.

The release noted that the removal process is still ongoing.

"Election integrity is essential to our democracy," Abbott declared.

"I have signed the strongest election laws in the nation to protect the right to vote and to crack down on illegal voting," Abbott stated. "These reforms have led to the removal of over one million ineligible people from our voter rolls in the last three years, including noncitizens, deceased voters, and people who moved to another state."

He continued, "The Secretary of State and county voter registrars have an ongoing legal requirement to review the voter rolls, remove ineligible voters, and refer any potential illegal voting to the Attorney General's Office and local authorities for investigation and prosecution. Illegal voting in Texas will never be tolerated. We will continue to actively safeguard Texans' sacred right to vote while also aggressively protecting our elections from illegal voting."

Meanwhile, on Monday, a Texas federal judge placed a temporary two-week stay on the Biden-Harris administration's "Keeping Families Together" program, a mass amnesty process for illegal immigrant spouses and stepchildren of American citizens, following a lawsuit filed by 16 Republican-led states, including Texas.

According to the White House, there are approximately 550,000 illegal immigrants in the U.S. who could qualify for the program, which would entitle them to "parole in place" while awaiting adjustment of their immigration status. However, the states' complaint suggests that it could extend mass amnesty to roughly 1.3 million illegal aliens, many of whom have been residing in the country unlawfully for decades.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, "Biden's new parole workaround unilaterally grants the opportunity for citizenship to unvetted aliens whose first act on American soil was to break our laws. This violates the Constitution and actively worsens the illegal immigration disaster that is hurting Texas and our country."

Continue reading...

