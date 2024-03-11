By Omri Wallach

Where Do the Wealthiest People in the World Live?

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Investors didn’t expect 2023 to be the bumper year for returns it ended up being. Despite tightening monetary policies and surging bond yields, equities continued their strong performance (helped hugely by enthusiasm around the potential of artificial intelligence).

This has boosted wealth creation, and the growth of ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) in the world.

We map out where the 600,000+ UHNWIs reside, as of the end 2023. To be categorized as such, a person’s net worth needs to be higher than $30 million. This map uses data from the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2024.

It’s worth noting that some countries that are known hotspots for the wealthy—including Belgium, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Russia—do not have specified numbers in the source report and have not been covered in this map and article.

Ranked: Countries By Number of Ultra Wealthy Individuals

At the top of the ranks, accounting for more than one-third of the wealthiest in the world, the U.S. is home to 225,000 UHNWIs, more than double the number of 99,000 UHNWIs in China.

Together, the world’s two largest economies are home to 50% of the world’s wealthiest.

Note: The organization uses a dynamic proprietary wealth-sizing model created by their data engineering team to arrive at these figures. Exact numbers may change between different editions of this report.

Ranked third, Germany, has close to 30,000 UHNWIs, following the pattern of the biggest economic powerhouses having the highest share of the wealthy.

This correlation remains generally constant outside the top three as well, even if exact positions aren’t quite maintained:

Canada , 10th largest economy, 4th in share of wealthiest people.

Australia , 14th largest economy, 9th in wealthiest people.

Switzerland , 20th largest economy, 10th in wealthiest people.

India, 6th largest economy, 11th in wealthiest people.

Together, these top countries by share of UHNWIs account for 92% of all individuals with a net worth greater than $30 million.

Other countries, not specifically mentioned in the report, have 59,039 UHNWIs, or 8.1% of the world’s total.

Continue reading...

Art of Liberty – 500 Club Call – Wednesday Night, March 13th @ 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST

We are going to start hosting a monthly call for everyone who donates over $500 a year to the Art of Liberty Foundation to update our core supporters on our projects and progress.

This month's call will be on Wednesday, March 13th at 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST.

Become a $500 donor to the Art of Liberty Foundation OR a $50 a month donor and get an invite to the call, a signed high-resolution hard copy of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator flash drive, copy of Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition AND a one-year free subscription to all of our Substacks.

Everything helps, and we have some great perks to say THANK YOU!! ArtOfLiberty.com/Sponsor