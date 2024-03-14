Video on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4j0hju-etienne-and-mark-gober-expose-how-the-scam-of-government-enabled-the-scam-o.html

By Etienne de la Boetie2

Last year, I participated in a virtual education summit entitled The End of Covid with 80+ other experts, exposing every aspect of the scam, from fraudulent PCR tests designed to give false positives to protocols like Remdesivir and ventilators designed to induce sickness and death that could be blamed on Covid.

Award-winning author Mark Gober and I were interviewed by producer Alec Zeck, who value-added the whole conversation, on The Illusion of Authority, aka the scam of “Government” which is essentially the fundamental scam that enabled the scam of “The Covid.” It was “government” that enabled a monopolized medical system and global health bureaucracy where information about what was really going on was tightly controlled from the WHO / CDC / NIH / NIAID down to state and local health services where protocols were forced on providers. “Government” money was used to pay doctors, hospitals, media companies and airlines to go along and “ex” CIA employees at Facebook and Google, “Ex” FBI employees at Twitter and “Ex” State Department employees at TikTok, among others, censored dissenting views in what Matt Taibbi called the Censorship Disinformation Complex when testifying to The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

I thought the interview was one of my best ever and valued-added by the amazingly insightful duo of Mark Gober and Alec Zeck. I was so impressed with Mark after the interview that I immediately bought his book: An End to Upside Down Liberty: Turning Traditional Political Thinking on Its Head to Break Free from Enslavement. I was so impressed with the book that I bought copies for the Art of Liberty Foundation bookstore at Government-Scam.com/Store.

I am pleased to offer our readers and subscribers access to this interview for free.

The entire virtual conference The End of Covid is still available if anyone still has friends, family or colleagues who still believe the official story. Watch it at this link to support the Foundation: https://TheEndOfCovid.com/ref/435

The End of COVID is a collaborative effort - a collection of perspectives and expertise from a wide variety of sources. This includes doctors who have a long list of credentials, and holistic health practitioners with no abbreviations next to their names. It includes self-published authors, and New York Times best-sellers - prominent media personalities, and relatively unknown independent journalists.



The common thread is that this project was put together by men and women seeking the truth.



It wasn't funded by pharmaceutical interests, informed by scientific dogma, or backed by the corporate press.



It was made with intention - by mankind, for mankind.



So that we never have to see this show again.

About Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

Both are backed up by a 19.6GBs evidence compendium on Dropbox.

About Mark Gober

Mark Gober is the author of “An End to Upside Down Thinking” (2018), which won the IPPY award for best science book of the year. He is also the author of “An End to Upside Down Living” (2020), “An End to Upside Down Liberty” (2021), “An End to Upside Down Contact” (2022), “An End to the Upside Down Reset” (2023), and “An End to Upside Down Medicine” (2023); and he is the host of the podcast “Where Is My Mind?” (2019). Additionally, he serves on the board of Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell’s Institute of Noetic Sciences and the School of Wholeness and Enlightenment. Previously, Gober was a partner at Sherpa Technology Group in Silicon Valley and worked as an investment banking analyst with UBS in New York. He has been named one of IAM’s Strategy 300: The World’s Leading Intellectual Property Strategists. Gober graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University, where he wrote an award-winning thesis on Daniel Kahneman’s Nobel Prize–winning “Prospect Theory” and was elected a captain of Princeton’s Division I tennis team.

About D. Alec Zeck

Alec Zeck received his B.S. in Systems Engineering from the United States Military Academy. He is a speaker, producer, podcaster, and former Army Captain. He is the founder of The Way Forward, and Producer of The End Of COVID educational series.

