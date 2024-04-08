By Tyler Durden

If you're curious about effective legal immigration measures, here's a good example: Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador, has extended an offer of 5,000 free passports for highly skilled professionals. This announcement was made on X on Saturday evening:

We're offering 5,000 free passports (equivalent to $5 billion in our passport program) to highly skilled scientists, engineers, doctors, artists, and philosophers from abroad. This represents less than 0.1% of our population, so granting them full citizen status, including voting rights, poses no issue. Despite the small number, their contributions will have a huge impact on our society and the future of our country. Plus, we will facilitate their relocation by ensuring 0% taxes and tariffs on moving families and assets. This includes commercial value items like equipment, software, and intellectual property.

In the US, radical progressives in the White House, along with a complex web of taxpayer-funded non-governmental agencies, have facilitated the border invasion of more than ten million illegal aliens. It's evident that limited to no vetting of these migrants, unlike El Salvador - who wants only the best and brightest the world has to offer - is to appease their corporate donors with cheap labor, as well as the possibility of influencing the Census to push more Electoral College votes to Democrats.

Referring to Bukele's sound immigration plan, Tristan Tate said, "Now THIS is immigration done right!"

"El Salvador's immigration laws are based on common sense, meritocracy, and designed to meet the needs of the country. The US invites countries to empty out their prisons and mental institutions, and send them their worst," one X user said.

Another X user said, "This is how you make a country great. Meanwhile, the United States of America makes it impossible for people like this to get in but rolls a red carpet out for everyone who has a criminal record."

Bukele isn't a genius. He just has common sense, unlike radical progressives who are dooming entire nations across the West through disastrous policies.

