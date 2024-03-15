by Agent131711

“Let us assume that today’s national family planning programs, mainly based on voluntary contraception, are not “enough” - when “enough” is defined not necessarily as achieving zero growth in some extended present but simply as lowering birth rates quickly and substantially. “Enough” begs the question of the ultimate goal and only asks that a faster decline in population growth rates be brought about than is presently being achieved or in prospect - and within the range of the possible, the faster the better” … “let us say that the proximate goal is the halving of the birth rate in the next decade or two…” - Bernard Berelson, President of the Population Council (1969)

Take a journey with me, back to the 1960’s, shortly after the crazy Eugenics program was banned. If you haven’t read my post on Eugenics, it’s another dose of incredible, untold history that every American should read (and you Canadian’s and German’s too, you guys were just as bad as us). So, as I was saying, Eugenics had been recently outlawed because it had spun completely out of control. When it was banned the public assumed this meant the crazy sh*t was over… little did they know, while everyone was distracted by the (Tavistock) Hippie Movement and the Vietnam War, the population control agenda was just beginning.

Prior to 1970, 30 heads of worldwide governments had already endorsed efforts to limit the population. The National Family Planning Program had already been adopted in a couple dozen countries and was activley supported by the United States, Sweden and many more (lemme guess, Canada and Germany too?)

In early 1969, a 12-page document titled, “Beyond Family Planning” was published by Bernard Berelson, who was the proud president of the Rockefeller-founded Population Control Council.

In the document, Mr. Berelson writes, “Indeed, the ultimate goal of population policy - that is, zero growth - need not be agreed upon or even considered by officials who can agree upon the immediate goal of lowering growth by a specified amount by “as much as possible” within a period of years. And since there are always goals beyond goals, one does not even need to know what the ultimate goal is - only the direction in which it will be found. Would insistence now on the acknowledgement of an ultimate goal of zero growth advance the effort…”, “There is agreement, however, that the problem is of such magnitude and consequence that additional efforts are needed to reach a solution…”

The document goes on to scheme ways to reduce the population, with the ultimate goal being “zero growth”. Today we are going to discuss many of the president of The Population Council’s ideas.

IDEA #1: EXTENSIONS OF VOLUNTARY FERTILITY CONTROL

“Liberalize induced abortion”. Berelson writes, “since it is voluntary it can be justified as a contribution to the effective personal freedom of individual couples”, then goes on to say, “with gradual effort it will be politically accepted.” And here we are today…

Do you know who holds the patent on the Abortion Pill (Mifepristone)? The answer just might shock you… (2 minute video)

YEP, the Population Council holds the patent for the Abortion Pill!

IDEA #2: INVOLUNTARY FERTILITY CONTROL VIA THE WATER SUPPLY

They feel, because population growth is such a problem, the government should regulate births. A fertility control agent, designed to lower fertility to 75% below the current birth rate could be deployed. This chemical would be included in the water supply in urban areas and administered by “other methods” elsewhere.

Adding these sterilants to staple food is another way to secretly dose people. - I find this to be exceptionally interesting because I recently published Vitamin A: Population Control - United Nations Evil Food Fortification Program, and in this article I show you that Vitamin A (a lab-made chemical that we are being duped into believing is a Vitamin), is a secret fertility reducing agent that is a teratogen. In addition to causing sterility, miscarriages and still-births, teratogens are responsible for 5% of ALL birth defects!

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! AND a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.