Etienne Note: As someone who was raised Jewish and Bar Mitzvahed, I frequently use this platform to say things about the poisonous ideas of Zionism and Talmudic Judaism that would get others called “antisemitic”. I now self-describe as spiritual but believe in a divine creator who loves us and helps us along our path, even if I am skeptical of books and scrolls that may have been written and edited throughout history by rulers with ulterior motives. As I pointed out in our viral article: RFK Jr. & Understanding Zionist/Statist Domination of “Government,” Media and Banking ((https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/rfk-jr-and-understanding-zioniststatist), There is no domination of the media, banking and “government” by the Jews. There is complete domination of the media, banking and “government” by inter-generational organized crime, some of whom happen to be Jewish and specialize in banking, technology (Talpiot Program) and media (control-of-perception propaganda, distraction and cultural debasement). This organized crime system has had an outsized influence on world events from the Bolshevik Revolution to 9-11 due to the incredible “profits” generated by the theft of fractional reserve banking, which has enabled a very small group to, quite literally, buy the world starting with the media with the little paper tickets and digital dollars they create out of thin air. There are many other power factions involved, from the Vatican/Jesuit Order to wannabes/familiars from every religion and aspect of society willing to sell out humanity and their own morality for a paycheck or 30 pieces of silver. To understand the impact of the Zionist/Talmudic “Jews” being funded by Banksters, I recommend the documentary Europa – The Final Battle, which is well worth the 12 hours to understand better the murderous criminality of Communism (Government 2.0) and the role of Jewish bankers in creating and financing it. There is much I disagree with in the documentary… While Hitler, like Qaddafi, was the “leper with the most fingers” among the other WW2-era rulers running “Government” on their populations to rob and control them, there is still evidence that he was being funded by the same banking and industrial interests and was wittingly or unwittingly contributing to a program of eugenics to reduce the global population. Here is the link to Europa – The Final Battle, which I have saved and will be added to the next release of: The Liberator in case it disappears off the DARPA Internet: https://odysee.com/@Happy:9/Europa:bcb .

Will “Redemption Through Genocide” End the Golden Age of American Jews?

An apocalypse, or cataclysmic unveiling, is underway

By Kevin Barrett

Are we living through a Jewish apocalypse?

Many of my friends think so. Linh Dinh isn’t the only one who thinks the COVID “Jewjabs” are a plot to exterminate the goyim. Then there’s the alleged Jewish plan to destroy America through crime and unchecked immigration. Linh recently emailed me:

“At least until recently, you didn't think crime has gotten out of control in SF and other American cities. By contrast, I clearly see Jew-stoked mayhem. With Soros installed prosecutors like Alvin Bragg in Manhattan and Larry Krasner in Philly, there’s a surge in crime and chaos across the USA, and Jewish Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security is allowing all these illegal immigrants to flood in. You don’t see their plan behind this madness?”

Well…no. I’m not convinced Jews are deliberately fomenting crime and chaos. Just as I’m skeptical about the alleged 1940s German plan to murder all Jews, I’m also skeptical of claims that Jews are deliberately trying to weaken and destroy America through crime and immigration. The evidence supporting both claims, not to mention the supposed “Jewjabs” plot, is weak.

But that doesn’t mean we aren’t in the midst of a Jewish apocalypse. A quick search shows that the word apocalypse brings together two very different notions:

the complete final destruction of the world, as described in the Book of Revelation; an event involving destruction or damage on an awesome or catastrophic scale. (Google) a Greek word meaning "revelation", "an unveiling or unfolding of things not previously known and which could not be known apart from the unveiling". (Wikiquote)

Obviously the self-proclaimed “Jewish state” is inflicting “destruction or damage on an awesome or catastrophic scale” on the starving women and children of Gaza. That genocide, opposed by most of the world but supported by the US and its vassals, risks exploding into a much larger war that could kill billions and inflict destruction on an even more awesome or catastrophic scale.

And then there is the war on Russia through Ukraine. The Russians have made it known in no uncertain terms that they feel existentially threatened and will respond with nuclear weapons if the tide were ever to turn too hard against them. According to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists’ Doomsday Clock, the world is the closest it’s ever been to a civilization-ending nuclear war.

What does that have to do with Jews? Some say “everything.” The neoconservative movement that hijacked US foreign policy on September 11, 2001, is about 90% Jewish, and it is this recklessly hawkish cabal that has driven the world to the brink of nuclear destruction.

But aren’t American Jews mostly left-leaning doves on all matters unrelated to Israel? Yes, but their tribal leaders—the richest and most influential Jews—are not. The neoconservative movement, which sees a rabidly hawkish, ultra-militarized US empire as the necessary guarantor of Greater Israel’s security, dominates the apparatus of Jewish tribal power. When Establishment-insider Jews dissent, like the late Stephen Cohen and “rogue elephant” Jeffrey Sachs, they are quickly marginalized by the media.

Jewish neocons like the recently-fired Victoria Nuland are also suspected of hating Russians, and Orthodox goyim in general, due to age-old ethnic animosities. Some see the brutal Ukraine war as a bloody Jewish-orchestrated revenge on the Slavs. That strikes me as plausible. After all, it’s widely accepted by critics of Zbigniew Brzezinski that Zbig was a rabid anti-Moscow hawk because his ethnic roots in the Polish nobility naturally led him to hate Russians with a passion. So why isn’t it equally widely accepted that American neocon Jews have destroyed Ukraine, and killed hundreds of thousands of Slavic Orthodox Christians, for similar reasons?

Apocalypse as “Unveiling”

If Jews are playing a disproportionate role in the ever-accelerating chaos, destruction, and bloodshed around us, the unveiling of that role, by way of the Gaza genocide-in-plain-sight, fits the second meaning of apocalypse. Though the Jewish state has been a hyper-mendacious genocide operation from the beginning—“he was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him”—Zionist genocide and big lies were much easier to ignore or spin back in that bygone era, that “golden age of Jewish lies,” before October 7, 2023.

Today, the whole world is being forced to watch genocide in real time. And it is being forced to comprehend that this unbelievably cruel and horrific genocide is a quintessentially Jewish thing.

Israeli Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, who heads the Shirat Moshe religious school in Israel where students serve in the military, said "there are no innocent people" in Gaza and all babies in the tiny enclave must be slaughtered. (source)

Cat McGuire and I commented on this week’s False Flag Weekly News:

Kevin Barrett: “Kill the babies, kill the mothers, kill the elderly people, kill them all.” That's basic Jewish religious doctrine according to Rabbi Elihu Mali. Now, of course, there's been pushback against him in Israel, but all the pushback isn't because they think what he's saying is necessarily incorrect. It's rather that it's a scandal to say such things in such a way that the goyim could hear them. And the goyim are hearing them and spreading this around. And so his fellow Israelis are not the least bit upset about what he's saying, because virtually all Israeli Jews agree with this one way or another. Instead, they just wish he hadn't said it on video and the video been captured and sent out to the world. That tells you something about the moral maturity of the people of so-called Israel. Cat McGuire: Well, there is kind of a twisted logic to them. During Passover, Jews supposedly recite this phrase from the Haggadah: “In every generation, our enemies rise up to destroy us.” So if that has been inculcated in your religious law for centuries and centuries, it does kind of make logical sense. “Get it at its root. Get the weeds out early.” It's strange, but that's probably part of why Laurent Guyénot in his excellent book From Yahweh to Zion ends up feeling that this is a psychopathic people. Kevin Barrett: Right. So here's our public service announcement: “Please fight anti-Semitism by killing all non-Jews when they are babies so they can't grow up to be goyim. Because we all know that the goyim hate the Jews and want to kill them. Therefore, rise and kill first, save the Jews, kill all the goyim when they're still babies and/or kill their mothers. This has been a public service announcement from the Anti-Defecation League.”

Golden Age Ending?

The made-in-Gaza unveiling of taboo truths about the relationship between Jews and non-Jews threatens to end the Golden Age of American Jews. That, in so many words, is the message of Franklin Foer’s Atlantic article “The Golden Age of American Jews Is Ending.” But since Foer is either a true-believing Jewish mythologist high on his own supply, or a neocon who hides subversive truths between-the-lines, he never forthrightly admits that what he’s calling a Golden Age was actually a hostile Jewish takeover of America that coincided with a hostile American takeover of much of the world, and that it had at least as many unpleasant aspects as pleasant ones.

Foer gives Jews, not the Founding Fathers, credit for inventing American liberalism:

Liberalism helped unleash a Golden Age of American Jewry, an unprecedented period of safety, prosperity, and political influence. Jews, who had once been excluded from the American establishment, became full-fledged members of it. And remarkably, they achieved power by and large without having to abandon their identity. In faculty lounges and television writers’ rooms, in small magazines and big publishing houses, they infused the wider culture with that identity. Their anxieties became American anxieties. Their dreams became American dreams. But that era is drawing to a close. America’s ascendant political movements—MAGA on one side, the illiberal left on the other—would demolish the last pillars of the consensus that Jews helped establish. They regard concepts such as tolerance, fairness, meritocracy, and cosmopolitanism as pernicious shams. The Golden Age of American Jewry has given way to a golden age of conspiracy, reckless hyperbole, and political violence, all tendencies inimical to the democratic temperament. Extremist thought and mob behavior have never been good for Jews. And what’s bad for Jews, it can be argued, is bad for America.

Yes, it can be argued. By Jews. But for those outside their bubble of ultra-ethnocentric tribal narcissism, it isn’t so obvious that everything that’s good for Jews is good for America, and vice-versa. Nor is it obvious that Jews are the creators, rather than the destroyers, of American liberalism. While I’ll grant them a certain cosmopolitanism, I’m not sure Jews are exactly paragons of “tolerance, fairness, meritocracy.” Take meritocratic fairness: The myth that Jewish success is purely based on merit rather than ruthless tribal nepotism, like other myths that benefit Jews (God gave us Palestine, we are Chosen, the Holocaust, etc.) doesn’t withstand scrutiny. Jewish domination of American media has appalled US presidents and bemused eloquent Jewish observers including Joel Stein and Philip Weiss. And while Stein apparently thinks Jews are the only people who can create audiovisual media above the level of Davey and Goliath, Weiss is more realistic: He acknowledges that Jews feel more comfortable with other Jews, which is why they hire each other for journalism positions—and presumably why they appoint each other to each others’ boards, recommend each other for cabinet positions, admit each other to elite universities, let each other in on the best financial opportunities, and otherwise discriminate against non-Jews. That’s “fairness and meritocracy”?!

The argument that Jewish ascendency in America is based on “fairness and meritocracy” is decisively refuted in Ron Unz’s work on elite university admissions. The replacement of America’s pre-World War II WASP elite with a postwar Jewish elite (the real “great replacement”) was largely engineered through the Jewish takeover of elite universities, beginning with the Ivy League. Unz presents detailed statistical evidence of a massive pro-Jewish bias in elite university admissions that can only be explained by tribal nepotism in one form or another. Jews also seem to be the biggest force behind a pro-minority, anti-(non-Jewish)-white bias that seems designed to serve the Jewish ethnic-warfare agenda by removing the Jews’ competition, white goys, from elite positions.

If Jews shouldn’t be taking credit for America’s “fairness and meritocracy,” they also are the last people in America who should be bragging about “tolerance.” No ethnic group on Earth is less tolerant of speech it doesn’t like. The war on free speech that finally culminated in the new age of pervasive censorship is almost entirely a Jewish creation. Spearheaded by the ADL, SPLC, and other Jewish groups, and given an intellectual veneer by Jews like anti-9/11-truth guru Cass Sunstein, the pro-censorship lobby has basically deplatformed everyone the Jews don’t like, making the free-and-fair internet a fond memory of the not-so-distant past.

So yes, Franklin Foer, the golden age of American liberalism is over—and it’s the Jews who killed it.

Why did elite American Jews kill free speech? Short answer: Because they’re paranoid. Just as Rabbi Eliyahu Mali is so paranoid about babies growing up to be enemies of the Jews that he advocates killing them and their mothers en masse, thereby creating billions more enemies whose babies will also need to be slaughtered, people like Franklin Foer are so paranoid about “anti-Semitism” that they feel the need to censor those they disagree with, angering the censorship victims and their friends and creating even more and angrier enemies who will in turn need to be even more ruthlessly censored.

It can be argued that there are two kinds of tribal Jews:* The traumatizing brainwashers, and the traumatized brainwashed. The former are Straussian self-styled supermen who believe the best way to live is to appear good to others while living secret lives as ruthlessly amoral, evil-embracing psychopaths. These tribal elitists (Netanyahu being a classic example) conspire with each other to traumatize ordinary Jews with terrifying myths about how the goyim boogiemen are out to get them.

Is Franklin Foer among the brainwashers or the brainwashed? Deliberately or no, he frantically, almost desperately, spews self-serving tribal mythology:

The Jewish vacation from history ended on September 11, 2001. It didn’t seem that way at the time. But the terror attacks opened an era of perpetual crisis, which became fertile soil where the hatred of Jews took root. Though Osama bin Laden claimed credit for the plot, that didn’t stop some people from trying to shift the blame.** One theory explained in exquisitely absurd detail how Mossad, the Israeli intelligence service, had toppled the Twin Towers.*** But there was also a more sophisticated version of this conspiracy theory, one that had a patina of academic respectability. On the left, it became commonplace to fulminate against the neoconservatives, warmongering intellectuals said to be whispering in the ear of the American establishment, urging the invasion of Iraq and war against Iran. This wasn’t fully untethered from reality: The neocons were a group of largely Jewish think-tank denizens and policy operatives, some of whom held top posts in President George W. Bush’s administration. But the angry talk about neocons also trafficked in dangerous old tropes. It inflated their role in world events and ascribed the worst motives to them. Men like Paul Wolfowitz, the second-highest-ranking official in Bush’s Pentagon, and William Kristol, the editor of The Weekly Standard, were portrayed by critics on the left as bamboozlers undermining the national interest in service of their stealth loyalty to Israel. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, for one, took exception to the idea that Jews were pulling the strings of the United States government. “I suppose the implication of that is that the president and the vice president and myself and Colin Powell just fell off a turnip truck to take these jobs,” he said. In 2007, Stephen Walt and John Mearsheimer, professors at Harvard and the University of Chicago, respectively, spelled out what others implied in The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy, a book published by a venerable house, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, that soon arrived on the New York Times best-seller list. This was the opposite of the schmaltzy Streisand tribute—the Jewish state as not a friend but a villain surreptitiously manipulating American power to further its own ends.

Foer implies that the 9/11 truth movement was responsible for setting off a chain of events that led to Israel being increasingly viewed as “not a friend but a villain.” I would like to think that’s true, since I played a significant role in that movement.

9/11 was such a dastardly case of high treason, mass murder, and big lies that it exposed its perpetrators as agents of almost unimaginable evil. If they would do this, what wouldn’t they do? And if we let them get away with it, what couldn’t they get away with? The specter of such unmitigated metaphysical evil forces us to confront the uncomfortable fact that evil, and by extension its opposite, good, are not mere subjective illusions, but constitutive elements of the very fabric of reality. Facing these facts squarely can force us to abandon the secular materialist paradigm into which we’ve been indoctrinated, and recognize that, as Disraeli put it, “the world is governed by very different personages to what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.”

Israel, too, is the creation of “very different personages to what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.” Far from being a secular democratic nationalist creation of modernity-embracing atheists like Theodore Herzl, it is the product of satanic black magicians like Sabbatai Zevi and Jacob Frank. While people like Franklin Foer speak of “the religious zealotry that (has) begun to infuse the (Israel’s) right wing, including its current ruling coalition,” they ignore the fact that Israel has always been the product of satanic Sabbatean-Frankist “religious” zealotry. That uncomfortable truth is at least partially unveiled in Barnett Rubin’s remarkable “Redemption through genocide: The ICJ ruled that Israel’s Gaza campaign poses a plausible and urgent threat of genocide. Future historians of Jewish messianism may recount how in 2024 ‘redemption through sin’ became ‘redemption through genocide,’ with unconditional U.S. support.”

Rubin, an Establishment figure who has held positions at the CFR, Yale, and Columbia, explains:

The rabbis of the Talmud forbade trying to hasten the arrival of the messiah, but heretical movements have sought to force the redemption. Gershom Scholem, a historian who devoted his life to studying Jewish mysticism, warned that “The Jews have always had a fatal attraction to messianism,” and “Zionism is no exception.”1 As early as the 1920s, Scholem compared the far-right Zionist predecessors of Netanyahu’s Likud party to Sabbatai Zevi, who proclaimed himself the messiah in Smyrna (now Izmir, Turkey) in 1648…The Sabbatians invented a darker version of tikkun, which required its believers to plumb the depths of evil to rescue the sparks of creation. Scholem called it ‘redemption through sin.’”

French-Moroccan scholar Youssef Hindi has persuasively argued that these and related Jewish messianic-millenarian heresies have always been the driving force behind Zionism. And to the extent that Zionism is essentially Sabbatean-Frankist, its peculiar combination of viciousness, sadism, mendacity, and total dedication to torturing and slowly (now rapidly) exterminating the descendants of the family of Jesus and the other prophets reveals itself as the handiwork of Antichrist. Sabbatean-Frankist thought elevates evil as its supreme good. No wonder the Zionists relish murdering children and mothers, sarcastically wish starving people a happy Ramadan fast, mow down other starving people as they line up for food, deliberately inflict PTSD on children, and gleefully lie about everything they are doing, no doubt chortling at the gullibility of the goyim as they pile up ever-more-outrageous lies.

The doctrine of “redemption through sin” suggests that the greater the sin, the greater the redemption. Zionist Jews have inflicted on the world the notion that the greatest of all sins is genocide (with Jews playing the role of spotless victims). That’s the core of the Holocaust Religion, the official de facto religion of the Jewish-dominated West. If you were a Sabbatean-Frankist Zionist seeking the greatest possible redemption, wouldn’t lying, pity-play style, about a fake genocide, and using that big lie to commit a real genocide, be the biggest, juiciest, most redemptive sin you could possibly commit? No wonder they’re polishing up their pink heifers and getting ready for the Antichrist—they think they’ve been so evil that the Devil’s supreme representative on Earth will be forced to come and join them.

I will end by citing my own False Flag Weekly News diatribe:

This whole redemption-through-sin philosophy jibes with neoconservatism, which is based on Leo Strauss's philosophical turning upside down the Western philosophical tradition, sort of in the same way that Sabbatai Zevi turned upside down the Jewish religious tradition. And for Strauss, just as for Shabtai Zvi, good is evil and evil is good. The more evil you are, the better. Leo Strauss recast exactly that thought in philosophical terms by rewriting Plato's dialogues such that when Plato argues for virtue, “the virtuous man is the happy man,” Strauss favors Socrates’ antagonist (Thrasymachus) who argues that the truly happy man is the man who appears to be virtuous on the outside but is utterly evil on the inside, and thereby gets the best of both worlds: He gets to enjoy the accolades of all of the people who think he's good, plus he gets to enjoy raping and torturing and murdering little children, I suppose, or whatever else he's doing. So this is now dominant among the Jewish elite, one strand or the other, whether it's the Sabbatean version for those people who like to go to orgies and rape and murder children, or whether it's the Straussian version—some of them probably do that too, but others are just philosophers who believe in evil. And if they get the chance to commit it with Jeffrey Epstein, they do. This is the dominant mentality among the elite Jews who dominate America and are enabling this genocide. So we're faced with evil. We are at war and we do need to identify the enemy. It is the Jewish tribe run by this satanic-Straussian elite.****

*It should go without saying that there are plenty of non-tribal Jews, as well as some relatively non-brainwashed and/or well-meaning tribal ones.

**Shameless lie! Check out this and this.

***See Christopher Bollyn’s Solving 9/11.'

****We need to distinguish between the tiny minority of high priests of Sabbatean-Frankism and neoconservatism and their vastly larger number of followers who have been brainwashed to varying degrees. The prime strategic imperative is to deprogram the followers.

