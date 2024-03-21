Dear Subscribers,

We are officially over 3,000 subscribers on our Important News Substack

Stories of the Week

Etienne Note: In our multi-part investigation into Anarchapulco and the HBO hit piece “The Anarchists,” I did a complete breakdown on the executive producers behind what was the most sophisticated hit piece against voluntaryism and peaceful anarchy in the modern age to expose how the intelligence agencies “create reality” by controlling the information that the population receives about events using weaponized monopoly media. Two of those executive producers, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, are back to sweep the fake Sandy Hook school shooting under the rug with another hit piece against the truth movement starring Alex Jones.

I had the overview of Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller behind the paywall in the 2nd installment of our investigation, BUT I am now opening it up for free. You can better understand their background and the evidence that leads reasonable people to speculate they are serial propagandists for the organized crime “government” and need to be investigated by something like the Church Commission that investigated the intelligence agencies involvement in the media in 1976. -

I don’t have time to get into it in depth BUT here is the basics of what is going down:

Etienne Note: As someone who was raised Jewish and Bar Mitzvahed, I frequently use this platform to say things about the poisonous ideas of Zionism and Talmudic Judaism that would get others called “antisemitic”. I now self-describe as spiritual but believe in a divine creator who loves us and helps us along our path, even if I am skeptical of books and scrolls that may have been written and edited throughout history by rulers with ulterior motives. As I pointed out in our viral article: RFK Jr. & Understanding Zionist/Statist Domination of “Government,” Media and Banking, There is no domination of the media, banking and “government” by the Jews.

There is complete domination of the media, banking and “government” by inter-generational organized crime, some of whom happen to be Jewish and specialize in banking, technology (Talpiot Program) and media (control-of-perception propaganda, distraction and cultural debasement). This organized crime system has had an outsized influence on world events from the Bolshevik Revolution to 9-11 due to the incredible “profits” generated by the theft of fractional reserve banking, which has enabled a very small group to, quite literally, buy the world starting with the media with the little paper tickets and digital dollars they create out of thin air. There are many other power factions involved, from the Vatican/Jesuit Order to wannabes/familiars from every religion and aspect of society willing to sell out humanity and their own morality for a paycheck or 30 pieces of silver.

Video of the Week

Video on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4j0hju-etienne-and-mark-gober-expose-how-the-scam-of-government-enabled-the-scam-o.html

By Etienne de la Boetie2

Last year, I participated in a virtual education summit entitled The End of Covid with 80+ other experts, exposing every aspect of the scam, from fraudulent PCR tests designed to give false positives to protocols like Remdesivir and ventilators designed to induce sickness and death that could be blamed on Covid.

Award-winning author Mark Gober and I were interviewed by producer Alec Zeck, who value-added the whole conversation, on The Illusion of Authority, aka the scam of “Government” which is essentially the fundamental scam that enabled the scam of “The Covid.” It was “government” that enabled a monopolized medical system and global health bureaucracy where information about what was really going on was tightly controlled from the WHO / CDC / NIH / NIAID down to state and local health services where protocols were forced on providers. “Government” money was used to pay doctors, hospitals, media companies and airlines to go along and “ex” CIA employees at Facebook and Google, “Ex” FBI employees at Twitter and “Ex” State Department employees at TikTok, among others, censored dissenting views in what Matt Taibbi called the Censorship Disinformation Complex when testifying to The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

I thought the interview above was one of my best ever and valued-added by the amazingly insightful duo of Mark Gober and Alec Zeck.

Subscribe on Telegram: These articles also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

By Tyler Durden

The latest twist in what can only be described as an onslaught of horrific news surrounding Boeing - or perhaps the sequel to the Hudsucker Proxy where a mysterious cabal is trying to spark a stock panic so they can buy the company for pennies on the dollar - came this afternoon when we learned that a key whistleblower employee, a former quality control manager who raised concerns about the firm's production standards, was found dead after an apparent suicide.

John Barnett, a former veteran Boeing employee of 32 years, passed away from a self-inflicted wound on March 9, as confirmed by the Charleston County coroner, according to BBC which broke the news on Monday evening.

Bartnett's lawyer said that he was found dead in a truck near a hotel parking lot in South Carolina from an alleged "self-inflicted' wound", with Breaking 911 calling it a 'gunshot' wound and BBC, the Gateway Pundit and numerous other sources referring to it as a 'self-inflicted' wound.

"Daily News of The Week

by A Midwestern Doctor

I feel one of the biggest issues in modern medicine is that patients often don’t get the opportunity to establish a genuine relationship with their physician and hence often lack the critical voice which is necessary for a therapeutic doctor-patient relationship.

Because of this, my goal here was always to be able to correspond with everyone who reached out to me (e.g., through comments). Unfortunately, due to the unexpected success of this publication, I don’t have the time to both do that and to write here. For that reason, I decided the best solution was to have monthly open threads where people could ask whatever they wanted on any topic and I would make a point to always reply to them.

In tandem with these open threads, I try to have them tie to a subject that I feel is important to cover, but doesn’t quite merit being the focus of an entire article. For this month’s post, I would like to share my perspectives on what type of water you should drink (but since this is an open thread, feel free to also ask about anything else).



Note: in the last open thread, I surveyed which future article topics had the most interest and I am presently working on one about The Great Osteoporosis Scam since it was one of the most requested topics.

By Tyler Durden

The University of Virginia (UVA) has at least 235 employees under its “diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)” banner — including 82 students — whose total cost of employment is estimated at $20 million. That’s $15 million in cash compensation plus an additional 30-percent for the annual cost of their benefits.

In contrast, last Friday, the University of Florida dismissed its DEI bureaucracy, saving students and taxpayers $5 million per year. The university terminated 13 full-time DEI positions and 15 administrative faculty appointments. Those funds have been re-programmed into a “faculty recruitment fund” to attract better people who actually teach students.

No such luck for learning at Virginia’s flagship university – founded by Thomas Jefferson no less. UVA has a much deeper DEI infrastructure.

By Omri Wallach

Where Do the Wealthiest People in the World Live?

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Investors didn’t expect 2023 to be the bumper year for returns it ended up being. Despite tightening monetary policies and surging bond yields, equities continued their strong performance (helped hugely by enthusiasm around the potential of artificial intelligence).

This has boosted wealth creation, and the growth of ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) in the world.

We map out where the 600,000+ UHNWIs reside, as of the end 2023. To be categorized as such, a person’s net worth needs to be higher than $30 million. This map uses data from the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2024.

By Pierre Kory And Paul Marik

Millions of Americans are still suffering months or even years after they were infected with COVID. Long COVID as it’s commonly known is a serious and poorly understood problem. But there is also growing evidence that the COVID vaccine could cause a similar disease.

We need our government health agencies to take a serious look at this condition and stop stigmatizing doctors and patients who report these findings so we can get people the help they need.

We are critical care physicians with the FLCCC Alliance (the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance) who have treated COVID patients throughout the pandemic. One of us recently opened a private practice focused on patients with long COVID.

In two years, the practice has evaluated and treated over 1,000 individuals. Approximately 70 percent of these patients said their reported symptoms occurred in the minutes, hours, days and weeks after COVID vaccination, as opposed to after COVID infection. This could be tied to a new condition that’s flown under the radar until recently.

By Tyler Durden

... and that since Joe Biden was sworn into office, most of the post-pandemic job gains the administration continuously brags about have gone foreign-born (read immigrants, mostly illegal ones) workers.

And while the left might find this data almost as verboten as FBI crime statistics - as it directly supports the so-called "great replacement theory" we're not supposed to discuss - it also coincides with record numbers of illegal crossings into the United States under Biden.

In short, the Biden administration opened the floodgates, 10 million illegal immigrants poured into the country, and most of the post-pandemic "jobs recovery" went to foreign-born workers, of which illegal immigrants represent the largest chunk.

'But Tyler, illegal immigrants can't possibly work in the United States whilst awaiting their asylum hearings,' one might hear from the peanut gallery. On the contrary: ever since Biden reversed a key aspect of Trump's labor policies, all illegal immigrants - even those awaiting deportation proceedings - have been given carte blanche to work while awaiting said proceedings for up to five years...

By Tyler Durden

Here we will cover the basics of how the Bitcoin halving works, what the Bitcoin halving is, why it happens, and what it may mean for markets this year and beyond.

Before looking at the potential impacts of the 2024 halving, let’s discuss how the Bitcoin halving works.

Bitcoin operates on a deflationary model, where the reward for mining new blocks is halved every 210,000 blocks, or approximately every four years, a process known as the "halving." This event is significant because it reduces the rate at which new bitcoin are generated, thereby limiting supply. Bitcoin is the only asset in human history to have a fixed supply that never increases, making it the hardest currency ever known.

This aspect of the protocol cannot be changed due to the decentralized distribution of nodes. For the supply limit of Bitcoin to be increased, the majority of nodes would have to agree to such a change. While this might be possibly in theory, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where it becomes reality. Thousands of independent node operators around the world would have to agree to making themselves poorer and reducing the value of Bitcoin as a whole.

by Whitney Webb

About a year ago, billionaire banker Jamie Dimon suggested that the US government and climate conscious corporations may have to use eminent domain to seize citizen’s private property to enact climate initiatives while there still time to stave off climate disasters. Bankers want to remove all property, including land, money and Bitcoin from property owners.

US Plus is a controversial federated regulator forward stable coin that has entered into numerous partnerships with US-based banks to bridge the gap between the digital world and the banking system. Globalists plan to impose CBDC on unsuspecting Americans by masking it as a stable coin.

Webb said that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) holds an “insane” amount of Bitcoin. She said that with Binance many people in the DOJ have access to every transaction on the exchange from now going forward, but also everything in the past. What happens if they flag past transactions and retroactively start seizing wallets? She said they could do that.

By Peter Sweden

The government wants to strengthen people’s right to pay with physical cash

Just recently I reported on how Sweden is going against the cashless agenda, looking at ways to support citizens right to pay with physical cash.

Now the neighboring country of Norway is looking to do the same.

The Norwegian government is proposing a new law that will FORCE shops to accept real cash as payment. In other words, they will not be allowed to be “cashless”.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security want to change the law of the land to make sure that real cash can always be used as a form of payment.

In the new law, consumers will have the right to pay with real cash in all shops or sales premises where goods or services are being sold. The only exceptions being vending machines, unmanned shops and sales of more than NOK 20.000 ($1926).

By Tyler Durden

After January's surprised upside shift, expectations have been adjusted up over the last month for another sizable MoM move in headline CPI. But that was not enough as the 0.4% MoM rise in the headline (as expected - highest since August) lifted CPI YoY up to +3.2% (hotter than the 3.1% exp)...

Source: Bloomberg

The 3-month annualized CPI rate was rose to 2.8% from 1.9%. The 6-month annualized core rate dropped to 3.2% from 3.3%.

Energy costs surged MoM as Core Services inflation slowed MoM...

Full CPI MoM breakdown:

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.4 percent in February, as it did the previous month.

The shelter index increased 0.4 percent in February and was the largest factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less food and energy.

The index for rent rose 0.5 percent over the month, while the index for owners’ equivalent rent increased 0.4 percent.

By Sam Meredith

Opposition lawmakers hit out at Milei over the weekend, sharing details on social media that showed his gross monthly salary rising to just over 6 million Argentinian pesos last month.

Milei said during a televised interview on Monday that he had ordered the dismissal of Labor Secretary Omar Yasin over the scandal, reportedly saying a salary increase for himself and top government officials was “an error that should not have been made.”

“The political joke is over,” Milei said Saturday in a post via X, according to a Google translation.

Argentina’s Javier Milei has been accused of hypocrisy for orchestrating a substantial increase in presidential pay while pushing through an austerity package, in a scandal that has rocked the right-wing populist’s government.

Opposition lawmakers hit out at Milei over the weekend, sharing details on social media that showed his gross monthly salary rising to just over 6 million Argentinian pesos ($7,073 with Argentina’s official exchange rate) last month. It reflected a 48% increase in presidential pay from January.

by Brian Wang

Japan’s overall population fell from 128.1 million in 2010 to 122 million today but Japan’s working age population peaked in 1995. If we discount the economic bubble then the real estate collapse from the 1990s to today correlates with the working age population collapse.

It is also the aging of the population. The median age increased from 37 to 49. Peak consumer spending is about 48. The people who work declines and drops production of income and people age and drops the demand. The real estate collapse in Japan crushed the wealth of the middle class. This is what will happen soon to China, Europe and the world economy.

There are some people who assume that population decline will make the world better and eventually there would be a turnaround to people wanting to have kids. The people in 80 years would have lived through generation after generation of declining incomes, housing prices and mostly long economic depressions and recessions. If the people today have less hope for the future, why would we expect our descendents to have hope for the future if there we are handing them decades of economic hardship?

By Daniel Munch

Conducted every five years, the Census of Agriculture collects data on land use and ownership, producer characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures. USDA defines a farm as an operation that produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural products during the census year.

While the number of farm operations and acres operated declined, the value of agricultural production increased, rising from $389 billion in 2017 to $533 billion in 2022 (40% nominally and 17% adjusted for inflation). These updated numbers highlight the continuing trend of fewer operations farming fewer acres of land but producing more each year.

In addition to Ag Census data, USDA releases survey-based estimates on farm numbers once every year. Using this annual survey data dating back to 1950, the trend of fewer operations farming fewer acres becomes even more obvious. Since 1950, the number of farm operations has declined by 3.75 million (66%) and the number of acres farmed declined by 323 million (27%) – slightly less than twice the size of Texas. Technological advancements that have increased productivity, such as feed conversion ratios in livestock and yield per acre in crops, have allowed farmers and ranchers to produce more with less even as the U.S. population more than doubled, going from 159 million in 1950 to 340 million in 2023, and the global population more than tripled (2.5 billion to 8 billion) during the same period.

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

On Sunday, February 4, the CBS program 60 Minutes aired a taped interview with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The actual interview had occurred three days earlier and was conducted by 60 Minutes interviewer Scott Pelley. Two noteworthy things happened in connection with that interview: First, CBS did not indicate above the transcript of the interview that Powell’s comments had been materially shortened in the program that aired on TV; secondly, Powell calls the real estate problem at the largest banks “manageable” while shifting the more serious real estate loan problem to “smaller and regional banks.”

Below is what Powell had to say about problem real estate loans at U.S. banks in the 60 Minutes’ interview. The bracketed bold text is what is in the transcript but did not air in the broadcasted program on television. (Scroll to 8 minutes and 20 seconds at this link to listen to the relevant portion of the program that aired.)

By Tyler Durden

The study, published in the Analytical Chemistry journal on Feb. 22, investigated nine different brands of tattoo ink common in the United States, from minor to major brands.

Out of the 54 inks of the nine brands analyzed by researchers, 45 (83 percent) were found to contain “unlisted additives and/or pigments,” the study stated.

“Major, unlisted adulterants include polyethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and higher alkanes. Many of the adulterants pose possible allergic or other health risks.”

Over half of the inks contained unlisted polyethylene glycol, which causes organ damages following repeated exposure. Fifteen inks contained propylene glycol, a potential allergen. Some contained a compound called 2-phenoxyethanol that posed health risks to nursing infants while other inks were contaminated with an antibiotic used to treat urinary tract infections.

By Tyler Durden

How the tables have turned in the past decade. If you were involved at the inception of the culture war around a decade ago then you probably remember an abrupt and distinct change in popular media from 2015 to 2016. There was a surge of far-left and feminist propaganda in movies, television, commercials and even video games that was highly aggressive, perhaps even militant. Some people spoke out at the time and questioned the motives behind the trend, only to be smacked down by angry mobs of activists and corporate journalists with accusations of “conspiracy theory” and “bigotry.”

In other words, their claim was that you were not seeing what you thought you were seeing. There was no feminist agenda. There was no gay or trans agenda. There was no socialist messaging. It was only in your head.

by Brian Wang

I, Brian Wang of Nextbigfuture, was contacted by the Nano Nuclear team for a correction that their initial nuclear fission reactors will be 1-2 megawatts of power. Previously, I reported 20 megawatts because the DOE report was talking about 20 megawatt microreactors but this was just a definition.

They plan to sell 1,000 microreactors on a yearly basis for a trillion-dollar industry. Nuclear currently supplies some 18% of US power needs off 95GW of installed capacity, according to the Energy Information Agency (EIA). The Department of Energy (DoE) forecasts the country will need around 200GW of new nuclear capacity to reach net-zero by 2050.

The products are ZEUS which is a solid core battery reactor and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in portable, on-demand capable.

by Brian Wang

A car or truck highspeed Starlink service would be a capability that other providers would not be able to compete other than the mobile 5G internet services which have large coverage gaps during road trips.

Starlink engineering teams have been focused on improving the performance of our network with the goal of delivering a service with stable 20 millisecond (ms) median latency and minimal packet loss.

Over the past month, SpaceX have meaningfully reduced median and worst-case latency for users around the world. In the United States alone, we reduced median latency by more than 30%, from 48.5ms to 33ms during hours of peak usage. Worst-case peak hour latency (p99) has dropped by over 60%, from over 150ms to less than 65ms. Outside of the United States, we have also reduced median latency by up to 25% and worst-case latencies by up to 35%.

By David Szondy

A revolutionary alternative to conventional rockets that uses controlled explosions has completed its first long-duration engine test as part of Venus Aerospace's partnership with DARPA to develop a Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE).

The big player in the aerospace field since the 1940s has been the chemical rocket engine. These powerhouses are currently the only way to get beyond the Earth's atmosphere and it's a job they do very well, indeed. Liquid-fueled rockets, sometimes aided by their solid counterparts, put the first satellites into orbit and the first astronauts on the Moon. They sent robotic probes to each of the planets with a few moons, asteroids, and comets thrown in for good measure.

On the down side, these rockets of either fuel also sit in silos and on submarines around the world with suborbital nuclear weapons that still threaten mass destruction to this day, as well as powering smaller weapon systems down to personal grenade launchers and even pistols with rocket-propelled shells.

By Financial Samurai

Zillow recently released an intriguing study that outlines the income needed to afford a “typical home” in different cities. The study considers a 10% down payment and utilizes the Zillow Home Value Index to determine the median home price in each city.

A 10% down payment is lower than my recommended 20% down payment based on my 30/30/3 home-buying rule, but it's Zillow’s exercise. Let's compare the income required to purchase the median home in each city between 2020 and 2024. These are the top 50 city metros in America.

San Jose commands the highest income requirement to afford a median home at $454,296, while Pittsburg boasts the lowest income needed at just $58,232. If homeownership is a priority and budget constraints are a concern, perhaps a move to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is worth considering!

by Food Babe

A breaking new study published in the journal PLoS Medicine involving 92,000 adults in France found that certain emulsifiers can increase the risk of cancer up to 46%:

1. MONO & DIGLYCERIDES: People who often eat products with mono- and diglycerides had a 24% higher risk of developing breast cancer and a 46% higher risk of prostate cancer.

2. CARRAGEENAN: They found a 32% higher risk of breast cancer in women who often eat products with Carrageenan.

These two ingredients are used in thousands of processed foods as emulsifiers to keep food blended together, to improve texture, and preserve them longer on the shelf.

They are not necessary, but used by food manufacturers to cut costs and use less real food.

How do you protect yourself?

Check your products for “Carrageenan” or “Mono and Diglycerides” on the ingredient label.

By Ihra

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed a law requiring the consideration of the IHRA definition of antisemitism when investigating unfair or discriminatory practices. The IHRA definition violates the First Amendment to the US Constitution that establishes free speech.

The IHRA violates free speech as it forbids criticizing Jewish power in the media, economy and banking. Disagreement of facts about the Holocaust is banned. Accusing Jews of being more loyal to Israel rather than the country where they live is condemned. Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis is prohibited, and more.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1076, which requires the consideration of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism when investigating unfair or discriminatory practices. The IHRA definition violates the First Amendment to the US Constitution that establishes free speech.

by JW Williams

Washington state: A new bill is set to pass into law that would pay up to $2000 to people who call a government hotline to report hate crimes and “bias incidents”. A “bias incident” is speech that is an “expression of animus” where criminal investigation and prosecution are deemed “impossible or inappropriate”. All records will be kept in a state government database.

Washington state: Senate Bill 5427 is waiting for leftist Governor Jay Inslee to sign and is expected to become law in the evergreen state. The bill states that the attorney general’s office “shall oversee a hate crimes and bias incidents hotline staffed during business hours and dedicated to assisting people who have been targeted or affected by hate crimes and bias incidents.” The bill allows taxpayer-funded payments up to $2,000 per “person targeted” by a specific hate crime or bias incident.

by Richard Gage, Aia - Architect

We start with the 9/11 side of the equation — and find, most interestingly, that the goals of the 2001 Bush Administration were established by the incoming neoconservatives and laid out in their key paper, Rebuilding America’s Defenses. These individuals founded the Project for a New American Century.

The Project for the New American Century (PNAC) was a neoconservative think tank based in Washington, D.C., that focused on United States foreign policy. It was established as a non-profit educational organization in 1997, and founded by William Kristol and Robert Kagan. PNAC's stated goal was "to promote American global leadership." The organization stated that "American leadership is good both for America and for the world," and sought to build support for "a Reaganite policy of military strength and moral clarity."

by Agent131711

“Let us assume that today’s national family planning programs, mainly based on voluntary contraception, are not “enough” - when “enough” is defined not necessarily as achieving zero growth in some extended present but simply as lowering birth rates quickly and substantially. “Enough” begs the question of the ultimate goal and only asks that a faster decline in population growth rates be brought about than is presently being achieved or in prospect - and within the range of the possible, the faster the better” … “let us say that the proximate goal is the halving of the birth rate in the next decade or two…” - Bernard Berelson, President of the Population Council (1969)

Take a journey with me, back to the 1960’s, shortly after the crazy Eugenics program was banned. If you haven’t read my post on Eugenics, it’s another dose of incredible, untold history that every American should read (and you Canadian’s and German’s too, you guys were just as bad as us). So, as I was saying, Eugenics had been recently outlawed because it had spun completely out of control. When it was banned the public assumed this meant the crazy sh*t was over… little did they know, while everyone was distracted by the (Tavistock) Hippie Movement and the Vietnam War, the population control agenda was just beginning.

by ICON - 3D Tech

On March 12, 2024, ICON unveiled Phoenix, its new multi-story robotic construction system which introduces the capability of printing an entire building enclosure including foundations and roof structures. The first engineering prototype of Phoenix days before had completed a 27-foot-tall architectural demonstration structure, now on display in Austin, TX.

By increasing speed and size and decreasing setup time and the number of required operators, this advanced robotic system will reduce ICON printing costs by half. ICON is now taking orders for projects using Phoenix starting at $25/square foot for wall systems or $80/square foot including foundation and roof.

by mishtalk.com

Information from the BLS report on Employer Costs.

The Employer Costs for Employee Compensation (ECEC) measures the average employer cost per employee hour worked for total compensation, wages and salaries, and benefits, and costs as a percent of total compensation. These data are collected through the National Compensation Survey (NCS) and provide information about average compensation in the economy at a point in time.

Employer Costs $ Per Hour Comparison

State and local government worker’s total compensation is $60.56 compared to $43.11 for private industry.

State and local government worker’s salary is $37.53 compared to $30.33 for private industry.

State and local government worker’s benefits are $23.03 compared to $12.77 for private industry.

Employer Costs Percentage Comparison

