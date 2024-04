by Brian Wang

Elon Musk says Tesla will unveil the robotaxi on Aug 8, 2024.

What does this mean?

It means Elon and Tesla are super confident about FSD.

It gives more credibility to the Tesla Korean engineers who work on FSD saying that Tesla would reach robotaxi level capability by June/July 2024.

My projections of FSD developments for 2024 is looking more solid.

