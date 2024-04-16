Dear Subscribers,

In this video Etienne de la Boetie2 breaks down an overview of the Art of Liberty Foundation and what makes us different and special: We are Striking the Root! of "government" illegitimacy and criminality and how we are legitimately viral and producing a "One-Way Revolution" by exposing the tricks and techniques that "governments" use to sucker the population into going along with something that is not in their interest.

Video of the Week

by Aussie17

Roberto Speranza, the former Minister of Health of Italy , faced a reckoning unlike any other in Ostia. At a public event meant to celebrate his book "Why we will heal", the air instead filled with accusations and seething anger. "Murderer!" the crowd yelled, throwing the event into chaos.

This wasn't just a group of dissidents speaking their minds; it was the voice of a betrayed public rising in volume. Amidst this uproar, those directly affected by the experimental mRNA gene-therapy were heart-wrenching:

"I've also lost family members, I've lost everyone, I've lost, I've even lost colleagues, I've lost and now I'm just sitting here, a shadow of my former self, unable to do anything, feeling like a child. Why won't you give me the answers? Shame on you, shame on you! It's not right, shame on you! I've traveled miles to get here, to talk to him, and he turned around and escaped the back door. I have no life anymore, it doesn't exist! Ridiculous! Ridiculous! Ridiculous!” one victim painfully recounted.

Continue reading

Stories of the Week

By Mark Goodwin & Whitney Webb

Sweeping across the shores of Latin America comes a scheme from some of the most predatory figures in the venture capital ecosystem of the United States. It is a brazen attempt to assert foreign influence across Latin America and threatens to reshape the very fabric of the region and the day to day lives of its people. At its core is a serpentine set of contractual obligations, held at the municipal level, cast throughout Central and South America, upheld by an intelligence-linked satellite company, and controlled by a private se­ctor consortium of green-washed financiers aiming to turn the region’s forests into equity and carbon credits. At the same time, it obliges local governments to spend “conservation” funds on projects that further financialize nature and aid the construction of an inter-continental “smart” grid. One of its key ambitions appears to be further entrenching the debt load of the region through the multi-lateral development banks and the dollarization of the continent from the subnational level up through carbon markets upheld by a digital ledger. What seems like a technological marvel aimed at progress and connectivity harbors a darker agenda — one that intertwines planetary surveillance, financial predation, geopolitical maneuvering, and the domination of a resource-rich continent buried in debt.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens And Russ Martens

The Fed’s unprecedented experiments with years of ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) and QE (Quantitative Easing), where it bought up trillions of dollars of low-yielding U.S. Treasuries and agency Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) and quietly parked them on its balance sheet, are now posing a threat to the Fed’s flexibility in conducting monetary policy. (Since 2008, the Fed’s concept of conducting monetary policy has come to enshrine serial Wall Street mega bank bailouts as a regular part of its monetary policy. Large and growing cash losses at the Fed may seriously crimp such future bailouts.)

As of last Wednesday, according to Fed data, the Fed was sitting on $6.97 trillion of debt instruments it had predominantly purchased at very low fixed rates of interest. Because the interest rate (coupon) is fixed for these past purchases, when new bonds are issued in the marketplace at higher interest rates, they become more attractive and the current market value of the low-yielding fixed-rate bonds fall. U.S. Treasuries and agency MBS guarantee principal at maturity but if the securities have to be sold prior to maturity they will be sold at their current market value. This is what triggered the death spiral at Silicon Valley Bank in March of last year.

Etienne Note: Is this why Gold and Silver are hitting fresh highs?

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

On Tuesday, a Florida woman was sentenced to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling the diary of Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden's daughter.

Harris pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in August 2022, admitting that she received $20,000 of the $40,000 paid by Project Veritas for the diary. And while Veritas elected not to publish the diary, the National File did - revealing that Joe Biden took 'probably not appropriate' showers with Ashley, who also questions whether she was molested, and wrote that she was "Hyper-sexualized @ a young age.”

And while the MSM repeatedly insinuated Trump was some kind of pedo for suggesting he would date his daughter Ivanka if she wasn't his daughter, they've completely ignored the fact that Joe Biden showered with his daughter, who thinks she may have been molested.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: David Hogg, the son of a FBI agent, rose to prominence by live-streaming from the site of an alleged school shooting at Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida. Similar to the parents of the alleged Sandy Hook shooting, he became a full time anti-gun activist after the MainStreamMedia elevated him to national prominence.

He also got intellectually bitch slapped during a gun control debate in New Hampshire by milk toast Spike Cohen and a Chinese immigrant named Lily Tang Williams. Story below in Free State Project corner.

by Matthew Boyle

Hogg created a group in the aftermath of the 2022 midterm elections called Leaders We Deserve PAC, which states that its goal is to elect Generation Z politicians to offices throughout the country. He created the PAC with Kevin Lata, the campaign manager for Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL)—a Generation Z Democrat elected in 2022.

Continue reading

by Calvin Freiburger

(LifeSiteNews) – This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released 780,000 previously undisclosed reports about a wide array of adverse effects after COVID-19 vaccination, years after the federal government undertook an intensive campaign to delegitimize such talk as “harmful misinformation.”

The Epoch Times reported that the reports, submitted to the agency’s V-Safe reporting system, allege experiencing heart inflammation, miscarriages, seizures, unconsciousness, Bell’s palsy (a partial and temporary facial paralysis), and more.

One shot recipient reported being taken by ambulance to an emergency room for “loss of consciousness and seizure immediately following injection.” Another reported, “For 24 hrs after shot I was so fatigued I could not stay awake. I also have some very strong suicidal thoughts. Zero appetite.” Still more expressed worry about potential allergic reactions.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week

by Foster Gamble

I have publicly voiced my concern that we are in the midst of a communist technocratic takeover of the world. When I mention this to my liberal friends many of them roll their eyes and go, "Oh, Foster... Communism...That's so last century. That couldn't happen here."

That's when I know that they're getting their news from a very small bubble of CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, New York Times, etc. — and they don't know what Communism is.

This essay is intended to facilitate your conversations with your networks about the importance of self-ownership.

Many of the Social Justice Warriors in your life will say something like, "You know, private property is so selfish. And besides, it's all God's property and we're here so temporarily, we're just borrowing it and then it all goes back and, you know, for the good of the whole, the whole should have the property anyway."

Continue reading

By Yuval Abraham

In 2021, a book titled “The Human-Machine Team: How to Create Synergy Between Human and Artificial Intelligence That Will Revolutionize Our World” was released in English under the pen name “Brigadier General Y.S.” In it, the author — a man who we confirmed to be the current commander of the elite Israeli intelligence unit 8200 — makes the case for designing a special machine that could rapidly process massive amounts of data to generate thousands of potential “targets” for military strikes in the heat of a war. Such technology, he writes, would resolve what he described as a “human bottleneck for both locating the new targets and decision-making to approve the targets.”

Such a machine, it turns out, actually exists. A new investigation by +972 Magazine and Local Call reveals that the Israeli army has developed an artificial intelligence-based program known as “Lavender,” unveiled here for the first time. According to six Israeli intelligence officers, who have all served in the army during the current war on the Gaza Strip and had first-hand involvement with the use of AI to generate targets for assassination, Lavender has played a central role in the unprecedented bombing of Palestinians, especially during the early stages of the war. In fact, according to the sources, its influence on the military’s operations was such that they essentially treated the outputs of the AI machine “as if it were a human decision.”

Continue reading

By Jim Hoft

After America’s embarrassing surrender in Afghanistan, the US Military under Joe Biden has not been able to reach its recruiting goals.

During fiscal year 2023, the US military services collectively missed recruiting goals by about 41,000 recruits.

Meanwhile, the US military brass continues to push a culture of pro-DEI lunacy while targeting gays and minorities for promotion.

Then this video went viral.

The video shows the military’s treatment of USAF Senior Airman Lance Castle, a service member who refused the mandatory CV-19 vaccine.

The video shows Lance Castle being extracted from his cell.

Lance Castle was dubbed an “insider threat,” given 60 days pre-trial confinement (missed the birth of 1st born), and sent to a court martial to stand trial on 5 UCMJ Charges.

Via Mark Charles Bashaw, a medical professional, who was the first man convicted by a special court-martial in May 2022 for violating orders to comply with COVID-19 mitigation measures. Bashaw, a father of three, was also found guilty of failing to wear a mask indoors.

Continue reading

By Jim Hᴏf

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) raises serious questions about the efficacy of Pfizer’s antiviral drug Paxlovid, which was previously authorized for emergency use to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

Paxlovid received emergency use authorization in December 2021 as the first at-home treatment for COVID-19 in the United States. It was touted as a cost-effective and efficient method to combat early COVID-19 infections.

Pfizer reported that Paxlovid significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death by 88% in their press release.

The Gateway Pundit has been covering the inefficacy and adverse reactions associated with Pfizer’s antiviral drug.

Scientific documentation about post-Paxlovid relapse has been available since the fall of 2022. Pfizer’s application to the FDA for emergency use authorization of Paxlovid stated that in the placebo-controlled clinical trial — which included 2,246 participants — “several subjects appeared to have a rebound in SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels around Day 10 or Day 14” after beginning treatment, NBC reported.

Continue reading

by Paul Joseph Watson

A secretive project conducted from the deck of an aircraft carrier in the San Francisco Bay will shoot trillions of aerosol particles into the sky to increase cloud cover in the name of preventing global warming, and details have been held back to “avoid (a) public backlash.”

The experiment is being dubbed America’s “first outdoor test to limit global warming.”

“The Coastal Atmospheric Aerosol Research and Engagement, or CAARE, project is using specially built sprayers to shoot trillions of sea salt particles into the sky in an effort to increase the density — and reflective capacity — of marine clouds,” reports Scientific American.

“The experiment is taking place, when conditions permit, atop the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda, California, and will run through the end of May, according to a weather modification form the team filed with federal regulators.”

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

“At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move all the tables and chairs out of the way, and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theatre.”

“In the past few years, you have been living within an escalating hybrid war. Globally, we have witnessed overt media control and propaganda campaigns; censorship, including arrests of people speaking in public; monitoring of all electronic communications and physical contact tracing; brutally enforced lock-down and masking requirements, with people being beaten, handcuffed, and arrested, even in their homes; suspension of healthcare services and weakening of healthcare systems; invasive testing requirements for employment and travel; forced quarantine of travelers; and coerced quarantine and “vaccination” of the healthy, general population.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

If you're curious about effective legal immigration measures, here's a good example: Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador, has extended an offer of 5,000 free passports for highly skilled professionals. This announcement was made on X on Saturday evening:

We're offering 5,000 free passports (equivalent to $5 billion in our passport program) to highly skilled scientists, engineers, doctors, artists, and philosophers from abroad.

This represents less than 0.1% of our population, so granting them full citizen status, including voting rights, poses no issue.

Despite the small number, their contributions will have a huge impact on our society and the future of our country.

Plus, we will facilitate their relocation by ensuring 0% taxes and tariffs on moving families and assets. This includes commercial value items like equipment, software, and intellectual property.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

A massive container ship reportedly lost power on the Upper New York Bay - just before the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge connecting the New York City boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn.

According to Captain John Konrad, CEO of gCaptain, a New York City tugboat captain informed him that the 354-meter container ship APL QINGDAO "lost power while transiting New York harbor."

"They had 3 escort tugs but 3 more were needed to bring her under control. They regained power & were brought to anchor near the verrazano bridge," the tugboat captain told Konrad.

Konrad said the vessel is registered in Malta and is owned and operated by a major French shipping company.

He did note, "We are still waiting for confirmation on the incident."

Adding validity to Konrad's report, the vessel's AIS tracking data shows it abruptly dropped anchor late Friday night - just before the 13,700-foot suspension bridge. As of Sunday morning, the vessel's navigational status is "anchored."

Continue reading

By Tony Isaacs, The Truth About Vaccines website

Thanks to documentaries such as The Truth About Vaccines and lots of public debate, more people are becoming aware of the importance of vaccine safety when it comes to vaccinating themselves and their children. But there is an area of harm from vaccinations that remains little publicized or questioned – the adverse reactions by pets from vaccinations they are given by well-meaning vets. Meanwhile, pet owners are puzzled and astounded at their pets’ declining health and short lifespans compared to canine and feline health a half century ago.

As a concerned pet parent you need to be aware of the potential adverse events (including cancer) that can occur as a result of current vaccination practices in much of veterinary medicine.

Just because you may not have heard about the link between pet vaccines and cancer from your vet doesn’t mean the issue isn’t known. Consider this…

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This story is from January 31st, 2024. I am republishing it here because CIA Google was hiding the total number of shots and doses in the CDC's schedule. Try it yourselves. Try to "Google" any combination of search terms that will give you the total number of shots in simple English: 76 doses of 18 different "vaccines!" Google will drop you off at the regulatory captured CDC website, but you have to dig in and count everything up yourself. I think because the total number sounds so ridiculously crazy that they don't want parents to actually see it written out… The visualization below is out-of-date, but you get the idea… It sounds crazy... It looks crazy… cause it's crazy…

By John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense Defender

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending more vaccines and vaccine doses across the board for children, pregnant women and adults, according to the agency’s 2024 immunization schedule.

Continue reading

by Brian Wang

Elon Musk says Tesla will unveil the robotaxi on Aug 8, 2024.

What does this mean?

It means Elon and Tesla are super confident about FSD.

It gives more credibility to the Tesla Korean engineers who work on FSD saying that Tesla would reach robotaxi level capability by June/July 2024.

My projections of FSD developments for 2024 is looking more solid.

Continue reading

by Liberty Advocate

In a recent article by Dan Sanchez titled Self-Improvement Is Inherently Pro-Liberty. He references a book on habits. The one he talks about impacting him is called The Atomic Habits.

It sounds like his experience is similar to many of ours, who are on a path of self-mastery through self-development. Stephen Covey’s The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People caught my attention and had an impact comparable to Mr. Sanchez’s.

“The Atomic Habits phenomenon is an encouraging one. In recent years, we have seen many troubling signs of cultural decay.” (1)

I was curious about why, how, and what the future looked like as society was on a suicide course.

While a police officer, I turned to a lifelong study of human behavior and how it ties into life in many ways. At this point in my life, I became interested in the end times, educational, political, religious, spiritual, historical, economic, philosophical, moral, and psychological issues, realizing how these subjects and concepts are interconnected and affect my life, my family, and the community I was serving and the nation at large.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Discount retailer Dollar Tree has sparked a revolt among some of its customers after increasing the price cap of items to $7 across thousands of stores nationwide.

"If it were really going to go up like $7 … that'd be too much. I'd rather just get everything at Walmart," Scott Kolack, a Dollar Tree regular, told WPTV-TV (West Palm Beach).

On March 13, Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling told investors during a conference call, "This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7."

Dreiling said the higher costs would include food, pet, and personal care items, though not all items will reach the $7 mark.

"Over time, you will also see us fully integrate multi-price merchandise more into our stores so our shoppers will find $5 bags of dog food next to our traditional $1.25 pet treats and toys, and our $3 bags of candy will be found in the candy aisle," Dreiling said.

Continue reading

By J. George Gorant

The intriguing “flying motorcycle,” formerly known as the Jetpack Aviation Speeder, is moving ahead in its development with a new name—the Razor. “There were just too many things out there calling themselves ‘Speeder,’” says David Mayman, the CEO of both Jetpack Aviation and Mayman Aerospace.

The name change comes as Mayman and company temporarily pivot away from the jet bike and focus on its autonomous, high-speed VTOL, also called the Razor. The military-designated super-drone uses eight small jet turbines, mounted two per corner, to produce speeds above 400 knots, flying to a 20,000-foot ceiling, with a 200-mile range. This unmanned predecessor to what Mayman envisions as his flying motorcycle uses the same tech but offers a more appealing and immediate business proposition for his firm.

Continue reading

by Caleb Naysmith

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Founder and CEO Mike Grondahl detailed a history of rampant abuse at the company and alleged it misrepresented its financials during a recent interview with controversial right-wing X user Libs of TikTok.

This comes after weeks of calls for boycotts of the brand after the company canceled the membership of a Planet Fitness gym goer after speaking out about a biological male in the women's locker room.

Planet Fitness's policy allows gym members to use the locker room associated with their gender identity. But this policy has led to a few high-profile cases of women feeling uncomfortable in Planet Fitness women’s locker rooms, and some women and children have reported abuse and sexual harassment at the facilities. Many of these incidents resulted in the women losing their membership, but an arrest was made in at least one instance, as previously reported by Benzinga.

Continue reading

James Patrick

David Rogers Webb Testifies to Tennessee State Legislature About Banks Scheme to Steal Everyone’s Assets. This is a hearing in the TN state legislature to do just that. State legislatures around the country have begun to table bills to strike certain parts of Section 8 of the Uniform Commercial Code that disenfranchise the public. The too big to fail banks are using everyone's stocks and bonds as collateral on their derivatives trades and the 1994 Section 8 of the Uniform Commercial Code.a

Continue reading

By Liz Wolfe

Liar, liar: Back in August 2022, when some of us were fresh-faced and naive, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) assured us that their $80 billion infusion of cash (over the course of a decade, so they could hire some 87,000 new workers, including but not limited to men with guns) would actually be a means of targeting millionaire and billionaire scofflaws, not ordinary middle-class earners.

At the time, I voiced skepticism: Correspondence audits and other audits on low- and middle-income earners are simply the easiest to conduct. The IRS has historically spent an awful lot of time targeting these groups, not monied tax dodgers who can hire teams of accountants, so why would this time be different?

Vindicated: "The Internal Revenue Service got an audit of its own in time for Tax Day, and two irregularities jump out," reports The Wall Street Journal, having labored through the latest Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) reports. "President Biden's plan to hire a new army of tax collectors is falling flat, and the agents already at work are targeting the middle class."

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

As of April 3 of this year, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has racked up $161 billion in accumulated losses. We’re not talking about unrealized losses on the underwater debt securities the Fed holds on its balance sheet, which it does not mark to market. We’re talking about real cash losses it is experiencing from earning approximately 2 percent interest on the $6.97 trillion of debt securities it holds on its balance sheet from its Quantitative Easing (QE) operations while it continues to pay out 5.4 percent interest to the mega banks on Wall Street (and other Fed member banks) for the reserves they hold with the Fed; 5.3 percent interest it pays on reverse repo operations with the Fed; and a whopping 6 percent dividend to member shareholder banks with assets of $10 billion or less and the lesser of 6 percent or the yield on the 10-year Treasury note at the most recent auction prior to the dividend payment to banks with assets larger than $10 billion. (This morning the 10-year Treasury is yielding 4.41 percent.)

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Insurance companies across the country are using satellites, drones, manned airplanes and even high-altitude balloons to spy on properties they cover with homeowners policies -- and using the findings to drop customers, often without giving any opportunity to address alleged shortcomings.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase across the country in reports from consumers who’ve been dropped by their insurers on the basis of an aerial image,” United Policyholders executive director Amy Bach tell the Wall Street Journal. Reasons can range from shoddy roofing to yard clutter and undeclared trampolines.

Much of this surveillance is done via the Geospatial Insurance Consortium, which boasts of its coverage of 99% of the US population.

In pitching its ability to provide high-resolution "imagery and insights" for property reviews, GIC says insurers can use the service to "review risk and exposure on a building such as proximity of vegetation to the structure, whether a roof needs updating, and verify the exact location for a policy."

Continue reading

by Madhumita Murgia and Cristina Criddle

OpenAI and Meta are on the brink of releasing new artificial intelligence models that they say will be capable of reasoning and planning, critical steps towards achieving superhuman cognition in machines.



Executives at OpenAI and Meta both signalled this week that they were preparing to launch the next versions of their large language models, the systems that power generative AI applications such as ChatGPT.



Meta said it would begin rolling out Llama 3 in the coming weeks, while Microsoft-backed OpenAI indicated that its next model, expected to be called GPT-5, was coming “soon”.

“We are hard at work in figuring out how to get these models not just to talk, but actually to reason, to plan . . . to have memory,” said Joelle Pineau, vice-president of AI research at Meta.

Continue reading

By Kimberly Begg

Women face incredible pressure to suppress our conservative inclinations. A recent national survey by the KAConsulting Group on behalf of the Clare Boothe Luce Center for Conservative Women reveals this truth and suggests what lies behind the façade of studies that indicate otherwise. Most importantly, it uncovers a straightforward path to empower women to be forces for good in the world.

Can it really be that women are naturally conservative? Consider data from Pew Research Center showing the left maintains a sizeable advantage among women who are single, more highly educated, and live in urban areas. Such surveys reveal a snapshot of the moment, but they don’t tell us why women tend to join left-wing causes as a group.

The story of suppressed conservative instincts begins with government-run K-12 education. We all know wonderful people from our neighborhood schools. But our one-size-fits-all approach makes even well-intentioned teachers complicit in imposing a leftist worldview on impressionable young people.

Continue reading

by Kit Klarenberg

Within just 24 hours of the horrific mass shooting in Moscow’s Crocus City Hall on March 22nd, which left at least 137 innocent people dead and 60 more critically wounded, US officials blamed the slaughter on ISIS-K, Daesh’s South-Central Asian branch. For many, the attribution’s celerity raised suspicions Washington was seeking to decisively shift Western public and Russian government focus away from the actual culprits - be that Ukraine, and/or Britain, Kiev’s foremost proxy sponsor.

Full details of how the four shooters were recruited, directed, armed, and financed, and who by, are yet to emerge. The Kremlin claims to have unearthed evidence that Kiev’s SBU were the ultimate architects, which the agency denies, charging that Russian authorities knew about the attack and permitted it to happen, in order to ramp up its assault on Ukraine. It has been reported that the killers received funds from a cryptocurrency wallet belonging to ISIS’ Tajikistan wing.

Continue reading

By Food Babe

The other day my friend told me that she had been drinking a bottled protein shake every morning, and she suspected that it was making her feel like she had a “bubble gut” a few hours later.

You know that feeling when you have to unzip your pants because they feel too tight? When you feel so bloated that you can’t get comfortable? When you just want to put on your stretchy pants and lie on the couch?

She asked me to review the ingredients for her…and so I grabbed the bottle and it didn’t take me long to spot the culprit on the ingredient list. Her daily protein shake had THREE different “gums” listed on the label.

Gellan Gum

Guar Gum

Xanthan Gum

Locust Bean Gum

Carob Bean Gum

Cellulose Gum

Tara Gum

Konjac Gum

All of these gums are added to foods to thicken the consistency and as “Emulsifiers” to suspend ingredients evenly throughout the product so it does not separate.

Continue reading

By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) today filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for documents and communications related to the agency’s decision to discontinue studies on the potential health effects of cellphone radiofrequency radiation (RFR) — even after a 10-year, $30-million study, completed in 2018, found evidence of cancer and DNA damage.

“We think it is important to understand what led to this decision, because we know too often big industry interests play a significant role” in shutting down this type of research, said Miriam Eckenfels-Garcia, director of CHD’s Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless program.

Eckenfels-Garcia told The Defender it’s “truly astonishing that the government has decided to stop research into the health effects of wireless radiation instead of deepening it, in light of ever-growing evidence of harm.”

Continue reading

by Daniel de Visé

With Tax Day approaching, here’s a sobering thought: The average American pays $524,625 in taxes in their lifetime, according to a new study.

The report also ranks states on lifetime tax costs. And if you live in the Northeast, you may want to sit down for this:

New Jersey residents pay $987,117 in lifetime taxes, the analysis found, the highest tab in the nation. Washington, D.C., comes second, with a lifetime tax burden of $884,820. Connecticut and Massachusetts are third and fourth, at $855,307 and $816,700.

The lowest-tax state is West Virginia, with a lifetime cost of $358,407.

The report comes from the personal finance site Self Financial, based on research collected in January and February 2024. It considers taxes on income, homes, cars, clothing, food, drink, entertainment and personal care, drawing from tax data and several research sources, including the American Community Survey, the federal Consumer Expenditure Survey and Zillow.

Continue reading

By Katie Spence

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts July, August, and September will be hotter than usual. And for those who view warmer temperatures as problematic, that’s a significant cause for concern.

“Earth’s issuing a distress call,” said United Nations secretary-general António Guterres on March 19. “The latest State of the Global Climate report shows a planet on the brink.

“Fossil fuel pollution is sending climate chaos off the charts. Sirens are blaring across all major indicators: Last year saw record heat, record sea levels, and record ocean surface temperatures. … Some records aren’t just chart-topping, they’re chart-busting.”

President Joe Biden called the climate “an existential threat” in his 2023 State of the Union address. “Let’s face reality. The climate crisis doesn’t care if you’re in a red or a blue state.”

Continue reading

by stopworldcontrol.com

Did you know there is an official agenda to replace the human race with robots, cyborgs and AI? This agenda is being heavily promoted by the World Economic Forum. Their plan is to end the era of humanity and usher in a new era of neo-humanity, in which people are a mix of man and machine. They also state that our thoughts and emotions will be monitored by AI in order to combat climate change. Is that the world you want for yourself and your children?

Ending humanity to 'save the planet'

Many of us have seen the popular science fiction movies about robots taking over the world and eradicating humanity. But little do we know that this is exactly what is being prepared by the global leaders. It is what they are promoting, developing, financing and calling for, all around the world.

Etienne Note: It doesn't come out until April 20th... The link is just to register to get a reminder.

Continue reading

by dnyuz

At Sansan Chicken in Long Island City, Queens, the cashier beamed a wide smile and recommended the fried chicken sandwich.

Or maybe she suggested the tonkatsu — it was hard to tell, because the internet connection from her home in the Philippines was spotty.

Romy, who declined to give her last name, is one of 12 virtual assistants greeting customers at a handful of restaurants in New York City, from halfway across the world.

The virtual hosts could be the vanguard of a rapidly changing restaurant industry, as small-business owners seek relief from rising commercial rents and high inflation. Others see a model rife for abuse: The remote workers are paid $3 an hour, according to their management company, while the minimum wage in the city is $16.

The workers, all based in the Philippines and projected onto flat-screen monitors via Zoom, are summoned when an often unwitting customer approaches. Despite a 12-hour time difference with the New York lunch crowd, they offer warm greetings, explain the menu and beckon guests inside.

Continue reading

By Michael Nevradakis

Fact-checkers swooped in after social media memes claiming Bill Gates owns a farm that produces genetically modified organism (GMO) potatoes for McDonald’s started gaining traction.

A March 25 Snopes “fact-check” verified that Gates does own a farm in Washington that grows potatoes for McDonald’s. But Snopes said statements made by other memes — claiming Gates supplies McDonald’s with all of its french fries and that they are grown at a “genetically modified potato farm” — were untrue.

None of the memes — or fact-checkers — addressed Gates’ growing investments in U.S. farmland or the use of pesticides on non-organic potatoes.

And none questioned why someone who promotes himself as concerned about global health — largely through global vaccine campaigns — would supply ingredients for a product known to contribute to cardiovascular conditions and weight gain and that contains 19 ingredients, including canola oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated soybean oil, dimethylpolysiloxane, tertiary butylhydroquinone, or TBHQ, and citric acid.

Continue reading

By Jon Michael Raasch

On Thursday, Herridge testified before the House Judiciary Committee about the personal costs she has shouldered to protect her sources and advocated for the PRESS Act, which aims to protect journalists from revealing their sources.

'The fact that I have been fighting in the courts for two years and that I am now facing potentially crippling fines of $800 a day to protect my reporting sources underscores the vital importance of the Press Act,' she said.

Former CBS reporter Catherine Herridge testified Thursday about how she faces federal prosecution for protecting the sources behind a 2017 investigative seriesBy Jon Michael Raasch

Despite being ordered to pay 'crippling' fines of $800 per day a former investigative reporter said that she would still not reveal the confidential sources behind her reporting.

Continue reading

by Leah Segedie

Do your “band-aids” or bandages have indications of PFAS “forever chemicals” inside the absorbent pad or adhesive flaps? This is exactly what the Mamavation community asked us and we had no idea, so we started testing different bandage products to find out. Mamavation sent several types of bandages off to an EPA-certified lab to ascertain whether consumers were being exposed to PFAS when they were bandaging up open wounds. You’ve trusted Mamavation to bring you topics like salt products safe from heavy metals, safest cookware, and best water purification systems to get out PFAS “forever chemicals,” now join us for our latest consumer study on bandages for wound care.

Disclosure: This consumer study is released in partnership with Environmental Health News. Scientific reviews were performed by (1) Terrence Collins, Teresa Heinz Professor of Green Chemistry & Director of the Institute for Green Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University, & (2) Linda S. Birnbaum, Scientist Emeritus and Former Director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Toxicology Program & Scholar at Residence at Duke University, North Carolina University, & Yale University. This post was medically reviewed by Sondra Strand, RN, BSN, PHN. Donations were provided by Environmental Health News and Mamavation community members. Note that Mamavation has only “spot-checked” the industry and thus we cannot make predictions about brands and products that we have not tested. Products and manufacturing aides can change without notice so buyer beware. Affiliate links from this post are mostly to Amazon where Mamavation earns a small portion of that sale. Mamavation uses affiliate revenue and ad revenue from Mamavation.com to pay for testing and fund other consumer investigations in the future. You can also give a tax-deductible donation to our consumer studies here through Environmental Health Sciences. Thank you for supporting Mamavation!

Continue reading

Gun Control Crisis Actor David Hogg Gets Destroyed

by FSP Member: Lily Tang Williams

David Hogg is the son of an FBI agent and an apparent crisis actor used in what appears to be a fake shooting for gun control that allegedly took place at Stoneman Douglass high School in Parkland, Florida in 2018. It is one of those events where you really have to investigate it yourself to understand what really went down. We have a whole folder full of evidence at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/aszml484uw1asxf/AABmWBCYSeIlwO1Ahv3wnYlea?dl=0

Similar to way many of the parents of the alleged Sandy Hook shooting became full time gun control advocates, David Hogg did the same. He was in the news twice this week: Once because the filings for his Gun Control PAC show that the majority of the funds raised are being spent on Democratic Party consultants, fund raisers and travel and meals for Hogg and his co-founder vs. actually being spent to elect candidates as promised.

Just as funny was Hogg showed up in the Free State to debate milk toast former LP vice presidential candidate Spike Cohen... who cleaned his clock in the debate... BUT then... as a parting shot... One of the my favorite FSP members, Chinese immigrant and freedom advocate Lily Tang Williams hits him during the Q&A and makes him look like an idiot in a video that is going viral around the internet. Well played Lily!

Free State Project Corner - The Free State Project is moving 20,000 + libertarians to New Hampshire with the goal of reducing "Government" to just protecting life, liberty and property.

