by ICON - 3D Tech

On March 12, 2024, ICON unveiled Phoenix, its new multi-story robotic construction system which introduces the capability of printing an entire building enclosure including foundations and roof structures. The first engineering prototype of Phoenix days before had completed a 27-foot-tall architectural demonstration structure, now on display in Austin, TX.

By increasing speed and size and decreasing setup time and the number of required operators, this advanced robotic system will reduce ICON printing costs by half. ICON is now taking orders for projects using Phoenix starting at $25/square foot for wall systems or $80/square foot including foundation and roof.

