by Whitney Webb

About a year ago, billionaire banker Jamie Dimon suggested that the US government and climate conscious corporations may have to use eminent domain to seize citizen’s private property to enact climate initiatives while there still time to stave off climate disasters. Bankers want to remove all property, including land, money and Bitcoin from property owners.

US Plus is a controversial federated regulator forward stable coin that has entered into numerous partnerships with US-based banks to bridge the gap between the digital world and the banking system. Globalists plan to impose CBDC on unsuspecting Americans by masking it as a stable coin.

Webb said that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) holds an “insane” amount of Bitcoin. She said that with Binance many people in the DOJ have access to every transaction on the exchange from now going forward, but also everything in the past. What happens if they flag past transactions and retroactively start seizing wallets? She said they could do that.

It is claimed that Bitcoin is being used to finance terrorism and may be used as justification under national security to seize wallets. The US DOJ is part of the World Economic Forum that wants to label people who are accused of publishing ‘misinformation’ online as cyber criminals and cyber terrorists and should have their domains and assets seized. She asked why are they setting that system up?

Webb said that Fluent Finance is the developer of CBDCs across the globe. Bradley Algood, the co-founder and CEO of the company, used to work for NATO in military intelligence. R3 began as a consortium of big banks and is another driver of CBDC and stablecoin development. There is overlap between how Fluent Finance and R3 started and they are both backed by City Bank, Barclay’s and HSBC. R3 is building the CBDC structure and no one is paying attention.

A building on an Indian reservation in South Carolina was made into a special economic zone where companies can register to get special tax advantages.

The Federal Reserve is not pushing a digital dollar because the Fed will not control it. Many expect it will be controlled by big commercial banks like JP Morgan and their corrupt executives.

The people that develop the regulations and and enforce them are going to be the king makers of like which stable coins are the de facto CBDCs.

