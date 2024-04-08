By Jim Hᴏf

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) raises serious questions about the efficacy of Pfizer’s antiviral drug Paxlovid, which was previously authorized for emergency use to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

Paxlovid received emergency use authorization in December 2021 as the first at-home treatment for COVID-19 in the United States. It was touted as a cost-effective and efficient method to combat early COVID-19 infections.

Pfizer reported that Paxlovid significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death by 88% in their press release.

The Gateway Pundit has been covering the inefficacy and adverse reactions associated with Pfizer’s antiviral drug.

Scientific documentation about post-Paxlovid relapse has been available since the fall of 2022. Pfizer’s application to the FDA for emergency use authorization of Paxlovid stated that in the placebo-controlled clinical trial — which included 2,246 participants — “several subjects appeared to have a rebound in SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels around Day 10 or Day 14” after beginning treatment, NBC reported.

Following this report, Pfizer released a statement admitting that it failed to reduce the risk of confirmed and symptomatic COVID-19 infection in adults living with someone who had been exposed to the virus.

“We designed the clinical development program for PAXLOVID to be comprehensive and ambitious with the aim of being able to help combat COVID-19 in a very broad population of patients,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer.

“While we are disappointed in the outcome of this particular study, these results do not impact the strong efficacy and safety data we’ve observed in our earlier trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at high risk of developing severe illness, and we are pleased to see the growing global use of PAXLOVID in that population,” Bourla added.

It can be recalled that Paxlovid was increasingly linked to instances of rebound infections. Notably, several high-profile figures such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, and former CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky have reported experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 symptoms following treatment with the drug.

The majority of these individuals had received two initial doses of the vaccine and two booster shots, with Dr. Walensky having received an additional third booster.

