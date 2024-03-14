by Food Babe

A breaking new study published in the journal PLoS Medicine involving 92,000 adults in France found that certain emulsifiers can increase the risk of cancer up to 46%:

1. MONO & DIGLYCERIDES: People who often eat products with mono- and diglycerides had a 24% higher risk of developing breast cancer and a 46% higher risk of prostate cancer.

2. CARRAGEENAN: They found a 32% higher risk of breast cancer in women who often eat products with Carrageenan.

These two ingredients are used in thousands of processed foods as emulsifiers to keep food blended together, to improve texture, and preserve them longer on the shelf.

They are not necessary, but used by food manufacturers to cut costs and use less real food.

How do you protect yourself?

Check your products for “Carrageenan” or “Mono and Diglycerides” on the ingredient label.

This is why we don’t use emulsifiers and gums in Truvani products. We believe in real food without added chemicals, products without toxins and labels without lies.

View Source

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! AND a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.