by JW Williams

Washington state: A new bill is set to pass into law that would pay up to $2000 to people who call a government hotline to report hate crimes and “bias incidents”. A “bias incident” is speech that is an “expression of animus” where criminal investigation and prosecution are deemed “impossible or inappropriate”. All records will be kept in a state government database.

Washington state: Senate Bill 5427 is waiting for leftist Governor Jay Inslee to sign and is expected to become law in the evergreen state. The bill states that the attorney general’s office “shall oversee a hate crimes and bias incidents hotline staffed during business hours and dedicated to assisting people who have been targeted or affected by hate crimes and bias incidents.” The bill allows taxpayer-funded payments up to $2,000 per “person targeted” by a specific hate crime or bias incident.

The bill will stop free speech. It will also have a profound effect on journalists and reporters.

Bill 5427 is unconstitutional.

Washington lawmakers defined hate crime as one in which a perpetrator intentionally or maliciously causes physical harm to another person based on race, sex, sexual orientation, religion, nationality and other identities.

Bill 5427 states that a ‘Bias incident’ “means a person’s hostile expression of animus toward another person, relating to the other person’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, or mental, physical, or sensory disability, of which criminal investigation or prosecution .”

A bias incident is a non-crime, but it will be forwarded to local law enforcement to investigate.

Law enforcement is prevented from revealing the identity of the accusers to those people accused of ‘hate crimes’ or ‘bias incidents’.

People who are accused will have their information stored in a state government database. Accusers names and information will also be stored in the database.

Senate Bill 5427 previously failed to pass the state Senate’s Ways and Means Committee in 2023 with critics attacking the bill as a “tattletale hotline” encouraging people to “cash in” on hate crimes based on one of the bill’s provisions.

